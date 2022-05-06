High school sports roundup: Waterford sprinter Maffet sets school record

It’s not every day a track performer sets a school record.

It’s even more impressive when the record you broke had been around for more than 30 years.

Waterford High School junior sprinter and hurdler Carter Maffett won the 200 meters Friday at the Demon Invitational in Burlington — and broke a 36-year-old school record in the process.

Maffett finished the race in 22.32 seconds, breaking the previous school record of 22.34 set in 1986. He won the race by 0.54 seconds over sophomore Tommy Teberg of Burlington (22.86).

Maffet is the second record-breaker for the Wolverines this spring. Sophomore Bryce Ruland, who won the discus Friday with a toss of 152 feet, 9 inches, set the school discus record of 176-7 at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on April 12.

Maffet was the only double winner among Racine County athletes, boys or girls, in the 11-team meet. He also ran the second leg of Waterford’s 4x100 relay that won in 44.02 seconds. Freshman Noah White led off the relay, sophomore Sutton Keller ran the third leg and senior Jack McCormick ran the anchor leg.

McCormick also had a personal record of 11.20 seconds to take third in the 100 meters. Sophomore Trever Buchanan was third in the 1,600 (4:41.37).

“I'm very happy with the way the team is continuously improving,” Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said.

Host Burlington didn’t win an event in the boys meet, but had the highest Racine County finish, third with 90 points. Lake Geneva Badger won with 130 and Janesville Parker was second (98.3). Waterford was eighth (57), Case was ninth (30.3) and Union Grove was 10th (25).

Teberg led the Demons, adding a second place in the 100 meters (11.09) and a third place in the triple jump (39-5). Also taking second for Burlington were Phillip Northrop in the pole vault (10-6) and Logan Ryan in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.37). The Demons’ 4x400 relay also was third (3:39.33).

The best finish for the Case boys was second place by the 4x200 relay of Auston Buckli, Benjamin Kortendick, Larencio Muhammad and Amarrion Bridges (1:34.86).

The best finish for Union Grove was fourth place in the shot put by Luke Kokat (46-2).

In the girls portion of the meet, Waterford, led by Ana Guardiola, finished third with 94 points. Union Grove was fifth (73), Burlington was eighth (34.5) and Case was ninth (32).

Guardiola, a sophomore, won the 100 meters in 12.56 seconds, took second in the 200 meters (27.17) and anchored the second-place 4x100 relay (52.33) that also included Isabella Guardiola, Rachel Roth and Bria Rozanski.

The 4x800 relay of Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk, Natalia Arteaga and Matyson Schaal was also second (10:58.03) for the Wolverines, and Isabelle Sheeley (100 high hurdles, 17.51), Lisa Busch (shot put, 32-3) and the 4x400 relay (Roth, Schaal, Elizabeth Jonietz, Rozanski, 4:27.96) were third.

Union Grove was led by the winning 4x400 relay of Alyssa Gruber, Riley Kayler, Ashley Lamers and Brooklyn Lamers (4:17.84).

Brooklyn Lamers was second in both hurdle races, finishing in 17.08 in the 100 high hurdles and at 49.79 in the 300 low hurdles, and Adelle Polzin was third in the long jump (15-9) for the Broncos.

Burlington had two seconds, by Monika Berg in the high jump (4-10) and the 4x400 relay (4:27.02) and two thirds, by Jenna Weis (pole vault, 8-6) and Kaitlyn Frohmader (discus, 94-8).

Audrey Amaya was second for Case in the 800 (2:22.28).

Baseball

BURLINGTON 9, ELKHORN 4: Sophomore second baseman Aben Beinlich, who was recently called up from junior varsity, had his second straight solid game to help the Demons beat the Elks Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game played at UW-Whitewater.

Beinlich, who went 3 for 3 in a 7-2 loss to Franklin Thursday, had just one hit Friday, but drove in three runs for Burlington (6-8, 5-4 SLC) on a fielder’s choice in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth.

“Aben has been a good hitter in our program, but there wasn’t room for him (on varsity),” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “We had some injuries, so he got an opportunity and has played well.”

Senior Ty Sagedal, who has signed a letter of intent to play for UW-Eau Claire next season, went 3 for 4 with an RBI and also threw out an Elkhorn runner at home from center field.

“Ty is having a really good year offensively and he’s our No. 1 pitcher right now,” Staude said. “He’s having a good senior year.”

Junior Wren Dietz and sophomore Ryan Dummer (RBI) each went 2 for 3 and junior Kaleb Zabielski, senior Connor O’Reilly (double) and junior Murphy Diggins (double) each drove in a run.

Dietz pitched the first five innings and allowed five hits, one run, walked one and struck out three to get the victory over Elkhorn (7-10, 5-5), which no-hit the Demons Wednesday.

• Tuesday at Milkmen Stadium in Franklin, the Demons outhit state-ranked Franklin 10-8, but committed six errors in a 7-2 nonconference loss. Beinlich went 3 for 3 for the Demons and Sagedal went 2 for 3.

The Sabers (10-1) are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

DOMINICAN 8-8, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4-3: The Hilltoppers were swept by the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader Thursday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Catholic Central (4-4, 3-4 MCC) had just four hits in the first game and five in the second game.

Both games were close early. In the first game, where the Hilltoppers were the home team, they trailed 3-2 after two innings, then saw Dominican (7-3, 6-2) score at least one run in each of the next four innings.

In the second game, with the Knights as the home team, Catholic Central scored three runs in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead, but Dominican tied the game in the bottom of the inning and scored five runs combined in the fifth and sixth.

In the first game, freshman Will Leiting went 2 for 4; sophomore Austin Schwenn went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases; sophomore Alex Vogt drove in two runs without a hit, one on a sacrifice fly; and senior Murphy O’Brien was hit twice with a pitch and scored two runs.

In the second game, five players had one hit each for the Hilltoppers.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 8, MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 0: Aleah Reesman continued to be an offensive force for the Demons, scoring four goals in a nonconference victory Friday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

The junior forward, who leads Burlington (8-2-1) with 18 goals, took almost no time at all to find the net, scoring in the first minute of the game.

Reesman added two more goals in the first half, in the 10th and 17th minutes, to complete her second hat trick of the season and help the Demons to a 5-0 lead at the half over the Lady Popes (2-6-1).

Reesman scored her fourth goal in the 58th minute.

Aubryn Boyd scored two goals, in the eighth and 49th minutes, and freshmen Ava Ketelson and Abigail Rich each scored their first varsity goals.

“The girls did a great job of dominating the time of possession with quick passes to space which opened up runs for our wingers,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “Gina Weis did a wonderful job on the wing and created several scoring opportunities with her crosses from outside.”

Burlington goalkeeper Emilie Runkel and the back four of Addison Thomas, Shelby Busch, Grace Debbink and Jenna BeBow earned their fifth shutout of the season.

PARK 6, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 1: Junior Grace Betker had a hat trick to lead the Panthers in a nonconference match Friday at Cudahy.

Betker scored her goals in a 12-minute span of the first half. Her first came in the 24th minute (Grace Navarro assist), the second was in the 32nd minute (Veronica Maldonado assist) and the third was in the 36th minute (Navarro assist).

Maldonado had two goals, the first of the match for Park (6-5-3) in the 20th minute (unassisted) and her second, also unassisted, in the 65th minute.

Jelayna Thomas closed things out for the Panthers with an unassisted goal in the 70th minute.

“It was a good team effort today,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “Lots of players played different positions today and responded well. It was nice to bounce back after a tough loss.”

The Panthers completed a brutal schedule Friday with their eighth match in the past two weeks (four each week). Park, which went a respectable 5-3-0 in that stretch, gets a break this coming week with just three matches.

NEW BERLIN WEST TOURNAMENT: Union Grove and St. Catherine’s faced different outcomes Friday on the first day of the two-day New Berlin West Tournament.

The Broncos (9-2-1) earned a 3-0 victory over Hartford (3-8-0), and the Angels (3-7-0) finished on the wrong side of a 9-0 loss to New Berlin West (5-3-1).

Lexie Pettit scored two goals to lead Union Grove and Paige Cotton, the team’s leading scorer, had the other. Julia James had one assist and goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had four saves.

St. Catherine’s played a solid first half, coach Ben Lake said, but could not keep up with the host Vikings.

“We played really well in the first half and had a 20-minute period where we kept our shape and we were pressing the ball well,” Lake said.

The Angels focused primarily on rotating their players throughout the second half — something that the team has been no stranger to this season, Lake said.

St. Catherine’s backup goalkeepers, Macieana Trujillo and Emily Monosa, each made five saves.

HORLICK 10, MILWAUKEE AUDUBON 0: The Rebels found their offensive rhythm and a dominant victory Friday in a nonconference match at Milwaukee.

Horlick (3-8-0), which snapped a three-match losing streak, scored more goals Friday than in all their previous matches this season (nine).

Lexi Behringer led the offense with three goals and Kyra Lou had two.

Michelle Martinez, Arev Buchaklian, and Ava Gayle each had a goal and an assist, Rayjanee Ellison and Annabella Valdivia had the other two goals.

“It was a great team effort,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said.

Goalkeepers Makayla Sims and Amari Moten combined for Horlick’s second shutout of the season.

HOMESTEAD 9, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks, one of the best Division 4 teams in the state, were no match for the unbeaten Highlanders Friday in a nonconference match at Mequon.

Prairie (5-3-1) is ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and Homestead (9-0-1) is ranked seventh in Division 1.

No further details were available Friday night.

Boys golf

GREENDALE INVITATIONAL: Case finished 13th and Park was 18th Friday in the Greendale Invitational at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha.

The Eagles’ Jack Boscher led Racine players by shooting a 79 and tying for 17th place with four other players. He was 18th after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Boscher’s teammate, Sam Nolan, shot an 83 and tied for 32nd (38th on the tiebreaker), and Benton Peters (90) and Dalton Gain (94) rounded out Case’s top four.

Park’s best finisher was Alex Hutchinson, who shot a 91 to tie for 62nd (63rd on the tiebreaker). Eli Allison also broke 100 for Park with a 97.

The Eagles totaled 346 and the Panthers totaled 407.

Pewaukee won the team title with 311, eight ahead of runner-up Kettle Moraine (319). Brandon LaBeau of Greendale was the medalist with an even-par 72.

