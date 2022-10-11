High school sports: St. Catherine's changes ticket policy

Beginning with its boys volleyball game on Thursday, St. Catherine’s athletics will be moving to digital tickets only for its home athletic events. The school will no longer accept cash at any of its home events. All tickets will be sold through the St. Catherine’s Athletics page sponsored by Ticket Spicket. This decision was made based on the suggestion and collaboration of the Racine County Sheriff's department. Please see below additional information in regards to the school's home game policies.

Home Game Ticket Purchasing for varsity football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and all WIAA tournament events

1. All tickets must be purchased online. The school will no longer accept cash at any of its home athletic events for ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased at spicket.events/schsangels.

2. Tickets will go on sale one week before each event start date

3. When arriving at the event your ticket will be scanned. You can either show your ticket on your cellular device to be scanned, or you can print your tickets at home to hand in and be scanned

4. For football and boys basketball games, ticket sales will close at 2 p.m. the day of the event. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Anyone that hasn’t purchased a ticket as of 2 p.m. the day of a football or boys basketball game will not be allowed into the game.

5. Gates will close 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of the game for all home events. Any individual not at the event 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of the game will not be allowed to enter whether they have purchased a ticket or not

6. Refunds will only be issued for canceled events that will not be rescheduled. No refunds will be given for any other reason.

7. There will be no re-entry upon exiting the event. Once an individual leaves, they will not be allowed back into the event.

8. All middle/elementary school students must be accompanied by an adult. Any middle/elementary students not accompanied by an adult will not be allowed into the game

9. Passes (Metro Classic Conference, Midwest Classic Conference, Woodland and Capital North for Football, Metro Classic only for girls volleyball and basketball as well as Southern Lakes Conference passes for boys volleyball) are still allowed at the gate. A digital ticket is not required

10. Children 6 and under will be admitted at no charge with an adult. No ticket is required for the child

11. St. Catherine’s students are allowed in for free with their student ID. No student ID means no admittance

12. Any Siena staff member will be permitted into the game free with their Siena school ID. No digital ticket will be required. Anyone else accompanying a Siena staff member (spouse, friends, children, etc.) will require a digital ticket.

13. All spectators (students, children and adults) must be seated in the stands watching the game. There is no playing in open spaces during games (i.e. throwing a football, running around, etc.)

14. Please note for WIAA tournament events, everyone will be required to have a digital ticket as WIAA does not allow passes and free admission