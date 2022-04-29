High school sports roundup: Waterford track and field teams clean up at Racine County Invitational

All of Racine County's high school track and field teams converged on Friday at Union Grove High School for the annual Racine County Invitational, but the meet had a distinct Waterford flavor.

The Wolverines won seven events in both the boys and girls meets to win their respective team titles in the 10-team meet.

Waterford's Ana Guardiola and Case's Audrey Amaya each won three events during the girls meet, while Waterford's Carter Maffet stood out of the pack for the boys by winning three events.

The Waterford girls won the 4x800-meter relay, with the team of Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk, Matyson Schaal and Lucy Younk finishing in 10:59.99. The Wolverines also won the 4x100 relay in 53.25 seconds with Isabella Guardiola, Rachel Roth, Skyler Harris and Ana Guardiola.

Ana Guardiola also won the 100 meters in 13.02 and 200 meters in 27.45.

Emily Tryon swept the hurdles for Waterford, winning the 100 high hurdles in 18.07 and 300 low hurdles in 50.6, and Brooke Ruland gave the Wolverines a win in the discus at 95 feet, 2 inches.

"Our girls executed very well and we had a high number of PRs across multiple event groups," said Waterford coach Michele Sittig, whose team also had four second-place and six third-place finishes. "All four of our relays had medal-winning finishes, which speaks to the depth of our program and overall team effort.

"I was proud of how the girls handled themselves and took care of business."

Union Grove's Alyssa Gruber won the 400 meters in 1:02.7 and teammate Faith Smith won the shot put with a toss of 30-11½.

Burlington's Anika Preusker won the high jump in a jump-off against Union Grove's Monika Berg. Preusker won at 4-9 to Berg's 4-8. Jenna Weis gave Burlington another win with a personal record of 8-6 in the pole vault and Isabella SanFelippo won the triple jump with a personal record of 32-1½.

Case won the 4x200 relay with the team of Ava Gardner, Olyvia Metoyer, Lauren Meshenky and Isabella Howser finishing in 1:54.82. Gardner, Howser, Metoyer and Audrey Amaya won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.35 and Amaya also won the 800 (2:23.96) and 1,600 (5:09.02).

Roselyn Pacheco provided Case with a win in the 3,200 in a personal-best 12:46.36.

Prairie's Camden Perry won the long jump at 16-1½.

The Waterford girls totaled 187 points, with Union Grove second at 130 and Burlington third at 114. Case was fourth (111), Racine Lutheran was fifth (38), Prairie was sixth (32), Park was seventh (30), Catholic Central was eighth (20), Horlick was ninth (17) and St. Catherine's was 10th (6).

Maffet led the Waterford boys by winning the 200 meters in 22.43 and 110 high hurdles in 15.0, and adding a third victory as a member of the 4x100 relay that also included Noah White, Carson Bilitz and Jack McCormick.

McCormick won the 100 meters in a personal-best 11:55.

Trever Buchanan won the 800 in 2:07.51 and the 1,600 in 4:40.0, and Bryce Ruland won the discus at 165-5.

"Our boys team is continuing to get better and perform better every week," Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. "Some of those performances and getting very close to a number of current team records.

"Our staff is excited about the possibility of seeing a few more records get broken this year on our way towards a strong finish to the year."

The Horlick boys won a pair of relays

The Rebels won the 4x200 relay with the team of Elijah Barajas, Miles Gallagher, Zamarion Dyess and Ayden Graham finishing in 1:36.26.

In the 4x400 relay, Graham, Tyler Rush, Reggie Hubbard Jr. and TJ Williams won in 3:33.81. Hubbard also won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.42.

Blake Fletcher provided Horlick with its third win of the meet by winning the shot put at 47-1¼.

"It was a good day for us," Rebels coach Josh Slamka said. "As a team, this is one of the best meets we've had in years."

Burlington's Casey Sommers won the pole vault with a personal record of 10-0. Burlington also won the triple jump as Tommy Teberg set a personal record of 39-11.

Park's Darrell Price won the long jump at 20-5½ and teammate Carter Sura won the 3,200 in a personal-best 10:50.13.

Prairie won the 4x800 relay with the team of Jack Lopez, Nolan Boerner, Jayce Jaramillo and Sebby Babu finishing in 9:04.75. Babu also won the 400 meters in 51.68.

Prairie's Ashe Oglesby won the high jump at 5-10.

The Waterford boys totaled 129.5 points, with Horlick second at 108 and Burlington third at 104. Case was fourth (79.5), Park was fifth (71), Union Grove was sixth (70), Prairie was seventh (57), St. Catherine's was eighth (39) and Racine Lutheran was ninth (38).

Softball

CASE 14, GREENFIELD 2: Turner Hetland hit a pair of home runs as the Eagles won a nonconference game Friday at Greenfield.

The Eagles (2-3) scored four runs in the first inning against Greenfield (8-6) and then scored seven runs in the second inning.

Pitcher Kendall Walek allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters. At the plate, Walek added a double and two RBIs.

“We finally put together a good game,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “(Walek) was in the zone and our bats came alive.”

Hetland, who had two home runs and three RBIs, wasn’t the only one hitting homers for the Eagles. Paige Thomas went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Nova Zueberbuehler went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

“(Thomas) hit a dinger,” Ayala said. “It had to be the longest ball I have seen her hit in four years.

“I am very proud of our Lady Eagles. We turned the corner tonight.”

HORLICK 11, WAUWATOSA WEST 4: The Rebels snapped a four-game losing skid with a nonconference win Friday at Douglas Park.

The Rebels (2-7) scored three runs in each of the game's first two innings to take an early 6-1 lead over the Trojans (0-12). The Rebels added five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Nevaeh Folk pitched all seven innings for the Rebels and allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits, seven walks and struck out nine. Offensively, Folk went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Madi Kaprelian went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Adriane Itzenhuiser went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.

BURLINGTON 16, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (3 INNINGS): The Demons trounced the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The Demons (8-2, 5-1 SLC) pushed across five runs in the first inning and then burst the game wide open with 11 runs against the Comets (0-10, 0-8 SLC) in the second inning. The game finished after three innings on the 15-run rule. Burlington did not allow a hit in the three innings.

Burlington's combined no-hitter started with Kendall Kafar pitching the first inning and recording one strikeout. Morgan Klein pitched the final two innings and struck out four. Klein also went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Kendra Baumeister went 3 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, Kenna Kornely went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Kayla Warner went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

UNION GROVE 4, WILMOT 2: The Broncos were able to get one back against the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Wilmot.

Wilmot (6-3, 4-3 SLC) defeated Union Grove (8-3, 7-2 SLC) 13-9 at Union Grove on Tuesday.

Brynn Van Swol hit a solo home run and had one other hit in Friday’s game. Allie McBryde provided a pinch-hit double and had three RBIs.

Pitcher Avery Nelson pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five.

ELKHORN 5, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines fell behind in the late innings and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.

The Wolverines (3-6, 3-6 SLC) took a 1-0 lead after the fourth inning, but they had just three hits in the game. The SLC-leading Elks (8-3, 8-0) scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead and added three runs in the next two innings.

Madison Krueger went 1 for 2 with a double, hit-by-pitch and an RBI. The Wolverines two other hits were singles from Raelynn Barwick and Felicity McPhetridge.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels kept up with the undefeated Lightning through the first three innings of their nonconference game Friday at Roosevelt Park.

Lake Country (7-0) scored just one run through the first three innings, but Angels (1-8) couldn't generate any offense of their own and the Lightning later took advantage.

Lake Country added more five runs in the fifth inning, but St. Catherine’s had an answer in Kennedee Clark, who executed a squeeze play to allow Emmerson Davidovic to score in the bottom of the inning.

St. Catherine’s faced defensive struggles through the final two innings and the Lightning scored nine additional runs.

Mia Prevost and Davidovic split the Angels’ two hits and pitcher Isa Sanchez struck out one and walked 11.

Baseball

KENOSHA BRADFORD 5, CASE 4: The Eagles were swept by the Red Devils in their three-game Southeast Conference series that concluded in Kenosha on Friday.

Bradford (3-6, 3-4 SEC), which entered the three-game set against Case (2-7, 2-6 SEC) without a win this season, scored five runs inside three innings. Case was unable to climb back from the early hole.

Bryce Rybarik went 2 for 2 for the Eagles with a double and an RBI. Julius Dyess, Gavin Vela, and Joe Bline each had one hit and one RBI.

Bline pitched four of the six innings played and had four strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Haughton, who pitched two innings, struck out two batters and walked one.

OAK CREEK 20, PARK 0 (3 INNINGS): The Panthers were roughed up by the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Knights (9-1, 7-1 SEC) were led by Cade Palkowski on the mound striking out eight. The loss for the Panthers (1-7, 0-6 SEC) is their fourth in a row.

FORT ATKINSON 3, UNION GROVE 2 (10 INNINGS): The Broncos fell short in extra innings in a nonconference game Friday at Union Grove.

Fort Atkinson (3-9) scored the game's first run in the second inning. Union Grove (7-3) followed with a run in the fourth inning to tie the game.

The score was tied all the way through the ninth inning. But the Blackhawks scored twice in the top of the 10th inning and the Broncos could not respond in the bottom of the inning.

Broncos' starting pitcher Landon Dessart pitched seven innings and had seven strikeouts. Dessart went 3 for 4 at the plate and Nathan Williams had two hits and an RBI.

Eric Williamson, who pitched the final three innings for Union Grove, struck out five and walked two. Dessart and Williamson allowed a combined eight hits.

Boys golf

FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: At Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin, Case senior Sam Nolan shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie two other players for the best finish at the Franklin Invitational Friday before finishing third in the WIAA tiebreaker.

Nolan matched 78s with Brandon LaBeau of Greendale and David Spahr of Brookfield East. LaBeau had a 38 on the back nine to win the first tiebreaker — Spahr and Nolan each shot 40 on the back nine — to officially win the title.

Spahr and Nolan has the same totals on the first three levels of the tiebreaker and it came down to the fourth tiebreaker, score on the final hole, to determine second place. Spahr had a 4 to Nolan’s 5.

Case finished sixth in the 18-team tournament, totaling 357. After Nolan, Jack Boscher shot an 88 to finish 24th, Dalton Gain shot a 92 (38th) and Parker Zigas shot a 99 (52nd).

The next best Racine individual finish after Nolan was by Horlick senior Mike Cerny, who tied with two others for 13th at 85. Cerny won the first tiebreaker.

Park finished 14th at 435, led by senior Alex Hutchinson, who tied for 27th with six other players at 90 and finished 30th after the tiebreaker was applied.

Tiebreakers were also needed to determine the team champion. Brookfield East, Franklin and Oak Creek each totaled 339 to tie for first. Brookfield East won the first tiebreaker to earn the tournament title and Franklin won the tiebreaker with Oak Creek. Fourth-place Muskego (340) was just one shot out of the first-place tie.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 7, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines made quick work of a Southern Lakes Conference meet Friday at Wilmot.

Andrew Vescio, playing at No. 1 singles for Waterford, defeated Wilmot's Ernie Dippold 6-0, 6-0. Waterford's No. 1 doubles team of Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke defeated Wilmot's Isaac Blount and Evan Vazquez 6-0, 6-0.

Waterford dropped only two games and won every set played.

