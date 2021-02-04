High school swimming and diving: Case's McCray seeks another state medal

On the afternoon of Jan. 19, a student-athlete who had developed physically but not necessarily as a diver — through no fault of his own — showed up at the Park High School’s natatorium for his first practice of the season.
He was Case junior Azaan McCray, who had placed fifth as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore at the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships. As Case diving coach Jackie Turner observed her star diver for the first time in nearly a year that afternoon, she didn’t know what to expect.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCray had been unable to practice diving in the last year, let alone get into a pool. Would the 5-foot-8, 140-pound McCray, who had grown from 5-5 and 115 pounds as a freshman, be able to make a shoe-string catch on his season after the Racine Unified School District allowed winter sports to start in late January?
There were daunting restrictions beyond the fact most of the elite divers in the state had been practicing and competing all season. Practices were limited to 90 minutes, as set by RUSD rules, and there was no time to develop new dives that might elevate McCray to a new level.
“We just came in here and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to make this practice as efficient as possible,’ “ Turner said. “My plan was to do pretty much what he had done last year because there’s just not enough time, especially with a 90-minute practice.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t have a two- or three-hour practice, but we did what we could with the 90 minutes. I think it was helpful that it was just him and Cullen Krogh from Park practicing together. We got approval from the WIAA, of course, to do that.
“That made it easier because there were less divers to get through what we needed to get through.”
Her message to McCray since Jan. 19 has been simple: He can only control what he can control.
Said Turner: “I told him, ‘We can only do what we can do in this little bit of time. The thing about these other teams is they’ve had a chance to practice every day since the middle of November. We’re coming in here and trying to practice with only two-and-a-half weeks left. We can’t change what’s going to happen.’ “
McCray has certainly done his part to salvage what’s left of this season. Competing for the first time as a junior at the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional last Saturday. His score of 472.20 points, which surpassed his mark of 466.45 at the state meet last February, edged the score of runner-up Mason King of Wauwatosa West/East (470.55).
He enters Saturday’s competition seeded second to junior Jan Lanser of West Bend West/East (529.00). Lanser edged McCray for third place at the state meet last season with a score of 470.05.
Michael Konle of Milwaukee Marquette, who won the diving competition last year with a score 538.90, has graduated. Runner-up Drew Bennett (524.65) of Madison Memorial, who is a junior, couldn’t compete this season because Madison schools are suspending high school sports due to the pandemic.
As McCray enters his second and final meet of the season Saturday, a sense of relief has dwarfed any apprehension he might have.
“I’m very happy,” he said. “I get why we had to have a short season, but I’m happy to have what it is — the two weeks. It’s nice to be able to go out there and get a chance at getting another medal.”
What does McCray see as a realistic goal for himself? He has no answer for that question. What he does say is that his shortened season may just work to his advantage.
“I would say there’s a little more determination, I guess, because I want to go out there and do my best,” he said. “Just because I’ve had less time, I still have to go out there and try my hardest.
“So I just have more determination to do better.”
Meanwhile, Park senior Josh Abel has ended a long drought for his program. By qualifying in the 100-yard butterfly, Abel becomes the first non-diver from the program to qualify for state since 2009.
He will he in the first heat with a qualifying time of 53.72 seconds, but Abel will have a chance to break a 38-year-old school record in his final high school meet. Chris Weiss, the 1983 All-Racine County Swimmer of the Year, placed fourth in the 100 butterfly at state as a senior with a time of 52.60 seconds.
“I think he’s got a really good shot (of breaking the record),” Park swimming coach Pete Leslie said. “I don’t think he was fully tapered down as far as we could have got him last week.
“He’s got an outside lane with an open lane next to him, so I think that should give him a little smoother water to compete. And the heat he’s in, all eight guys are in the 53s, so he’s definitely going to have someone pushing him to race. And Josh has always been a finisher — he finds that last oomph during the last length.”
Joining Abel in the swimming events from Racine are senior Joe Skantz and freshman Hugo Arteaga of Case.
Skantz has qualified in the 50 freestyle (21.80) and 100 freestyle (47.90).
“Joe began his competitive swimming career only three years ago, and in the two years I have been his coach, I have never seen anyone dedicate himself to the sport as much as he has,” Case coach Charles Julius said. “Though he missed qualifying for state last year by a very slim margin, he continued to improve himself, and his performance last weekend is indicative of his strong work ethic and unrelenting drive to swim fast.
“His 50 freestyle (21.80) and 100 freestyle (47.90) are both top-two all-time in school history in those events, and he is looking to go even faster at State.”
Arteaga joins Abel in the 100 butterfly after qualifying in 52.60 seconds as a freshman. His time ranks among the top two in the history of Case’s program.
“Hugo has been competitively swimming all his life, so going fast is nothing new to him,” Julius said. “In the short time I have known Hugo, his passion for swimming is unparalleled, and though he is only a freshman, he is very mature and will undoubtedly be a great leader of this team.”
Burlington Co-op had one qualifier, junior Spencer Gross in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.65).