High school sports roundup: Waterford, Union Grove girls soccer teams play to draw

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the best high school girls soccer teams in the Southern Lakes Conference, neither team was able to gain the early inside track to the conference title on Tuesday night.

Waterford, ranked 10th in the wissports.net/Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason Division 2 poll, scored early in the second half and held on late for a 1-1 tie with Union Grove in the SLC opener for both teams.

“It was a pretty even game,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We’ve got some things we can adjust and have some work to do. We were finally put under some pressure.”

“The game was what we thought it would be,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We’re probably two of the best teams in the conference and it was a super physical, well-played soccer game.”

Union Grove (2-0-1, 0-0-1 SLC) took the lead 17 minutes in when sophomore forward Julia James headed in a cross from senior midfielder Paige Cotton.

In the 51st minute, Waterford (1-0-1, 0-0-1 SLC) equalized when junior Taylor Gordon found the back of the net off of an assist from Natalie Malkowski.

It was the first time either team had allowed a goal this season. The Broncos had opened the season with a pair of 5-0 wins over Kenosha Tremper and Indian Trail, while Waterford shut out Beaver Dam 9-0 in its season opener on Saturday.

Over the final 30 minutes of the match, both teams had opportunities to retake the lead. The style of play turned into one that had both teams attacking and countering frequently.

“It was just very ugly and very scattered,” Jung said about his team’s play in the second half. “That’s not the way we want to play.”

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the Wolverines had a shot on target from deep in the box for the lead, but Broncos’ sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz came up with her sixth save of the match.

After the save, the Broncos had a counterattack, but Waterford freshman Cora Beckley ran out and made the risky save on a shot to help her preserve the draw. Beckley finished with five saves.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Vogt said. “Our back line played really well. It was just one of those games.”

The two teams will not play again in the regular season. Both teams each finished with one tie in conference play last season, but the Wolverines were still able to win the SLC by two points over Westosha Central. The Broncos, who finished third in the conference last season, are looking for their first conference title since 2019.

ELKHORN 1, BURLINGTON 0: The Elks scored a goal in the fifth minute and the Demons made some adjustments in the second half, but couldn’t score the equalizer in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

Abby Kiel scored in the fifth minute for Elkhorn (2-0, 1-0 SLC) past Burlington goalkeeper Emilie Runkel for the only goal of the match.

Demons coach Matt Conrardy said Burlington (1-1, 0-1) and the Elks went back and forth the rest of the way. He changed a couple things defensively in the second half and the Demons were able to keep the pressure on.

“We made adjustments to our back four in the second half, which I really felt shifted the momentum in our favor,” Conrardy said. “Elkhorn is a well-coached team and we just unfortunately ran out of time.”

Burlington had nine on-target shots and all were stopped by Elkhorn goalkeeper Madison Osborn.

INDIAN TRAIL 2, CASE 0: The Eagles dropped their season and Southeast Conference opener Tuesday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (2-2, 1-0 SEC) broke the scoreless tie with Case (0-1, 0-1 SEC) 20 minutes in with a lob from Makayla Milligan that floated over goalkeeper Leah Hansen’s head. Shortly before halftime, Indian Trail added to the lead when Milligan found Carissa Phillips for a goal.

“It was a good solid match,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “We did pretty good for this being our first game as a team and still working out the kinks.”

Hansen had seven saves for the Eagles. Birkholz also praised the play of midfielders Makenna Mohs and Santina Garcia.

“They’re just doing a phenomenal job trying to work their way up the middle,” Birkholz said. “They were working really hard.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 5, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 SEC) opened the scoring with a goal in the 26th minute and followed with another in the 30th minute. Horlick (1-1, 0-1 SEC) then allowed two goals in the first five minutes of the second half that put the game out of reach.

The Rebels were limited to one shot on goal in the match. Five players scored goals for Tremper.

Horlick coach Becky Hallebach commended the play of Kyra Lou and Jimena Medrano.

FRANKLIN 5, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday in Franklin.

Park (0-2, 0-1 SEC) fell behind 3-0 in the first half to the Sabers (1-0, 1-0 SEC). The Sabers scored all three goals within a three-minute span after the 13th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado made a game-high 14 saves for the Panthers.

“She played phenomenal for us in goal,” first-year Park coach Brent Paeth said. “We started playing with more urgency and played better in the second half.”

Cate Schweitzer led Franklin with two goals and an assist.

RACINE LUTHERAN 7, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Crusaders opened their season in emphatic fashion Monday night, shutting out the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park.

Senior Bella Jaramillo and juniors Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each scored two goals to lead Lutheran. Strande also had four assists. The match was Bella Jaramillo’s first since tearing her ACL last summer.

“It was a great team effort,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said. “I’m excited for what is in store this season and this is a great start.”

Freshman Sofie Kading scored the other goal for Lutheran in her varsity debut. Senior goalkeeper Sam Coolidge finished with five saves.

LaBoda also said senior Haiden Kraus’s play and distribution skills helped with the victory.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 10, WATERFORD 4: The Broncos used seven runs in the final three innings to come back and defeat the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Union Grove (3-1, 1-0 SLC) jumped out to an early lead on a leadoff home run by Owen Nowak and led 3-0 after the first half-inning. But Waterford (1-1, 1-1 SLC) responded with four unanswered runs over the first three innings. Only one of the runs was earned as the Broncos committed several of their seven errors in the game.

“The errors killed us,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “There was a lack of focus at times.”

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth inning, Union Grove tied the game with an RBI walk, then added two more runs off of a passed ball and sacrifice fly. The Broncos put the game away in the sixth inning when Nathan Williams hit a grand slam.

“We started to put the ball in play and put together some good at bats,” Meyer said about the late rally.

Ethan Horon went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks, Williams had four RBIs and Josh DeGroot and Remmi Sweet (double) each scored three runs for Union Grove.

Broncos’ starting pitcher Eric Williamson pitched 3⅔ innings and struck out six, allowed three hits and one earned run. AJ Hansche closed out the game by striking out five over 3⅓ hitless innings.

Calvin Hancock went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Wolverines. Tyler Lusic pitched five innings, striking out five, allowing four earned runs and walking six.

HORLICK 2, OAK CREEK 1: The Rebels scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in their season opener Tuesday for a Southeast Conference victory over the Knights at Horlick Field.

Horlick fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, but Rebels starter Adan Martinez-Ponce didn’t allow anything the rest of the way as he went the distance.

Blake Fletcher tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single.

In the seventh, Caden Burbey put a ball in play in the seventh that Oak Creek mishandled and allowed the winning run to score.

Martinez-Ponce allowed five hits and struck out two, throwing 21 first-pitch strikes.

“Adan pounded the zone all night and had them off-balance from the get-go,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Our kids battled all game long. Our defense was great all game.”

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5, DOMINICAN 0: The LPs opened their season with a shutout in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

Junior Jason Schmierer struck out nine and allowed two hits in 5⅔ innings to lead Lutheran-Prairie. Senior Ben Tietyen picked up the final out after Schmierer reached the WIAA’s 100-pitch limit. The game was called after six innings because of darkness.

The LPs got on the scoreboard early with a run in the top of the first, added two more in the third and scored one run each in the fourth and sixth.

“We got a great performance on the mound from Jason, we were solid on defense, and we were aggressive at the plate and on the bases and it paid off,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said.

Tietyen led Lutheran-Prairie with two hits, three runs and an RBI. Senior shortstop Camdin Jansen went 3 for 4 and stole two bases and sophomore catcher Jayden Jaramillo added two singles.

MARTIN LUTHER 14, ST. CATHERINE’S 4: The Angels were unable to hang on to an early lead and dropped their season opener in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday night at Horlick Field.

St. Catherine’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Spartans in the bottom of the second inning, but Martin Luther responded with one run in the third inning and three in the fourth. After adding two more in the fifth inning, the Spartans broke the game open with eight runs in the sixth.

First-year Angels coach Brian Dillon said a misplayed foul ball helped Martin Luther break the game open.

“Martin Luther was dominant when they got two outs, grinding out really good at-bats,” Dillon said.

The Angels scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on RBIs by Nathanyel Callis and AJ Ruiz, who went 2 for 3. The game ended on the 10-run rule.

Santino Garcia started the game for the Angels and allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out two in the first three innings.

Of the 14 runs Martin Luther scored, only seven were earned. St. Catherine’s committed seven errors.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, DOMINICAN 1: The Crusaders opened their Metro Classic Conference scheduled in dominant fashion Tuesday, pulling away late from the Knights at Whitefish Bay.

Racine Lutheran (1-1 overall) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning and led 4-0 after five innings. Dominican (0-1, 0-1 MCC) scored in the bottom of the sixth, but the Crusaders put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh inning.

“We took a few innings to get something going,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had lots of teachable moments tonight and lots of great softball plays.”

Sophomore Lindsey Thoennes struck out 12 and walked two, allowing three hits and picking up the win.

“Lindsey pitched a great game,” Demuth said.

Abbey Agerholm went 3 for 4 to lead the Crusaders’ offense. Megan Walek went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Olivia Rosenberg had two RBIs.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 10, CASE 2: The Eagles had six hits, but also committed six errors and the Red Devils took advantage Tuesday for a Southeast Conference victory at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

Case (0-2 overall and SEC) had some misfortune, coach Daniel Ayala said, loading the bases twice with just one out, but leaving them loaded both times.

“We hit the ball right at them,” Ayala said.

Freshman pitcher Nora Lowney got her first varsity start and allowed 14 hits and five walks while striking out two. Turner Hetland led the offense, going 1 for 4 with a double.

FRANKLIN 12, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were held to one hit in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers (1-1, 1-0 SEC) scored seven runs in the second inning to take control of the game, which was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Navaeh Folk pitched all four innings for the Rebels (0-2 overall and SEC), allowing three earned runs and striking out three.

Track and field

KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: The Catholic Central girls tied for sixth place with 63 points and the boys’ team finished 12th with 10 points in the 14-team meet Tuesday at Jackson.

Senior Julia Klein was the only winner for the Lady Toppers, winning the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Klein also had two personal bests in the sprints, taking second in both the 100 meters (13.64 seconds) and 200 meters (28.24).

Senior Maddy Von Rabenau was part of two other second places for Catholic Central. She was second in the 400 meters (1:05.50) and led off the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:36.49) that also included Morgan Ramsey, Eva Lynch and Elsie Kmecak. The Lady Toppers were also third in the 4x200 relay (Katie Walkington, Jayden Garratt, Stephanie Jabrial, Allegra Kayser, 2:05.96).

The best finish for the boys was third place by the 4x200 relay of Riley Sullivan, Evan Krien, Irving Lagunas and Mason Zens (1:43.29).

Boys tennis

ST. JOSEPH 4, CASE 3: The short-handed Eagles won three of the four flights in which they had players, but lost their season-opening nonconference dual meet Tuesday at Case.

Case won the first three singles flights, with freshman Srikar Munagavalasa winning his high school debut at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0 over Aaron Borchardt. Senior Tommasso Chieregato won No. 2 singles 6-3, 7-6 (4) over Trevor Reindl and freshman Andre Cartagena won No. 3 singles 7-5, 6-2 over Rocky Santarelli.

Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said Munagavalasa moved the ball well and Cartagena was “willing to go all out to go after the ball.”

In the lone contested doubles match, the Case duo of junior Josh Herness and senior Francesco “Frankie” Punzo lost to Giovanni Basco and Ethan Esposito 6-4, 6-3.

“No. 1 doubles gave a strong performance and worked together to place the ball for tough points,” Asfeld said.

Case did not have enough players to field the remaining three flights, which St. Joseph won by forfeit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0