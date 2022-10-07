High school sports roundup: Wilmot edges Union Grove in SLC boys volleyball showdown

Thursday’s Southern Lakes Conference showdown between the Union Grove and Wilmot high school boys volleyball teams was everything you would expect.

With control of the SLC on the line, the Broncos had home-court advantage, but the Panthers paid back Union Grove for a loss earlier this season loss by winning 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9.

The Broncos (16-4 overall) entered the match unbeaten in the SLC and Wilmot (19-8) was one game behind, and Union Grove could have opened up a two-game lead with three matches left. As it is, the teams are tied at 6-1 in the SLC, with Burlington lurking right behind at 5-2.

“Wilmot is a great team and I thought we played a great match against them,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “Hats off to them, they finished the match stronger than us and we will use this as a learning experience.”

Ty Geschke and Hudson Dresen were attacking well at the net for the Broncos, with Geschke putting down 25 kills and Dresen totaling 18 kills. Geschke also helped out on defense with three blocks and 21 digs, right behind team leader James May (22 digs).

“I thought Ty and Hudson really did a great job on offense and really carried us tonight,” Anderson said.

Zac Montgomery added seven kills, Jack Waters had six blocks and Domenic McDougal had a strong match setting with 57 assists.

In the teams’ previous meeting, on Sept. 8 at Wilmot, Union Grove won 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10.

Their remaining schedules are similar and feature two common opponents, although the Panthers have a slightly easier road, based on SLC records.

The Broncos finish the SLC season on the road, against Burlington on Oct. 11, Westosha Central (3-4 SLC) on Oct. 13 and Waterford (0-7 SLC) on Oct. 18.

Wilmot hosts Waterford on Oct. 11 and Burlington on Oct. 13, then plays at St. Catherine’s Co-op (1-6 SLC) on Oct. 18.

Burlington finishes its season against Westosha on Oct. 18.

BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Demons kept pace in the Southern Lakes Conference race with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Angels in an SLC match Thursday at Burlington.

With Union Grove’s loss to Wilmot Thursday, Burlington (16-14, 5-2 SLC) is within one game of the SLC lead behind the co-leading Broncos (6-1) and Panthers (6-1).

Karsen Skiles had eight kills, Brett Foulke had four blocks, Chris Naber had six assists and Jackson Phillips had five aces and 13 digs for the Demons, who host Union Grove next Tuesday, play at Wilmot next Thursday and host Westosha Central (3-4 SLC) in their season finale on Oct. 18.

“We came out and blocked and served really well tonight,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We had good energy and are starting to really find our footing. We have a big week next week.”

St. Catherine’s (1-13, 1-6) was led by Tristan Ropiak with four kills, Drew Schoneman with three kills and 13 digs, Lucas Adams with 12 assists and six digs, and Jacob Murray with three blocks.

CASE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Eagles rallied from a first-set loss to beat the Purple Knights 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 Thursday in a nonconference match at Case.

Connor Sandkuhler led Case (11-6) with 17 kills, Deonte Cottingham had 34 assists and four aces, and Cameron Werner had seven blocks.

Beloit Memorial is 4-11.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 2, SHOREWOOD 0: The Broncos bucked the defending WIAA Division 3 state champions Thursday in a nonconference match at Shorewood.

The Broncos (15-1-0), who moved up one spot to fifth in Division 2 in this week's Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, grabbed the lead in the 35th minute with the Hagen brothers linking up on a corner kick. Niall Hagen's corner fell to an unmarked Tyler Hagen for a clean header to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead.

It was around the timing of the opening goal that weather played a factor. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour caused teams driving into the wind to struggle, Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

For the Greyhounds (11-4-2), ranked third in Division 3 in the poll, they played with the wind at their back in the first half.

"We were fantastic after the goal," Jung said. "We only had to deal with the wind for about 20 minutes or so.

"They were down a goal with the wind in their face. It was going to be tough for them."

Jackson Barber scored in the 55th minute to put the game out of reach. The Broncos had switched play to the left wing and opened up space for Owen Zikowski. The junior drew out a center back enough to slip in a pass for Barber to hammer home for a 2-0 lead.

"This was a good win for us," Jung said. "When we are matched up against a tough opponent we always come ready to play."

Senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made three saves in the match en route to earning his 11th shutout of the season.

BURLINGTON 4, HORLICK 3: The Demons and Rebels exchanged goals throughout their nonconference match Thursday, but Benjamin Graham got the last score to finish off Burlington’s victory at Levonian Field at Horlick.

Burlington (3-10-1), which snapped a six-match winless streak, scored first on sophomore forward Micah Daubner’s goal that was assisted by junior forward Devin Melchiorre. Horlick tied the score a short time later.

Graham, who finished with a hat trick, scored his first goal on a penalty kick in the first half and the Demons led 2-1.

Horlick evened the score again early in the second half, then Graham scored the first of two goals that went directly in the net on free kicks.

The first one was from about 25 yards on the left side of the box, Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. The shot curled into the upper far corner just over the reach of the Rebels’ goalkeeper.

After Horlick tied the match again at 3-3, Graham finished off the scoring from the opposite side of the field when his free kick from 20 yards deflected into the net off a player in the Rebels’ wall.

“(Graham) had a big night,” Cacciotti said.

Both teams had chances in the final minutes, but neither team could score again. Cacciotti said junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made a few big stops and finished with eight saves the Demons’ first victory since a 1-0 win against Shoreland Lutheran on Sept. 9.

“It was more stressful than we wanted,” Cacciotti said. “We wanted to get the win and it was back and forth, but we finally got the fourth (goal).”

The goal scorers and other information for Horlick (4-8-2) were not available Thursday night.

CASE 2, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Eagles scored the first two goals of the match Thursday, but the Hawks rallied with back-to-back goals in the second half to salvage a draw in a Southeast Conference match at Indian Trail.

Corbin Bochinski scored the first goal for Case (8-6-2, 3-3-1 SEC) after Carter Leiber outran a defender and crossed the ball to Bochinski. He beat Indian Trail goalkeeper Isaiah Harp, who came out of the net to defend the shot.

After leading 1-0 at the half, the Eagles went up 2-0 in the 44th minute after the Hawks were called for a handball in the box and Larencio Muhammad converted the penalty kick.

Indian Trail (7-5-3, 2-3-2) pulled within 2-1 in the 62nd minute, then tied the match at 2-2 two minutes later.

Both teams had chances to break the tie, but neither team could capitalize, Case coach Gregg Anderle said.

“We played a good match and played well enough to get the win, but we had a mental lapse that allowed them to capitalize and climb back into the match,” Anderle said. “We need to learn how to choke a team out and finish the match.”

Anderle also said Eagles goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim “made several world class saves” and Leiber “played a tremendous match, putting Indian trail’s defense under a lot of pressure and forcing errors.”

WATERFORD 1, GREENFIELD 0: The Wolverines (4-12-1) ended a winless drought of seven matches and pulled off a mild upset with a nonconference victory over the Hustlin' Hawks (9-9-0) Thursday at Konkel Park in Greenfield.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Girls volleyball

DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders won the first set, but couldn’t maintain their level of play and lost a Metro Classic Conference match 23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

Sophomore outside hitter Julia Kellner had an all-around solid performance with 13 kills, five blocks and 14 digs for Lutheran (17-6, 4-3 MCC).

Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said the defense played well — sophomore defensive specialist Ally Rosborough had 18 digs and senior libero Ellie Jaramillo had 13 — but there wasn’t quite enough offense to get past the Knights (16-7, 4-3).

“We struggled tonight and did not come with our best game,” Demuth said. “We played a strong first game, but could not recover in the last three games.”

Senior outside hitter Lindsey Thoennes had eight kills and three aces, and junior setter Riley LaBoda had 25 assists.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks won a close second set, but couldn’t close out their Metro Classic Conference match against MCC co-leader Thomas More and lost 25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13 loss at Prairie.

Prairie (15-14, 4-3 MCC) had four players combine for 25 kills — Amelia Ropiak (9), Lexi Kuvshinikov (7), Winter Schienke (5) and Alaina Pessin (4) — and Cate Yunker had 32 assists.

Ropiak also had 12 digs and two aces, Chloe Kennedy had five aces and Anna Johnson had 27 digs against the Cavaliers (21-6, 6-0).

“Our offensive opportunities were well spread out amongst our hitters tonight,” Hawks coach Sophia Penkala said. “We had a consistent defensive performance from our libero, Anna Johnson, and we also aggressively served as a team.”

MILWAUKEE REAGAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels battled the entire night, with setter Katelyn Gordon in the center of things, and gave the Huskies all they could handle in a 25-10, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 nonconference loss Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Gordon, a senior setter, set the ball 83 times with just one error, Angels coach Zach Prideaux said, and was credited with 28 assists. She was the main reason St. Catherine’s (2-17) was able to stay in the match and win a couple of sets.

“She played nearly flawlessly from the setter position,” Prideaux said. “We made good passes to her and she set up a lot of scoring opportunities. She's a coach on the court and an absolute blessing to have.”

This was the second time the Angels played Reagan (7-4). They lost 25-15, 25-18 at a three-team round-robin at South Milwaukee on Aug. 25.

Gordon spread the ball around and senior Arianna Jones led the Angels with 12 kills, eight blocks and five aces. Junior Maceiana Trujillo had eight kills and three blocks, senior Emily Kaisler had seven kills and freshman Aniyah Price had six kills.

“It was hard to walk out of there with the loss, but our girls earned the opportunity to compete at the end of the fifth set,” Prideaux said.

Cross country

FALCON INVITATIONAL: Case runners Amelia Wiesner and Carson Buckli continued their fine form Thursday at Fox River Park in Silver Lake.

Wiesner finished fourth (20:50.73) and teammates Sophia Daniels (22:31.85) and Abby Robson (22:31.88) finished neck-and-neck for 18th and 19th.

Carly Lopez led the Prairie girls, finishing eighth (21:41.40). Fiona Anton finished 43rd (24:33.62). Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Molly Deering won the girls individual title (20:13.52).

Badger won the girls team event with 30 points ahead of Shoreland Lutheran (70). Case finished fourth (91). Prairie did not field a complete team.

Buckli led the Case boys, finishing seventh (17:48.3). The sophomore was followed by teammates John Merrill (18:18.4) and Beckett Pawlak (19:08.2) in 11th and 32nd, respectively.

Prairie's top time came from senior Nolan Boerner, who finished 10th (18:11.0). He was followed by teammates Jack Ulrich (20:12.5) and Nolan Gasser (20:45.4) in 57th and 73rd. Westosha Central senior Lucas Sternberg won the boys individual title (17:17.3).

Badger won the boys team event with 59 points ahead of Greendale (66). Case finished sixth (177). Prairie did not have a complete team.

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders were up against a talent-rich field at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational Thursday at McCarty Park in West Allis.

Brady Baranowski finished 81st (18:31.3) to lead Crusaders runners in the field of 142. The time from Baranowski approached the school record set in 2019 by Luke Schmierer (18:20.0).

"Brady ran really well," Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. "We have been struggling with cramping lately but that wasn't the case today. Conditions were perfect."

Vincent Marani finished 114th (19:28.0) and Seth Luxem 122 (20:01.3). Wisconsin Lutheran senior Silas Ebeling won the boys individual title (15.57.0).

Wisconsin Lutheran won the boys team event with 43 points ahead of Verona Area (48). The Crusaders finished 18th (563).

Sarah Seils led Racine Lutheran girls runners, finishing 94th (23:09.1). Madison Niermann finished 120th (27:25.3). New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman won the girls individual title (18:01.1).

Verona Area won the girls team event with 71 points ahead of Wisconsin Lutheran (72). Racine Lutheran did not field a complete team.