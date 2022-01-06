High school sports roundup: Waterford wrestling wins battle of SLC unbeatens

It doesn’t get any closer than this.

The Waterford High School wrestling team fell behind by 15 points twice Thursday during its Southern Lakes Conference dual meet with Delavan-Darien, but the Wolverines won four of the final five matches and edged the Comets 40-39 at Delavan.

Hudson Halter’s victory by pin over Emmanuel Valadez at 126 pounds in the final match of the meet gave Waterford the win to keep it at 4-0 in the SLC and improve to 17-2 overall in dual meets. Delavan-Darien, which received honorable mention in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 2 team poll, is 3-1 in the SLC.

“It was a very good dual meet,” Waterford co-head coach Nate Gill said. “We had to throw some kids around and bump them up (to a higher weight class), but we pulled it out. It was a team effort.”

Gill said the first match of the night, even though it was a loss, helped set the tone and made the victory possible. Jason Keeler lost to Max Hennessey 13-11 at 132 pounds to start the Comets with a lead. Hennessey has been ranked this season.

“(Keeler) lost a decision, but he only gave up three points,” Gill said.

Delavan-Darien won five of the next eight matches — Bryce Konwent at 145, Hunter Rudzinski at 152 and Evan Danowski at 195 each won on first-period pins for the Wolverines' victories — and the Comets led the meet 33-18 after the first nine matches.

Seth Bjorge started Waterford’s final push at 285 pounds, pinning Max Hultine in 1:28.

After Sawyer Kastenson won on a forfeit at 103, freshman Evan Gill (honorable mention at 106 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 individual poll) won a 16-3 major decision over Tavier Moronez for four team points and a 34-33 Waterford lead.

“The 285 match could have been a tossup, but Seth really set the tone for us (at the end),” Gill said. “Evan (Gill) was facing a kid heavier than him and got a major decision.”

The Wolverines had to forfeit at 120, leaving it in the hands of Halter. He need to pin Valadez — anything less would have resulted in a loss — and he came through, pinning Valadez in 1:35.

“He came out guns blazing and took him down right away,” Nate Gill said. “He put him on his back a couple times and the stuck him.

“Everyone from 285 to the end did their jobs.”

BURLINGTON 57, UNION GROVE 23: The Demons won 10 of the first 11 matches and won all but one match by pin Thursday in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Broncos at Union Grove.

Six of the first eight pins by Burlington (4-0 SLC) came in the first period and Zeke Tiedt, ranked fourth at 220 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 individual poll, pinned William Jenks in 40 seconds for the quickest pin of the meet. Grant Otter followed at 285 by pinning Marshall Owen in 1:34.

Austin Reesman ended the run of pins by the Demons with an 8-2 victory at 152 over Noah Petrick.

One of the key matches of the meet for Burlington, coach Jade Gribble said, was at 145 between Austin Skrundz and Union Grove’s Riley Storm-Voltz. Skrundz pinned Storm-Voltz in 1:40.

“We knew (Storm-Voltz) was good, and Austin took him down, turned him and pinned him,” Gribble said. “That was a huge match for us.

“We showed a lot of heart and battled through matches.”

The Broncos (5-4, 2-2 SLC) won three of the last four matches. In a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, Cooper Willis, ranked third at 160, beat Andrew Karnes (honorable mention) on an 18-1 technical fall to start the mini run.

Travis Moore (12th) pinned Lee Gauger in 3:59 at 170 and Gianni Scacco pinned Jordan Moldenhauer in 52 seconds at 182 for Union Grove.

“We have a lot of younger guys in the first year on varsity and they’re learning how to compete,” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “We had a couple tossup matches and they didn’t go our direction. Riley has been wrestling well and he wrestled hard in a big match.”

Girls basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 37, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 33: Down by two points at halftime, the Angels took the lead early in the second half and maintained it the rest of the way Thursday for a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lady Toppers at Catholic Central in Burlington.

The game was a battle of teams coached by former colleagues — St. Catherine’s coach Adam Mulheron was an assistant under Catholic Central coach David Beebe last year before getting the Angels’ job — and Mulheron called it “a chess match.”

“I knew (the Lady Toppers) as much as the team I have now,” Mulheron said. “There was a lot of strategy in this game.”

The Lady Toppers (7-5. 2-5 MCC) took a big hit early when senior Maddy Von Rabenau, one of their top three players, was injured just a few minutes into the game. Beebe said she was knocked down from behind and hyperextended her elbow when she tried to brace herself from hitting the floor. She tried to return later and scored a basket early in the second half, but had to leave the game for good.

Von Rabenau was averaging just over 14 points per game coming into Thursday.

The defense for St. Catherine’s (3-9, 1-4) was solid overall. Junior Arianna Jones defended Catholic Central senior Julia Klein, who came in averaging 12.5 points per game, and held her to four points.

Angels’ freshman Azarianna Albritton — “this is the first game where she’s played meaningful minutes,” Mulheron said — guarded Lady Toppers junior center Kayla Loos, who had 10 points, just under her average of 12 per game.

“Arianna put it all out there,” Mulheron said. “She’s one of our defensive leaders we put her on Klein. (Klein) is a force inside and it’s not an easy feat to stop her.”

Junior forward Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s with 13 points. Sophomore Angelina Ortiz added seven points and Albritton had six.

Angels senior guard Heavenly Griffin, whose only basket of the game, a 3-pointer in the second half, gave the Angels a four-point lead, finished with five points and went over 500 career points.

Loos was the only player to score more than four points for the Lady Toppers.

The two teams combined for 50 fouls and 43 missed free throws — St. Catherine’s went 16 of 40 and Catholic Central was 5 of 24 — and two players from each team fouled out.

“We had plenty of opportunities at the free-throw line,” Beebe said. “We should have won the game, but we didn’t.”

To add to the tough night, Beebe said the fire alarm went off with 28 seconds left in the game and it could not be shut off. After 15 minutes, the game was finally completed in Catholic Central’s alternate gymnasium.

Boys basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 73, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 23: The Angels had little trouble with the shorthanded Hilltoppers, shooting 67 percent from the field and allowing just seven points in the second half in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

St. Catherine’s (7-4, 4-0 MCC) couldn’t miss early, Angels coach Ryan Thompson said, and led 41-16 at halftime.

“Our defense was good and it’s getting better every week,” Thompson said. “We took good shots, ran the floor and were playing different styles. We extended them with pressure and rotated guys in and out. All 16 on the roster played.

“We took care of the ball and had fun.”

It wasn’t so fun for Catholic Central (0-8, 0-7), which was without leading scorer Evan Krien, who suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s loss to Greendale Martin Luther. They made just 8 of 28 shots overall and just 6 of 24 inside the arc.

Senior Cal Miles led the Hilltoppers with eight points and fellow senior Mitchell Dietzel had six points.

The Angels were efficient from 3-point range, going 10 of 14. Senior guard Alijah Matthews had 18 points, going 7 of 9 from the field and 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Juniors Davion Thomas-Kumpula (13 points, 5 of 7 from the field) and Domonic Pitts (10 points, 4 of 5 shooting) also scored in double figures.

Thompson said senior guard Phillip Peterson played well coming off the bench, scoring six points on 2 of 2 from 3-point range.

“We didn’t take any selfish shots,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working on shooting a lot and we have a lot of confidence. We literally couldn’t miss in the first 10 minutes.”

