High school swimming and diving: Case's McCray seeks another state medal

He will he in the first heat with a qualifying time of 53.72 seconds, but Abel will have a chance to break a 38-year-old school record in his final high school meet. Chris Weiss, the 1983 All-Racine County Swimmer of the Year, placed fourth in the 100 butterfly at state as a senior with a time of 52.60 seconds.

“I think he’s got a really good shot (of breaking the record),” Park swimming coach Pete Leslie said. “I don’t think he was fully tapered down as far as we could have got him last week.

“He’s got an outside lane with an open lane next to him, so I think that should give him a little smoother water to compete. And the heat he’s in, all eight guys are in the 53s, so he’s definitely going to have someone pushing him to race. And Josh has always been a finisher — he finds that last oomph during the last length.”

Joining Abel in the swimming events from Racine are senior Joe Skantz and freshman Hugo Arteaga of Case.

Skantz has qualified in the 50 freestyle (21.80) and 100 freestyle (47.90).