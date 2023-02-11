If you thought Hugo Arteaga had a good sophomore season, wait until you see what he did Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Racine Sectional.

The Racine Unified Co-op junior won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, posting the best time of all six sectionals across the state in the butterfly, and was a state qualifier in three events.

Sophomore teammate Brayden Moore joined Arteaga as a sectional winner and automatic state qualifier for next Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School.

Racine Unified finished fifth with 203 points and Burlington Co-op finished sixth with 190.5 points and had top-10 finishers in six events.

Arteaga, who finished fifth in the butterfly to earn a medal at last year’s state meet, won the sectional race in 49.04 seconds, the second-best time in the state all season, according to statistics online at www.wisca.net. He will be the No. 1 seed at state in the race.

The swimmer with the second-best sectional time statewide (49.75) is Stuart Seymour of Brookfield Central/East, who posted the fastest time in the state this season (48.90).

Arteaga will also be in the final heat at state in the 50 freestyle, which he won at the sectional in 21.27 seconds to automatically qualify. He will be the fifth seed at state, less than a half second behind Jack Madoch of Middleton, who had the fastest sectional time Saturday (19.86), also the state’s season-best time.

Moore made his way to the state meet by winning the 100 freestyle in 47.28 and finishing third in the 50 freestyle in 21.88. He will be the 11th seed in both races at state.

Arteaga and Moore also swam on the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relays with junior Jacob Hendricks and freshman Nathaniel Foster, and both qualified for state. The 200 freestyle relay was second in 1:29.35 and will be the 12th seed at state, and the 400 freestyle relay was fourth in 3:19.75 and will be the 19th seed.

“It was a great meet for our team,” Unified coach Erin Cain said. “I am proud of everyone's hard work — it definitely showed today.”

Burlington Co-op was led Saturday by Trey Smith, who placed second in the 100 backstroke in 52.58 and third in the 200 individual medley in 2:01.67.

Smith qualified for state in both events and will swim in the final heat of the backstroke, where he is the eighth seed. The No. 1 seed is Seymour (48.77).

The next-best finishes for the Demons were sixth-place entries Caleb Weis in the 100 butterfly (55.24), Franklin Mayer in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.18) and Smith, Weis, Mayer and Hopking Uyenbat in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.42).

Muskego won the sectional title with 355 points, ahead of runner-up Beloit Memorial (318.5) and third-place Badger Co-op (298).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP: PSC Aquatics had two swimmers qualify for next Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Championships and set more team records Saturday at the Whitefish Bay Sectional.

Freshmen Nathan Breit and Jack Borzynski led the way and both qualified for two individual events in the state meet at Waukesha South.

Breit had the top finish for PSC, taking second in the 100-yard backstroke in 54.65, and he also was seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:52.89), qualifying for state in both events. He will have a chance for a medal in the backstroke as he is seeded fifth, and he is the 14th seed in the 200 freestyle.

Borzynski took third in both the 200 individual medley in 2:03.44 and in the 100 butterfly in 54.53. He will also have a medal chance in the butterfly as the seventh seed and he is the ninth seed in the IM.

PSC Aquatics scored 180 points and was sixth in the 12-team sectional. Shorewood won the sectional with 378 points and Whitefish Bay was second with 373.

Boys basketball

SAINT THOMAS MORE 78, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47: The Hilltoppers’ Metro Classic Conference woes continued Saturday with a tough loss at Burlington.

“Saint Thomas More is an extremely talented team,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “They’ve got two (NCAA) Division I athletes on their roster — Amari McCottry and Sekou Konneh — and they put a lot of pressure on us in the full court.”

McCottry, a 6-foot-6 junior forward and Konneh, a 6-foot-8 senior forward combined for 33 points, but it was junior guard Evan Oleson who did the heavy lifting for Thomas More (17-3, 11-2 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

Oleson had 27 points and fell just short of tying his season-high of 29.

Smith said that the Hilltoppers (3-18, 0-13) played well for a 15-minute stretch in the first half, but struggled to generate offense against the Cavaliers’ full-court pressure.

“As has been typical for us, we kind of go through about a three- or four-minute period where we let one mistake become two, three, four or five,” Smith said. “That certainly happened in this game. We played well in the first half and then we made too many mistakes.”

Senior guard Evan Krien had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Catholic Central. Junior guard Mason Zens had a career-high nine points, senior guard Christian Pedone had eight points and senior forward Riley Sullivan had six points and six rebounds.