High school sports roundup: Waterford wrestling duo continues to dominate

Evan Danowski and Hunter Rudzinski have been a dominant force for Waterford High School wrestling this season.

The two teammates work out together, train together and have been pushing each other to their highest level. The results are speaking for themselves.

The duo powered the Wolverines to a fourth place finish at the Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday. Both sweeping their brackets with a combined seven pins.

"Iron sharpens iron," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "They train hard together and want to see each other succeed."

Danowski secured four pins and a technical fall to blow through the 182 pound bracket. Danowski, ranked third in Division 1 at 182 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, started his bracket with four consecutive pins — three of which occurred in less than a minute.

Iowa Grant's Jayden Bomkamp lasted 43 seconds. Sauk Prairie's Alex Katers made it to 52 seconds. And Kenosha Tremper's Jeffrey Hines stayed in it for 46 seconds. All fell to Danowski in short order.

In the semifinal, Blake Thiry of Prairie du Chein grappled for six minutes but Danowski secured his fourth pin and spot in the final. Lomira's Logan Neitzel, ranked 12th in Division 2 at 182, was Danowski's opponent in the final. It wasn't an outright pin. But Danowski won the bracket with a technical fall in 5:31.

"(Danowski) is getting better and better," Fitzpatrick said. "The difference between this year and any other year is the amount of work he put in this offseason."

Rudzinski, ranked 12th at 152, almost mirrored his teammate's effort by cleaning up his bracket with pins all the way to the first place match.

Rudzinski pinned Pewaukee's Bryce Weinandt, Iowa Grant's Emmerson Moen and Slinger's Elijah Terrell. In the final, Rudzinski might not have had a pin — but he didn't slow down. He controlled Pewaukee's Konnor Tubin, was up on points, kept pushing the tempo and secured an 11-1 major decision.

"(Rudzinski) was up in that last match," Fitzpatrick said. "And he still fought for and got another takedown."

Evan Gill (27-11) finished second at 106. Gill started with a pin (2:49) against Mason Ihde of Prairie du Chein. He then sandwiched a pair of major decisions over Kewaskum's Brent Krejcarek and Iowa Grant's Lucas Christianson around a technical fall against Janesville Craig's Isaiah Gibbs.

"It was probably the best I have seen (Gill) wrestle all year," Fitzpatrick said.

In the first place match, Gill paired off against the unbeaten Christopher Anderson of Sun Prairie. Anderson, ranked fifth in Division 1 at 106, pinned Gill in 1:02.

Hudson Halter finished third in a stacked bracket at 120.

The fifth ranked wrestler in Division 1 started with pins over Sauk Prairie's David Kingsley and Iowa Grant's Jackson McGuire. Halter earned a technical fall (17-1) over Kenosha Tremper's Connor Crawford before losing a decision (5-1) to Pewaukee's Andrew Martin — ranked second in Division 1 at 120.

Halter responded by winning a decision (6-3) in the third place match against East Troy's Jonah Edwards.

The Wolverines finished fourth with 259 points at the 17 team invite. They missed a third place tie with Slinger by a single point. Iowa Grant won (390.5) over the second placed Prairie du Chein (375.5).

"We had a pretty darn good tournament," Fitzpatrick said. "(Danowski and Rudzinski) are firing on all cylinders for us right now."

Boys basketball

WHITNALL 88, CASE 63: The Eagles fell short against the highly-ranked Falcons in Saturday's nonconference game at the Grafton Showcase at Grafton High School.

Whitnall (13-1), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll, started strong and held a 13 point halftime lead.

“We started out with energy but it was lacking at times in the game,” Eagles’ coach Jake Berce said.

Even in defeat, the Brumby brothers continue to be a force for the Eagles' offensively. The brothers combined for 31 points in the game – Terryon with 19 and Termarion with 12.

Senior forward Amari Jedkins added 15 points for the Eagles and was the only other player to break into double digits.

“We’re gonna work to get better and we’re going to get better going forward,” Berce said.

ST. FRANCIS 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 58 (OT): The Hilltoppers rallied to force overtime but late turnovers cost them in a nonconference game Saturday at Racine.

The Mariners (6-6) led 31-22 after the opening half but the Hilltoppers (2-11) were able to turn up the heat and stage a second half comeback.

“We put some pressure on them and created some chaos to create opportunities for us,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

Forward Riley Sullivan was integral in the comeback, according to Smith. The junior had one point in the game but his efforts on defense were game-changing for the Hilltoppers.

“(Sullivan) was the guy who came in when we put our press in,” Smith said. “He was aggressive and made the press work really well. He is the reason we were able to come back.”

The Hilltoppers had the final possession in regulation. And Callahan Miles hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. The senior forward finished the game with a season-high 27 points.

Miles scored the only points of the overtime period for the Hilltoppers. The overtime period saw the team concede three turnovers which Smith said “sealed their doom.”

Boys swimming

WAUWATOSA WEST INVITATIONAL: Case finished sixth at Saturday's eight team invite at Wauwatosa West High School.

The top result for the Eagles came in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Adam Ries, Yash Petil, John Merrill and Brayden Moore finishing third with a time of 3:45.55. The four also placed sixth in the 200 yard medley relay (1:57.55).

Moore finished fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.52) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:01). And Merrill had a pair of sixth place finishes in the 100 freestyle (56.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.16).

Case finished with 164 points to finish sixth. The event was won by Oak Creek 441.

Girls basketball

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 50, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27: The Lady Toppers lost Saturday's Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.

The Lancers (11-5, 6-3 MCC) held the Lady Toppers (9-7, 2-7 MCC) to a season low 27 points. Madeline Von Rabenau led the Lady Toppers with a team-high seven points. Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 14 points.

The Lady Toppers have now lost four of their last six games.

RACINE LUTHERAN 44, SAINT THOMAS MORE 37 (OT): It wasn't a pretty game but the Crusaders will take the result out of Saturday's Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.

The Crusaders (8-9, 7-2 MCC) led 14-8 over the Cavaliers (6-10, 2-7 MCC) after the first half. The Cavaliers weren't able to get on the board until over halfway through the half, according to Racine Lutheran head coach Steve Shaffer.

"The first half almost set basketball back 50 years," Shaffer laughed. "It was ugly basketball."

Fortunately for both, the game got back into a groove and opened up much more in the second half. In fact, for the difficulties of the opening frame, the Cavaliers would be the ones out in front into the closing stages.

The Crusaders trailed 37-33 with 28 seconds remaining and cut the deficit down to two points. After a timeout with 19 seconds remaining, Ellie Jaramillo was able to get a read, force a steal and draw a foul. She made both free throws to force overtime.

Jaramillo wasn't done there. She opened up overtime drilling her third 3-pointer of the game to set the tone. The Crusaders outscored the Cavaliers 7-0 in overtime to secure the win. Jaramillo scored 16 points and went five of eight from the free thrown line.

"Our conference is tough this year," Shaffer said. "Today we had times where we had real trouble scoring. Credit to (Saint Thomas More)'s defense."

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, who missed the previous two games for the Crusaders, scored a game-high 18 points in her return to action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0