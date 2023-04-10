The Burlington High School baseball team bided their time during a pitching duel between two of the top hurlers in the Southern Lakes Conference on Monday.

Waterford's Dylan Questad was matched up with Burlington's Kaleb Zabielski. The bats didn't come to life until both were off the mound with a sixth inning rally propelling Burlington to a 4-2 win at Beaumont Field.

The senior starting pitchers were in firm control throughout the game.

Zabielski pitched six innings for the Demons (4-0, 3-0 SLC) while striking out six. He allowed nine hits in his outing but scattered them and didn't allow a run. His command was on point, as well. He finished with 66 of his 99 pitches being thrown for strikes.

"(Kaleb) was on his game," Burlington coach Scott Staude said. "He had his three pitches going. He kept us in this game and we played some really nice defense behind him. It was a team win."

Questad had added pressure in his outing for the Wolverines (2-2, 1-2 SLC). According to Staude, there were 25 scouts from Major League Baseball in attendance to watch the senior starting pitcher in action. He was working to a pitch count in the outing and threw 62 pitches, 38 of which were strikes, across four innings and allowed no runs, two hits, two walks while striking out seven.

"There were a lot of radar guns," Staude said. "(Questad) threw really well. To beat Waterford when he is on the mound, it's a good feeling."

The game turned on its head shortly after Questad exited the game. Ricky Maerzke threw a scoreless fifth inning but was unable to escape the sixth inning after Burlington's bats came to life.

Wren Dietz lead-off the inning with a walk and a stolen base. Aben Beinlich drove Dietz in with a triple. Carter Baumeister reached on a single and was followed by another single from Drew Weis that scored Beinlich. The Demons kept chipping away until they scored two more runs off of singles by Isaac Dow and Zabielski to lead 4-0.

The Wolverines did push back in a similar manner in the top of the seventh inning. Zabielski exited the game and Baumeister pitched in relief for the Demons. It sparked the Wolverines offense, who scored twice in the frame with three doubles and managed to bring the tying run to the plate. Baumeister was able to shut the door and give the Demons a 4-2 win.

"We had chances in almost every inning and couldn’t capitalize," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "In games like this, the little things matter … and we didn’t do enough little things on the base paths and offense."

Garret Kay led the Wolverines at the plate, going 3 for 4 from the lead-off spot with a double, one RBI and a run scored. The middle of the Waterford lineup, consisting of Questad, Connor Harvie and Jack Butler all went 2 for 3.

Zabielski had an equally impressive outing at the plate for the Demons. He led the team going 2 for 3 with a walk and one RBI.

"We have a lot of seniors on this team," Staude said. "We'll be going as far as they can take us."

UNION GROVE 7, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: The Broncos won their fourth game of the season Monday, taking down the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Lake Geneva.

Badger (3-1, 2-1 SLC) scored each of its runs in the first inning, but totaled only one hit throughout the game which resulted in an overall lack of offense. Union Grove (4-2, 2-2 SLC) totaled 13 hits, but did not score until the fourth inning. The Broncos tied the score at 2-2 in the seventh inning, leading to an eighth inning in which the Broncos scored five additional runs.

Owen Nowak, a senior outfielder and pitcher, was dominant both offensively and defensively for the Broncos, going 3 for 3 with a RBI and pitching five innings with two strikeouts, three walks and one hit. Second baseman Leo Weist had two hits, including a double, two runs and a stolen base and right fielder Brady Clark hit a double with two RBIs. Junior catcher Hayden Jamison went 2 for 4 with a double and a RBI centerfielder Matthew Gruber had one hit, a RBI and a run.

Other pitchers for Union Grove were junior Beau Bloxdorf, who pitched two innings with six strikeouts and three walks and Marshall Loch, also a junior, who pitched an incomplete inning with two walks and two earned runs.

LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1: The LPs got their first win of the season Monday in a nonconference game at Horlick Field.

After two scoreless innings, senior first baseman Jason Schmierer broke the game open on a bases-loaded double which granted the LPs a 3-0 advantage in the third inning.

Lutheran-Prairie (1-3) scored three more runs in the fourth inning, capitalizing off of two walks and singles hit by Schmierer, junior third baseman Easton Charpentier and junior catcher Jayden Jaramillo. Adam Langedorf was the final scorer on the LPs, scoring the team’s seventh run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

Junior pitcher Riley Gavigan pitched six innings for Lutheran-Prairie with 10 strikeouts, seven hits, one walk and one earned run. Logan Beaudet, also a junior, pitched the seventh inning and struck out two batters.

“Riley threw a beautiful game,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We had timely hitting, good defense and took advantage of their wildness. It was great to pick up the win.”

Boys golf

WESTOSHA CENTRAL SCRAMBLE: Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel helped lead Union Grove to second place at the Westosha Central Scramble on Monday at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

Brown and Beutel shot for a 66 at the scramble. It was the second lowest score behind Westosha Central's Conner L'Esperance and Matthew Martin (64). Union Grove's second place at the scramble was anchored by the pairings of Caden Eicher and Will Klaus (78) and Brian Fonk and Cody nelson (80).

Adam Chart and Jackson Heath led Waterford with a 73. Brogan Finnegan and Matt Catapano finished with a 78 ahead of Mason Roanhouse and Brady Hearden (79),

Burlington had two pairings finish with a 79: Mason Meier and Kane Walby, Brett Foulke and Jon Cowan.

Westosha Central won the event with a 205 ahead of Union Grove (224). Waterford placed fourth (230) and Burlington seventh (247).

Track & field

CASE-HORLICK: The Eagles and Rebels produced strong performances in the M-Club Relays on Monday at Mukwonago.

The Case boys team placed second in the 4x100 meter relay (44.54) and third in the 4x200 relay (1:33.32), with Larencio Muhammad, Benjamin Kortendick, Eli Anderson and Lincoln Myer.

Muhammad, Kortendick and Anderson also placed fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:39.48) with Latrell Herrington. Horlick finished behind them in fifth (3:43.64) with Reggie Hubbard Jr., Jayden Brown, Nick Loew and Giovanni Maccanelli. Horlick also placed fifth in the 1600 sprint medley (4:11.8) with Crystian Amezcua, Javier Jackson, Declan Pope and Morgan Hanson.

Arrowhead won the boys team event with 134 points ahead of Hartford (87). Case finished fifth (34) and Horlick ninth (7).

The Case girls team placed third in the 1600 sprint medley (4:46.7) with Jayla Harris, Gabi Peterson, Isabella Howser and Amelia Wiesner.

Case placed sixth in the 800 sprint medley (2:11.31) with Tess Shufelt, Raylin Bauer, Anika Becker and Isabella Eickner. Horlick finished behind them in seventh (2:22.07) with Kaylee Gaines, Debra Williams, Martanah Ward and Melanie Hernandez.

Arrowhead won the girls team event with 140 points ahead of Mukwonago (85). Case finished sixth (35) and Horlick eighth (13.5).