The Racine Lutheran High School boys soccer team earned its first win of the season in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Pritchard Park.

Junior forward Gabriel Beversdorf scored two goals, including one in the 79th minute, to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 nonconference victory over Williams Bay Faith Christian.

After giving up five goals in the second half and losing 6-0 to Veritas/Tenor in its season opener, Lutheran (1-1-0) responded in exciting fashion one week later.

“We fought,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said. “The kids have put in the work since last match. We as coaches have pushed them. It’s great to see them get a win for all their work.”

Beversdorf opened the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute that was assisted by freshman midfielder Sebastian Beversdorf. Two minutes later, the Eagles (1-1-0) tied the match.

After 60 minutes of scoreless play, Gabriel Beversdorf found the back of the net again, this time assisted by freshman forward Max Contreras.

The victory is an encouraging one for the Crusaders, who feature just two seniors on their roster this season. Lutheran has 12 freshmen on the team, along with seven juniors and three sophomores.

Goalkeeper Danny Gaus, another freshman, made seven saves for the Crusaders.

BURLINGTON 2, WILMOT 1: The Demons came from behind to win their Southern Lakes Conference opener Tuesday night at Wilmot.

Burlington (2-1-0 overall) gave up an early goal to Wilmot (0-2-0), but responded with one goal in the first half and another in the second.

The Panthers took the early lead on a goal scored by James Kiraly on a counterattack. Later in the first half, Demons junior forward Micah Daubner crossed the ball to senior forward Devin Melchiorre, who headed it in for the equalizer.

In the second half, the Demons took the lead on an own goal by Wilmot off a cross from Daubner.

“Devin provided a consistent presence for our offense and had more opportunities to score than just the one but didn’t find the net,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “(Junior goalkeeper) Alex Kieffer was solid and composed in the back line all game.”

Burlington’s two goals scored in Tuesday’s game are a season-high through three matches.

BADGER 1, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines lost their Southern Lakes Conference opener in the final minutes Tuesday night at Lake Geneva.

Waterford (0-2-1) was in a 0-0 tie until the 77th minute, when Badger (1-2-0) scored on a shot from 20 yards.

“It was a thrilling game to be a part of,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “I think we played an incredible game tactically. We played sound defense and had great shape throughout the game.”

The Badgers had a chance to take an early lead, but were off target with a pair of shots. Early in the second half, both teams hit the post with shots, but neither team was able to break the stalemate.

Late in the match, the Wolverines attempted to clear a ball and instead passed it directly to Badger’s Aldo Tapia, whose shot slipped through the hands of Waterford goalkeeper Brady Hearden for the goal.

“Brady had a great game though,” Cresswell said. “I’m very proud of how Brady played. He had an absolutely incredible save in the first half from about the penalty spot, diving to his right to push it out and keep it scoreless.”

Hearden finished with 11 saves.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: At Paddock Lake, the Broncos allowed an early goal and kept the match close most of the way Tuesday, but the Falcons’ speed presented problems for Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

The Broncos (2-1-0 overall) and Falcons (2-0-1) are both ranked in the top 10 in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season — the Falcons are No. 2 and Union Grove is No. 7 — and are two of three SLC teams ranked in Division 2 (Elkhorn is ranked fourth).

The teams played evenly for the first 10 minutes, then the Falcons brought the ball down the outside of the field and scored in the 16th minute.

Union Grove then began pushing the ball up the field and had a chance to tie the match at 1-1, but its shot hit the post and Westosha led 1-0 at the half.

The Broncos continued to play solid defense until the latter stages of the match, when the Falcons put it out of reach with goals in the 72nd and 74th minutes.

“They have speed everywhere,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Sophomore forward Niall Hagen “was our most dangerous player, but we could not get the ball out of our end and every effort was a solo one,” Jung said. “We were not connecting well and could not handle their pressure.

“In October, we will be a much better product, but we have to learn and we’re going to take some lumps. Tonight was the start of that.”

PARK 1, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1: In what was both their season and Southeast Conference opener, the Panthers earned a draw Tuesday at Kenosha.

Indian Trail (0-1-1 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the first half and appeared to be on track for the win, but Park (0-0-1) evened the score with just eight seconds left on the clock.

“Conference points don’t come easy for us,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “It was great to get that equalizer in the final seconds. It was well-earned.”

In the 27th minute, the Hawks took the lead on an unassisted goal scored by Ricardo Ortega. The Panthers had chances to tie the match, but were unable to get one past the goalkeeper.

Neto Flores, a midfielder and Park’s senior captain, got the ball in the final seconds of the match. He gained possession at the top of the box and found the back of the net as the clock was ticking down.

The Panthers, who have earned just two points in SEC play since 2020, have one through one game in 2023. It is also the first tie in SEC play for Park since 2018.

Goalkeeper Jonny Barba-Lopez finished with four saves for the Panthers.

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, HORLICK 1: The Rebels dropped their Southeast Conference opener to the defending conference co-champion Trojans Tuesday at Levonian Field.

Tremper (2-0-0 overall) scored three first-half goals to pull away early from Horlick (1-1-1).

Junior defender Emmanuel Ramirez scored for the Rebels in the 61st minute to make it 3-1, but the Trojans added one more goal late.

Sophomore goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Friso made 12 saves for the Rebels.

“Paul had a great game,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “I also want to point out the great play of center midfielder Gio Maccanelli, defender Roman Nasser and midfielder Christian Amezcua (all three are juniors).”

FRANKLIN 4, CASE 0: At Franklin, the Eagles held the Sabers in check for most of the match Tuesday, but Franklin held on and scored three goals in the second half in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Case (1-3-1, 0-1-0 SEC) allowed a goal around the 15th minute and kept the score at 1-0 at halftime before the Sabers (1-1-0, 1-0-0) took over.

Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said a pair of seniors, senior defender Tommy Fannin and goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim, were two big reasons why Franklin was unable to score earlier.

“Tommy Fannin played well in the back and did a shut-down job,” Anderle said. “Griffin allowed four goals, but made a couple fantastic saves.”

Anderle said several starters are out of the lineup — he declined to give a reason — and that is hampering the team right now.

“We have to have more balance or we’re going to have more problems,” Anderle said. "We have some good young guys, but we’re in struggle mode.”

Meisterheim made nine saves for Case.

Girls volleyball

WATERFORD 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Wolverines opened their Southern Lakes Conference season strong on their home court Tuesday with a 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of new SLC member Beloit Memorial.

Waterford (3-3 overall) had strong performances in serving against the Purple Knights (1-4 overall), with 18 aces and 89% serving, and in serve receive, with a team rating of 2.03.

“It felt good to start off conference play with a win and a full team effort,” Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said. “We have been working hard on winning the serve and pass battle, so coming out with 18 aces and a serve receive rating over 2.0 was good to see.

“Our servers did a nice job hitting their zones and putting pressure on Beloit.”

Junior middle hitter Hannah Rowder led the servers with six aces, senior outside hitter Ellie Michel served 100% on 16 serves with two aces and four others also had two aces each. Michel (nine kills) and Rowder (six kills) led the offense and junior setter Sonya Nielsen had 16 assists.

On defense, senior libero Avery Rastall and junior defensive specialist Claire Jastroch had seven digs each and junior middle hitter Karsyn Goetzke had two blocks.

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Demons defeated their longtime rivals 25-19, 30-28, 25-22 to open Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday at Burlington.

This victory marks the 11th consecutive victory for Burlington (8-4 overall) over Westosha Central (2-4), a streak that includes two postseason matches and dates back more than five seasons, first beginning in a 2017 sectional semifinal.

“Westosha is always a tough opponent, putting on very tough pressure from the serving line,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said.

Falcons coach Megan Awe said that Burlington “served aggressive” and that the slight comeback in sets two and three was in thanks to a pick-up in serving and a greater ability to slow down the middle attack of the Demons.

Caitlyn Flees led Burlington with seven kills (0.417 hitting percentage) and seven aces. Ellie McGinley added five kills, four assists and four digs, and Abby Biggin had six digs and four kills. Lily Dempkey had 19 assists and Ella Safar had 12 assists and seven digs.

Libero Kati Berezowitz led the Demons’ defense with 19 digs and also helped on offense with 12 assists.

UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: The Broncos played their first Southern Lakes Conference opponent of the season Tuesday at Wilmot and won 25-22, 25-21, 25-16.

“We started the night off with low energy, resulting in a slow-paced game,” Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said. “Throughout the three sets, the energy and volume on the court increased, allowing us to finish strong.”

Senior outside hitter Natalie Pitts had seven kills and three blocks to lead the Broncos (8-4 overall) past the Panthers (1-3). Freshman outside hitter Alaina Pitts and junior middle hitter Sam Torresin also had seven kills each. Sophomore setter Lindsay Noll finished with 24 assists, five digs and three aces.

Senior libero Carolina Kasuboski had a team-leading 12 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Emma Sorensen had five digs and three aces.

FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept 25-10, 25-23, 25-18 by the Sabers at Franklin Tuesday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

“Despite the loss, the girls played very well,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “After shaking off some first-game tightness, we played some very good defense and with an intensity that we want to be known for.”

Sophomore libero Elise Webster played a standout match for the Eagles and led the team with 11 digs. Webster was the only returning starter to play against the Sabers because of illness and injury among her teammates.

“Webster had probably her best match that I have seen her play,” Moe said. “She stepped up her intensity to a new level for her. She stepped up in a leadership role, commanding the defense and leading the communication for the team.”

Senior defensive specialist Emma Hoey was another player who stepped into a bigger role. Hoey contributed five digs, added some “toughness in serve-receive and along with Webster helped set the tone defensively,” Moe said.

Other Case players who made important contributions throughout the match were sophomore outside hitter Mia Kwapil, who Moe said played “her best offensive game” with seven kills and “had a lot of big swings to keep us in the game” and sophomore setter Madi Stacy, who had 10 assists.

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were swept 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday at Horlick.

“I like where our team is heading,” Horlick coach Corbyn Thornton said. “We let the nerves get the best of us tonight and I believe that in the next couple of weeks, we will come together as a team and improve immensely.”

The Rebels (4-5 overall) were led by sophomore outside hitter McKenna Anderson, who finished the match with eight kills and four aces. Junior Madilyn Kaprelian had five digs, seven assists and two aces against the Trojans (2-9).

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept by the Hawks 25-11, 25-6, 25-16 in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday at Kenosha.

“There’s not too much to say about the match,” Park coach Samantha Thomas said. “We definitely struggled to stay competitive even when we could have. I think a lot of this issue is dealing with the mental part of the game.”

The Panthers (1-5 overall) are looking for their first SEC victory since 2017.

Indian Trail is 6-2.

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 1: The Angels picked up the pace after losing the second set Tuesday and beat the Red Knights 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 in a nonconference match at Milwaukee.

Senior Katie Winkler did double duty as the setter and as a hitter at the net for St. Catherine’s (2-2 overall), leading the team with 14 assists and matching junior Macie Trujillo for team honors in kills with 11. Trujillo also had five aces and sophomore Londyn Pardo had six kills, seven assists and four aces.

“Katie Winkler had a dynamite evening,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Our offense runs through Katie and she does a great job settling down the ball.”

After splitting the first two sets, St. Catherine’s took control with confident play.

“We let the second set slip away, but the girls responded well by putting Milwaukee Lutheran away in the following sets.

“I was happy with how our girls composed themselves this evening. They expected to win.”

PRAIRIE: The Hawks split with Sheboygan North and Kenosha Christian Life Tuesday in a three-team nonconference meet at Prairie.

In the first match, Prairie (2-5 overall) battled to beat North 25-14, 20-25, 15-9 and in the second match, Christian Life won 25-9, 28-26.

“It felt good to get a win in our first match tonight,” Prairie coach Lisa Yunker said. “I am proud of how we were able to bounce back in the second set against Christian Life.”

A pair of juniors led the way for the Hawks — Chloe Kennedy had 14 kills and Anna Johnson had 34 digs.

Boys volleyball

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3, ST. CATHERINES/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 1: The Angels had a strong showing in the second set of their season-opening Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at St. Catherine’s, but the Knights came back and took two consecutive sets to win the match 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18.

“It gave us the opportunity to receive some constructive criticism,” first-year St. Catherine’s Co-op coach Carlos Perez said. “Falling short in the first set really propelled the team to seek the ball to fully get plays that allowed some good rallies.”

Sophomore right-side hitter Sam Pitrof had four kills and an ace to lead the Angels offensively. Senior middle hitter Jackson Smith and sophomore multi-position player Ryan To both had two kills and senior middle hitter Caleb Scott led the team with two blocks.

Lucas Adams, a senior setter, had four assists, three digs and an ace. Perez said Adams “really took initiative in leading his team and encouraging his teammates to continue their hustle.”

Girls tennis

UNION GROVE 5, KENOSHA TREMPER 2: Broncos senior No. 1 singles player Mallory Dam beat Trojans sophomore Nicole Porut in a battle of state qualifiers in Union Grove’s nonconference dual meet victory Tuesday at Union Grove.

Dam (8-5), who was half of the Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team last year that went to state, won 6-4, 6-3 over Porut, who qualified in singles as a freshman, in a match that lasted two hours.

“Mallory outlasted Porut in many long rallies to earn the victory,” Broncos coach Bryan Murdoch said.

Dam’s victory was part of a singles sweep for Union Grove (9-4). Everly Squires (No. 2) beat Ella Callahan 6-4, 6-2; Sofia Gonzalez Castro (No. 3) beat Audrey Marschel 6-1, 6-0; and Camryn Smith (No. 4) beat Lydia Kennedy 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, the No. 3 team of Lorelei Nelson and Emma Santarelli beat Caroline Murphy and Giana Stiles 7-5, 6-3.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 184, ELKHORN 195: Senior Lexi Manteufel and freshman Alana Keevers led the way for the Broncos Tuesday in their Southern Lakes Conference victory on the South course at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.

Manteufel shot a 4-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors and Keevers shot a 6-over 42 for Union Grove to finish second. Junior Olivia Sheahan had one of her best nine-hole scores of the season, a 48, to tie for fourth, and freshman Aubrey Young rounded out the Broncos’ top four with a 54.

Ava Sollars led the Elks with a 45.

WILMOT 202, WATERFORD 227: Sophomore No. 2 golfer Grace Rupert shot a 52 to finish third for the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Senior No. 1 player Sydney Norgal had a 55 and junior No. 5 player Lauren Vant had a 58 for Waterford.

Panthers senior Payton Morton was the medalist with a 42 on the par-35 course.

Cross country

PRAIRIE: After finishing second last year at the Lancer Invitational, junior Carly Lopez got the top spot this time.

Lopez finished with a time of 21:31.7 on the 5,000-meter UW-Parkside National Cross Country Course Tuesday to win this year’s Invitational, hosted by Kenosha St. Joseph.

Lopez ran more than a minute faster than she did last year, when she took second place (22:34.0) to Tempe Zondag of Shoreland Lutheran. Zondag finished 11th Tuesday.

Lopez won the race by nearly 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Noelle Makela of Sheboygan Area Lutheran (21:58.3).

Prairie had just two runners and did not post a team score. Ozaukee won the team title with 40 points, just ahead of Sheboygan Lutheran (47).

In the boys race, Prairie had just four runners and did not have a team score.

Sophomore Jack Ulrich led the Hawks by finishing 20th overall in 20:19.5. He moved up 24 places from last year’s finish of 44th and improved on his time (21:29.9) by more than a minute.

Ulrich’s teammates William Schaefer (21:08.0) and Nolan Gasser (21:08.1) finished 32nd and 33rd.