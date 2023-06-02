The Waterford High School softball team was in rarified air Thursday — as was Jaydin Kiser.

The Wolverines, behind a no-hitter by their standout freshman pitcher, made school history by earning their first trip to the WIAA State Softball Tournament with a 4-0 victory over Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game at Oregon High School.

Waterford (19-6) will begin play in the State Tournament next Thursday at the Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison. The tournament is seeded and the Division 1 quarterfinal matchups have not been determined as of Thursday night.

Kiser walked five batters and one reached on an error, but she struck out 13 while throwing 117 pitches (75 for strikes).

“After Jaydin was dialed in, she was untouchable,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said.

Kiser got all the offense she needed in the bottom of the second inning, when junior Ella Greil hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence for a 3-0 lead.

“Ella had the hit of the night,” Krueger said. “She crushed it — it was a no-doubter.”

The Wolverines added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when senior Savanna Denman hit an RBI single.

Seven Waterford batters had one hit each — interestingly, Kiser didn’t have one — with senior Madison Krueger and junior Sam Talavera each hitting a double. Krueger, Talavera, Denman and Greil each scored a run.

Kettle Moraine pitcher Carmen Follette struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Except for the 21-inning, two-day 3-2 marathon victory over Janesville Parker in the regional championship game last Friday and Saturday, the Wolverines have been in control of their games. They have outscored their opponents 32-6 in four playoff games.

“We played as a team,” Krueger said. “We played together and we accomplished our goal. We will reset our goals, refocus and make our way up to Madison.”

Burlington, in 2021, was the last Racine County team to play in the state tournament, and the Demons and Union Grove have combined for 11 state tournament appearances and three titles.

The Broncos have the most state appearances among county teams, with six, and won Division 2 titles in 2007 and 2011. Burlington (five appearances) won the Class A title in 1984 and was the Division 1 runner-up in 2018. Catholic Central (two appearances) is the only other county team with a state title, winning in Division 4 in 2004.

WIAA baseball regional finals

For the first time, all three Racine County schools in the Southern Lakes Conference — Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford — will play in the WIAA Division 1 sectionals with a chance for a trip to the WIAA State Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

In Thursday’s Division 1 regional championship games, the second-seeded Broncos (22-3), who finished the regular season ranked No. 2 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, beat No. 10 seed Mukwonago 11-1; third-seeded Waterford (21-4) shut out 11th-seeded Oregon 9-0; and fifth-seeded Burlington (19-9) beat fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine 3-1.

The three county teams, along with Janesville Craig (24-1), seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 1 in the WBCA poll, play Tuesday at Oregon High School. In the semifinals, Craig and Burlington play at 10 a.m. and Waterford and Union Grove play at 1 p.m. in their third meeting of the season.

The winners play in the title game at 4 p.m. with the winner going to state.

Here’s a look at the three regional games Thursday:

UNION GROVE 11, MUKWONAGO 1: The Broncos wasted little time getting a big lead and cruising to victory at Union Grove.

Union Grove scored five runs in the first inning and five in the second for a quick 10-0 lead. The first inning included three hit batters and one walk by Indians starting pitcher Tristan Arnold, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, along with a hit by junior Beau Bloxdorf and a sacrifice fly by junior Hayden Jamison that drove in two runs, one on an error.

The Broncos had just six hits against Mukwonago (12-13), but made the most of them. Senior Nathan Williams, who went 2 for 2, hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. The top four hitters in the lineup — sophomore leadoff hitter Braxton Hinds, senior Owen Nowak, Williams and Bloxdorf — each scored two runs, as did junior No. 6 hitter Bobby Barrera. Junior No. 7 hitter Marshall Loch didn’t have a hit, but drove in two runs, one on a walk and one on a hit batter.

Meanwhile, junior Landon Dessart pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks. The only run he allowed came home on a balk.

“We were patient all day and didn’t swing out of our strike zone,” Union Grove coach Nathan Meyer said. “Landon pitched like we expected and it was nice to see him on the mound as a guy we can count on.”

The Broncos lost to Waterford 5-4 early in the season and again 10-0 last week, dropping them into a tie with the Wolverines for the SLC title.

WATERFORD 9, OREGON 0: Behind a dominant combined pitching performance by seniors Dylan Questad and Garrett Kay, the Wolverines earned their first regional championship since 2019 with their victory at Waterford.

Questad struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced in his five innings of work, allowing just two singles and walking one. Kay finished up with two innings of no-hit ball, striking out five of the eight hitters he faced and walking one.

“Dylan was just awesome and Garrett as well and both worked great with (senior catcher) Cal (Hancock),” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “They and our pitching staff continue to set the tone early and we ride that wave.”

The Wolverines had just six hits, but led 5-0 after the second inning. They scored three in the second on a solo home run by senior Tyler Lusic and a two-run single by senior Dean Buse, who finished with three RBIs.

In the sixth inning, Waterford capped the scoring on a three-run bases-loaded double by freshman Jack Butler, who finished with four RBIs.

The Wolverines drew six walks, two each by sophomore Connor Harvie and Questad, and Oregon (9-14) pitchers hit three batters. Harvie scored three runs.

“This group showed up locked in and ready to compete for a regional championship, and did exactly what they expected out of themselves today,” Read said. “We know our next challenge awaits and we will have to be ready to roll in one of the toughest sectionals.”

BURLINGTON 3, KETTLE MORAINE 1: Junior Aben Beinlich handled the pressure and pitched a complete game for the Demons in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Thursday at Kettle Moraine.

The Demons (19-9) and Lasers (19-9) each put a run on the board in the first inning. The Demons answered back with two runs in the top of the second.

Kaleb Zabielski and Wren Dietz were a strong one-two punch leading off the lineup. Zabielski went 2 for 2 with a triple, RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Dietz went 3 for 4 with three singles, an RBI and a stolen base.

The early flurry of offense for the Demons proved enough for Beinlich to manage for the rest of the game. Beinlich allowed one unearned run off four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a complete game performance.

Jonah Roloff did his part to match Beinlich for the Lasers. Miles Burchardt started the game and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in 1⅓ innings before Roloff entered in relief. Roloff pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings allowing only two hits with a walk and six strikeouts but Kettle Moraine was unable to break through against Burlington.

WIAA girls soccer regionals

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, CRISTO REY JESUIT 0: The Lady Toppers won their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Each of Catholic Central’s senior captains — Eva Lynch, Olivia Ricci and Stephanie Jabrial — played a role in the victory. Lynch opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the first half and finished the scoring in the second half, and Ricci scored early in the second half, assisted by Jabrial.

In the regional final Saturday, Catholic Central (6-11-0), seeded at No. 8 in the sectional bracket, will play at No. 1 seed Prairie (11-4-1), ranked first in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Senior midfielder Ellie Jaramillo was the lone scorer for the Crusaders in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal loss Thursday at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.

Jaramillo put Lutheran (6-10-2) on the board in the 46th minute and was assisted by senior midfielder Sarah Strande. The Lancers held a one-score lead at halftime and scored their goals in the 24th, 63rd and 75th minutes.

Senior goalkeeper Isa Matson made seven saves in goal for the Crusaders. Matson is one of four seniors on the Lutheran roster, along with team captains Jaramillo and Strande, and forward Emma Krenzke.

“The girls played hard, just like all season,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “I’m proud of them and proud of the four seniors that left a mark on this program. They leave behind great examples of attitude and effort to take this program to the next step.

"They were a great group of players to be associated with, for sure.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels gave it their all, but lost a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal to the state-ranked Pacers Thursday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (13-6-1), which won six consecutive matches to end the regular season and is ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored only three goals in the first half.

Only three opponents, including St. Catherine’s (0-17-0) and state-ranked Lakeside Lutheran (12-6-4), have kept the high-scoring offense of the Pacers from scoring more than three goals in the first half of any match since Apr. 28.

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon played a critical role in the Angels’ defensive success. Gordon broke her own school record with 34 saves against the Pacers’ offense, which averages just over five goals per match and features freshman forward Kalyssa Carter, the second leading scorer in the state according to statistics at Wissports.net (46 goals, 102 points).

Carter scored only one goal against the Angels, which matched her season-low in any match in which the Pacers were not shut out. In the teams’ regular season Metro Classic Conference match on May 3, Carter accounted for four of the Pacers’ 10 goals.

“Our kids played their best game of the year by far,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “This team really put it on us last time, and we played the full 80.

"The upperclassmen that came out this year kept it together and made the best experience for these younger kids. For them to step into that role and into these leadership roles was incredible to see. I was really happy with the effort today."

Lake said Gordon, senior defenders Julianna Wilkey and Gabriella Orth, senior midfielder Giaynah Garcia and junior midfielder Macie Trujillo, each “played really hard and really well” and were part of a core group that showed extra commitment to the team throughout the season.

“All the credit goes to the kids, our leaders and our upperclassmen that had to step in and show great resolve throughout the whole year," Lake said. "It was a tribute to these girls, who for the last three weeks were fully committed.

“It really goes to show that having that extra commitment is showing up to our training sessions, grinding it out and paying some dividends. Our kids played really well, despite the score.”

Offensively, the Angels had just one shot on goal.