This season, the Prairie/St. Catherine’s high school boys swimming team set multiple team records, especially toward the end of the season, and qualified swimmers for the first time for the WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Friday night, the program had its first state medalist.

Freshman Nathan Breit finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke, lowering his personal best and team record by more than a full second, in the state meet at Waukesha South High School (the top six finishers earn medals).

Breit also finished eighth in the 200 freestyle and teammate and fellow freshman Jack Borzynski had a pair of top-10 finishes to make team history.

The two are just the second and third swimmers from the five-year-old PSC Aquatics program to compete at state. In the fall of 2021, Zoe D’Alessandro qualified for the girls’ state meet.

Breit had a fantastic day, dropping significant time off his previous best times in both of his events.

In the 100 backstroke, he was seeded fifth with a sectional time of 54.65 seconds, but shaved an impressive 1.04 seconds off that time with a 53.61 to lower his team record again. He was also the only freshman in the top eight.

Junior Lyon Hall of McFarland won the race in 51.19.

Considering Breit missed practice part of the week leading up to the sectional with the flu, it was a pretty good accomplishment to even qualify for state.

In the 200 freestyle, where he was the 14th seed (1:52.89), Breit had another major time drop, finishing eighth in 1:48.52 to drop 4.37 seconds. Jack Sullivan of Glendale Nicolet won the race in 1:38.72, breaking the 28-year-old Division 2 state record of 1:39.00.

“I definitely did pretty well,” Breit said. “I’ve been feeling really good and this has been a lot of fun. I have not had as much fun at a meet as I did (Friday).”

Breit is in the process of joining the Racine-based South Eastern Aquatics-YMCA club team after swimming for the Lyons club in suburban Chicago.

Borzynski, who is a member of SEA, also improved on his seed time in both of his events. He had the biggest drop in the 200 individual medley, taking ninth place to match his seed and finishing in 2:02.36, 1.08 seconds faster than his seed time of 2:03.44.

In the 100 butterfly, Borzynski lowered his No. 7 seed time by 0.30 seconds, and finished 10th in 54.23.

“I’m proud of myself getting here,” said Borzynski, who switched from basketball to swimming several years ago because of his “bad ankles.

“I’m really proud of Nathan — he’s improved so much. We definitely have more room for improvement. We’re definitely going to recruit (new swimmers), work hard over the summer and maybe we can win state.”

Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished in the top half of the 32-team field, scoring 41 points to tie for 15th place with Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee. Rhinelander won its first Division 2 team title, totaling 256 points to edge runner-up McFarland (250.5) and third-place Shorewood (249), both previous multiple champions.

PSC Aquatics head coach Myra Fox was ecstatic about her swimmers’ performances and the support the team provided.

“They did really well,” Fox said. “We had a fantastic fan group — the whole team and their parents showed up — and we had great support all-around.

“Since Nathan and Jack are both freshmen, there’s excitement coming for the next few years. Myself and the coaching staff are proud of what the boys have accomplished and we have high aspirations for next year.”