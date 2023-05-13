The Waterford High School softball team is in the middle of a very busy stretch.

The Wolverines had five games scheduled last week, with one of them, a key Southern Lakes Conference game against intracounty rival Union Grove, rained out on Monday.

They split the next two games Tuesday (a 4-0 SLC win over Burlington) and Wednesday (a 2-0 nonconference loss to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther), then came in to Burlington Friday for their second game against the Demons.

Despite the hectic schedule, Waterford continues to play at a high level Friday, beating Burlington 6-1.

The victory allowed the Wolverines (13-5, 9-2 SLC) to keep pace with state-ranked Elkhorn at the top of the SLC standings. The Elks (12-3, 10-2), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, are a half-game ahead of Waterford after a 9-4 win Friday over Union Grove.

Maybe affected by their active schedule, Waterford couldn’t get anything going early against Burlington sophomore starting pitcher Macie Plitzuweit, but finally got to her in the top of the third inning by scoring three runs.

The Demons (8-12, 6-6) scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning off Wolverines’ freshman starter Jaydin Kiser, but that was all she gave up over the first six innings. Kiser struck out eight and walked five.

Waterford closed out the scoring with three more runs in the top of the sixth inning and Wolverines’ junior Darby O’Dwyer pitched a perfect seventh, striking out two.

Senior Madison Krueger was one of three Waterford players with two hits, going 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Senior Savanna Denman and junior Sam Talavera both went 2 for 3.

Kiser went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI, senior Saydie Evjen and junior Ella Greil each had an RBI and senior Felicity McPhetridge scored two runs.

Burlington had just two hits, both by senior Molly Berezowitz (2 for 3), who also scored the Demons’ run, and the Wolverines played solid defense.

“We played some solid defense, only giving up one unearned run,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “We made some amazing plays when we needed to.”

Waterford finished the week Saturday with an SLC make-up game against winless Delavan-Darien, then is scheduled to play three games next week, two of them SLC games at home.

Tuesday, the Wolverines resume their game against Westosha Central that was suspended by rain on April 20, and then Thursday, they close out their SLC schedule against Union Grove in a game that was originally scheduled for April 3 and also rained out Monday.

Waterford finishes the regular season Friday at nonconference foe Kenosha Indian Trail.

RACINE LUTHERAN 11, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders got their third shutout win of the week in Friday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Somers, which was a continuation of a game from April 20th that was suspended because of bad weather.

“This was a great win for us — we came out strong after a rain delay and finished strong,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We had big hitters with strong defense.”

Freshman Iyana Garza went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Lutheran (14-3, 12-1 MCC). Junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and senior designated hitter Tatiana Bryant went 2 for 4 with a double and a RBI. Senior outfielder Kendyll Holub hit a triple and sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano had a double and two RBIs.

Senior pitcher Lindsay Thoennes went all seven innings with 11 strikeouts, three hits and no walks. Demuth said Thoennes, who has pitched in all three of the Crusaders’ wins this week, “came on strong (in the circle).”

Lutheran clinched at least a share of the MCC title with Greendale Martin Luther (10-2 MCC) and can win the title outright by beating St. Catherine’s (1-11 MCC) Monday at Roosevelt Park.

“It was a great way to end the week,” Demuth said. “We were conference champs in 2021, so it is exciting to be back at the top of the conference. Now we use games to get ready for the playoffs.”

ELKHORN 9, UNION GROVE 4: The Broncos fell behind early in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Elkhorn.

Elkhorn (12-3, 10-2 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, scored four runs in the second inning on three walks and a single. Union Grove (11-8, 8-3) outhit Elkhorn 6-4 and scored all but one of its runs in the fifth inning.

Senior first baseman Mackenzie Sheehan went 2 for 3 to lead the Broncos. Sheehan and senior catcher Brylee Katterhagen drove in each of the team’s runs. Emily Boyle pitched all six innings and struck out eight batters.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 12, ST. CATHERINE'S 11: In a back and forth game, the Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee in heartbreaking fashion.

St. Catherine’s (3-14, 1-11 MCC) rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Thomas More (5-9, 3-8) ended the game with a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

“The girls played hard and competed to the very end,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “It's a tough loss, but you have to enjoy being in those moments. Losing only hurts if you could've won.”

Freshman Sici Lopez hit the game-tying single in the seventh inning and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Kennedee Clark, Aniesa Nieve and Mia Prevost also finished with three hits each.

“This was a wild one,” Prideaux said. “There was a lot of back and forth all night. I think whoever got to bat last was going to win this one. Unfortunately for us, we played as the away team tonight.”

Baseball

UNION GROVE 7, GREENDALE 1: The Broncos surged late to win a nonconference game Friday at Union Grove.

Broncos (16-2), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, trailed 1-0 after the first inning. It was the only run allowed by Union Grove starting pitcher Jack Wolf as he went the distance and limited the Panthers (12-7) to five hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Wolf's performance on the mound allowed for the Broncos to battle back. The game was tied at 1-1 after the third inning. Union Grove took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning and then opened the flood gates with a five-run sixth inning to put the game beyond doubt.

The top two spots in the batting order came through big for the Broncos. Leo Weist went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and Landon Dessart went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. No. 8 hitter Hayden Jamison went 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

BURLINGTON 12, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 8: The Demons continued their strong stretch of play with a nonconference win over the state-ranked Lancers Friday at Beaumont Field.

Burlington (15-6) scored eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away from St. Joseph (11-5) after a back-and-forth first three innings.

The Lancers jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Demons quickly countered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

St. Joseph, ranked eighth in Division 3 in in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, responded with two runs in the top of the second to take a 5-2 lead. Once again, Burlington came back with two runs in the bottom of the second.

After a scoreless third inning, the Demons scored eight runs in the fourth to take a 12-5 lead, then held on to win their 10th straight game.

Ethan Pederson pitched three innings of relief, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on three hits to earn the win. Drew Weis closed the game out with three innings of relief, striking out three and allowing two earned runs.

Aben Beinlich went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offense. Weis and Kaleb Zabielski each added two hits, with Weis, Wren Dietz and Donovan Appleby driving in two runs each.

OAK CREEK 9, CASE 2: The Eagles scored late to avert their third shutout of the week in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

Case (6-12, 4-11 SEC), in the final game of the three-game series, had its best offensive performance of the week, totaling four hits and scoring runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Oak Creek (13-5, 12-3) had 10 hits, including four extra-base hits, and secured its victory in a five-run fifth inning. Knights pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, two walks and four hits.

Sophomore Anthony Bull went 2 for 3 with a double and a run to lead the Eagles. Junior Tyler Mielcarek went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.

Junior Joe Bline went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and also pitched four innings with eight hits, a strikeout and a walk.

ST. CATHERINE'S 11, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1: Senior John Perugini had the big bat and senior Terrion Glass-Barnes had the strong arm as the Angels won a nonconference game in six innings Friday at Horlick Field.

Glass-Barnes allowed a run in the top of the first inning, but he was masterful after that. He allowed just five hits, struck out six and walked two. He also got plenty of run support as his teammates scored 10 runs in the first three innings, including seven in the third inning.

Perugini, the No. 2 hitter in the lineup, went 3 for 3 with a double, RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to lead the offense for St. Catherine’s (6-11). Sophomore leadoff hitter Mariano Talamantez went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, sophomore No. 8 hitter Juancito Garcia scored two runs and sophomore No. 9 hitter Nathanyel Callis went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Timberwolves are 11-6.

WATERFORD 10, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3: Thursday, the Wolverines got to play at the biggest baseball stage in Wisconsin — American Family Field in Milwaukee — and didn’t disappoint as they beat the Hawks 10-3 in a six-inning nonconference game behind the pitching of Major League prospect Dylan Questad and the hitting of Garrett Kay.

Questad, a senior, did his thing on the mound for Waterford (14-2), going the first four innings and allowing just one run, one hit, three walks and striking out nine. Senior Max Northrop (one hit, two runs, two strikeouts) and sophomore Zaiden Eblin (retired the side in order, two strikeouts) each pitched an inning for the Wolverines.

Questad, who has a fastball clocked in excess of 90 mph, has 46 strikeouts and has allowed just five hits in 23⅓ innings this season.

Kay, also a senior, batted in the leadoff spot and led the offense by going 5 for 5 with a double, two triples, an RBI and three runs scored. This came a day after he pitched five no-hit innings and went 3 for 4 in a 7-1 victory over Delavan-Darien.

Kay is batting .589 with 33 hits, seven doubles, five triples, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases this season.

Freshman Jack Butler had no hits, but drove in two runs on two sacrifice flies; sophomore Zach Flater walked three times and drove in two runs without a hit; and senior Calvin Hancock had one hit and two RBIs.

The Wolverines had 11 hits and scored in each of the first five innings, with back-to-back three-run outbursts in the fourth and fifth.

Girls soccer

PARK 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Grace Betker led the Panthers to a nonconference victory Friday at Pritchard Park.

Betker, a senior who leads Park (8-6-0) with 15 goals this season, scored each of the team’s goals against Lutheran (6-6-1).

She scored her first goal in the 14th minute, assisted by Izzy Wentorf, and the pair connected again in the 21st minute. Betker’s third goal came in the 44th minute, assisted by Marissa Espinoza, and her fourth was in the 52nd minute, assisted by Kiley Skenandore.

Wentorf has assisted on 12 goals this season.

“We played great as a team today,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “We controlled the ball in the middle and connected passes well. Betker is usually a defensive player, but has been playing the forward position for us more this year.

“Our defense — Jelayna Thomas, Jenna Quirk and Shelby Jennings — have been solid for us lately and are improving each week.”

The Crusaders took just two shots on goal.

MEQUON HOMESTEAD 2, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks struggled over the first 22 minutes against the Highlanders and it cost them Friday in a nonconference loss at Prairie.

“We were flat out of the gate tonight and that killed us against a team that has quality players and is well coached,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “Homestead was quicker to 50/50 balls and did better in their possessions, seeing a lot of success down our right side of the field early.”

The Hawks (7-4-0), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, allowed a breakaway goal in the 22nd minute, but it was the only goal in the first half.

Manley tried to fire up his team during halftime and it worked for a while, although Prairie gave up a goal in the 48th minute to fall behind 2-0.

After the restart, the Hawks put pressure on Homestead’s goal and earned a penalty kick after a handball in the box. Aishani Dhar converted on the kick, but the Highlanders (6-7-0) handled Prairie the rest of the way.

“We continued to mount our pressure, but failed to truly test Homestead enough tonight,” Manley said.

WATERFORD: The short-handed Wolverines played well against two of the top-ranked teams in the state, but were shut out twice in a four-team tournament Thursday and Friday at Muskego.

Friday, in its second match of the tournament, Waterford (9-3-0) lost 2-0 to New Berlin Eisenhower (7-2-2), ranked second in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Wolverines’ goalkeeper Taya Winter made 11 saves.

Thursday, Waterford kept within striking distance in a 4-0 loss to Muskego (11-1-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 1 and No. 2 overall in the WSCA poll.

The Wolverines hit the post twice and the Warriors’ goalkeeper made a “great penalty kick save,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. Winter had 12 saves.

“We are still down four starters and held our own against the top-ranked team in the state,” Vogt said. "Muskego is a very good team that keeps possession and makes dangerous runs in the box.”

Vogt commended the efforts of his defenders, Paige Strasser and Mykaela Bey.

ELKHORN 6, CASE 0: The Eagles were shut out in a nonconference match Friday at Elkhorn.

The Elks (10-0-3) were led by Abby Kiel and Grace Woyak with two goals each.

The Eagles (2-7-2) registered four shots on target in the match.