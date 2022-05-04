High school sports roundup: Waterford softball team uses late rally to win

The Waterford High School softball team had to endure its share of momentum swings in a nonconference game against Kettle Moraine Wednesday.

For the Wolverines, momentum ended on their side.

Waterford rallied late behind Saydie Evjen and Raelynn Barwick to win 5-4 at Wales.

The game was scoreless through the opening three innings.

The Wolverines (5-6) broke open the scoring with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the following two innings shifted to the side of the Lasers (8-4).

Shawna Kiser started in the circle for Waterford and pitched five innings. It wouldn't be until the fifth inning when Kettle Moraine tagged Kiser for their first run in the game. Trouble brewed in the sixth inning and Kiser was lifted for Darby O'Dwyer — but the Lasers finished the inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

Evjen started Waterford's seventh-inning rally with a double. Two outs later, Barwick had a clutch base hit and scored the game-winning run with a heady slide into home plate.

Kiser allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out three. O'Dwyer pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, two walks and striking out four.

The win for the Wolverines snapped the Lasers' three-game winning streak. The Wolverines have won two straight and have won four of their last six games following a 1-4 start to their season.

All three RBIs from Waterford's lineup came from the sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the batting order with Abby Stultz, Evjen and Savanna Denman each going 1 for 3. Anika Ottoson went 2 for 4.

BURLINGTON 7, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Demons held onto an early lead to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Wednesday at Burlington.

Burlington (10-2, 7-1 SLC) pushed ahead to a four-run lead against the Falcons (6-4, 6-3) by the fifth inning. With starting pitcher Morgan Klein in the circle, it was more than enough run support.

Klein pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11. Klein also led the charge at the plate for the Demons, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

“Both teams had good pitching this game and equal hitting,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said. “We were just able to combine a few more of those hits together to get the runs we needed.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 7, UNION GROVE 3: Errors proved costly for the Broncos in a nonconference game Wednesday at Kenosha.

The Broncos (9-4) held a one-run lead going into the fifth inning, but errors mounted in the field, coach Don Desotell said, and allowed the Hawks (9-1) to score three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.

Brylee Katterhagen led the Broncos with two hits, including a double. Mackenzie Sheehan added a triple for the Broncos.

RACINE LUTHERAN 6-10, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 7-6: The Crusaders split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Island Park.

The Crusaders (6-7, 3-5 MCC) lost out late to the Spartans (6-4, 6-2 MCC) in game one. Lutheran led 4-3 through four innings, then allowed a tying run in the fifth.

The game ended with a wild seventh inning. The Crusaders scored twice in the top of the seventh, only to give up three runs in the bottom half.

Lindsey Thoennes struck out 10 in the circle for the Crusaders in game one and also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Emilie Lozano went 2 for 4.

The bats got hotter for the Crusaders in game two. Lutheran had seven players with multi-hit games, highlighted by Thoennes going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Lozano going 3 for 5 and Jenna Beaudin going 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Thoennes also pitched game two and struck out 10 batters again.

"We came back strong in this game to come out the winners and really hit the ball solid," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "Lindsey pitched three straight strikeouts in the fifth and seventh inning to get the win. It was a good recovery for this team after losing game one tonight."

ST. FRANCIS 15, PARK 2: The Panthers lost a nonconference game Wednesday at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

The Mariners (7-2) win over the Panthers (2-1) is their second straight by double-digit runs. No further details were available Wednesday night.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Julia James and Paige Cotton led the Broncos to their fourth straight win in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove Wednesday.

Cotton, who leads the team with 20 goals this season, scored Union Grove’s first goal unassisted in the 14th minute. James didn’t take long to score either, and scored her first goal of the night in the 21st minute with an assist from Cotton.

Union Grove (8-2-1, 3-0-1 SLC) held a two-goal lead over the Falcons (10-3-1, 3-2) after the first half. James extended the lead further with another goal in the 47th minute off an assist by Elizabeth Spang.

“It was a huge win," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We were really on tonight and played really well and really clean.”

Jung said his team played one of its best games of the season and singled out centerback Rhyan Hood and midfielder Charlie Sutherland for their efforts.

“Rhyan Hood was fantastic and Charlie Sutherland had her best game of the season,” Jung said. “We did a really nice job tackling and getting balls off of our feet in the back.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had two saves and finished with her fifth shutout of the season.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: Julia Klein scored seven goals in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Greendale.

The Lady Toppers (3-2-1, 1-2 MCC) led 6-0 after the opening half against the Spartans (1-5, 0-3). Klein scored four first-half goals and Stephanie Jabrial and Morgan Ramsey each added a goal before the break.

Klein scored three more goals in the second half, and goals by Eva Lynch and Myah Ramsey resulted in the match ending at the 60 minute mark on the 10-goal rule.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: Arianna Jones scored twice for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Pershing Park.

Jones scored the first of her two goals with a header off of a deflection in the 14th minute. She added a second tally in the 27th minute with a close range shot.

The Angels (3-6, 3-2 MCC) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but struggled defensively throughout the second half. The defensive woes for the young Angels group included an own goal in the 52nd minute that tied the match for the Lady Pacers (6-6, 2-2). Shoreland added goals in the 70th and 73rd minutes.

“Shoreland played really well and attacked us in a lot of different ways,” St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. “We weren’t recovering correctly and defending behind the ball like we were in the first half.”

Track and field

WATERFORD-BURLINGTON: Lisa Busch dazzled for the Wolverines in a dual meet against the Demons at Waterford.

The junior won three events — the triple jump (30-3), shot put (30-8½) and the discus (100-4).

Waterford won the 4x800-meter relay (11:19.5) with Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk, Matyson Schaal and Callie Heath. Younk won the 3,200 in a personal-record time of 13:39.72 and Schaal won the 400 meters (1:05.48).

Waterford won the 4x100 relay (53.24) with Isabella Guardiola, Rachel Roth, Bria Rozanski and Ana Guardiola. Ana Guardiola won the 100 meters (13.16), Isabella Guardiola won the 200 meters (29.93) and Roth won the long jump (14-11).

Waterford won the 4x400 relay (4:50.08) with Megan Bolda, Chloe Werner, Mara TenBrink and Hope Rogowski. Isabelle Sheeley won the 100 high hurdles (18.11) and the pole vault (7-6).

"It was great to finally have some decent weather for competition and the girls competed well," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "It was nice to get some solid times on athletes tonight."

Aleah Reesman won two events for Burlington, the 800 (2:34.78) and 1,600 (5:58.12).

Anika Preusker finished second in the 100 meters (13.93), 200 meters (29.93) and 400 meters (1:06.18). Arianna Aguirre finished second in the 100 high hurdles (18.4) and third in the 300 low hurdles (54.81).

Marlee Nichols finished second in the 3,200 in a personal record 13:59.67 and Joy Heeter finished third with a personal-best 15:36.94.

Waterford won the girls team event with 113 points to Burlington's 53.

Burlington performed better in the boys side of the meet.

Brad Roe won the 200 meters (24.41) and the 400 meters (55.06), and also finished second in the 100 meters (11.99).

Jackson Dempkey won the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.93) and was third in the 110 high hurdles (17.85). Casey Dorn won the 800 (2:18.14) and Cayden Dorn won the 3,200 in a personal-best 12:39.54.

Izac Nienhaus finished second in the 800 (2:21.36) and third in the pole vault (8-6).

Bryce Ruland swept the weight events for Waterford, taking the shot put (45-8½) and discus (153-4).

Trevor Zabrowski won the 1,600 (5:18.28) and finished third in the 800 (2:21.58).

The Wolverines had five other winners — Carter Maffet in the 110 high hurdles (15.38), Jack McCormick in the 100 meters (11.47), Briar Sowinski in the high jump (5-6), John Czajka in the pole vault (9-6) and Noah White in the long jump (16-1).

"Tonight's home meet for the team was about resting many of our key athletes and giving some athletes a chance to participate in some new events while having some fun doing it," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said.

Burlington won the boys team event with 88 points to Waterford's 67.

