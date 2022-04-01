High school sports roundup: Waterford softball team comes out hitting in season-opening win

For the Waterford High School softball team, it’s hard to script a better season-opening game.

The Wolverines batted around in the first inning and scored in all five innings of their 15-4 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Badger Friday at Lake Geneva.

“We got the bats going early today,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “Everyone was hitting.”

After Raelynn Barwick and Kyra Schuerman opened the game with a single and a walk, Madison Krueger drove them both in with a triple. Shortly after, Shawna Kiser singled home two more runs and three batters later, Schuerman drove in another two runs with a single up the middle, giving Waterford a 5-0 lead over the Badgers in the top of the first inning.

After Badger, also playing its season opener, got two runs back in the bottom of the first, the Wolverines quickly responded when Annika Ottoson drove in two runs with a two-out single in the top of the second inning.

The Badgers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home run by Leah Sanders, making it a 9-4 game.

In the top of the third, Waterford added three more runs on just one hit. The Wolverines added two runs in the fourth inning off of a pair of passed balls and one more in the fifth on another RBI single by Ottoson.

Badger was threatening to extend the game with runners on first and third in the bottom of the fifth with one out, but Kiser recorded her seventh and final strikeout of the game and Felicity McPhetridge made a diving stop and tagged first base to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Kiser pitched all five innings for Waterford, throwing 60 of her 89 pitches for strikes. She allowed five hits, four earned runs and walked two. Kiser did not allow a hit after the second-inning home run.

“Shawna pitched a heck of a game and gave us good innings,” Krueger said.

Ottoson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Schuerman went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, Krueger went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and two runs scored, and Kiser went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

The Wolverines also drew 10 walks and stole seven bases.

INDIAN TRAIL 15, CASE 0: Pitcher Morgan Fuhrer didn’t allow a hit and was one walk away from a perfect game as the Hawks dominated the Eagles in a three-inning Southeast Conference game at Kenosha, the season opener for both teams.

Indian Trail scored seven runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second and four players had two RBIs each for the Hawks.

Kendal Walek took the pitching loss for Case.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 2, WEST ALLIS HALE 1: The Demons opened their season with a comfortable nonconference victory Friday at West Allis.

Junior Aubryn Boyd gave the Demons the lead in the 18th minute with a goal off of a cross from sophomore Grace Mermal. Aleah Reesman scored Burlington’s second goal in the 60th minute off of a pass from senior Jules Golla.

The win also made for a successful debut for first-year Burlington coach Matt Conrardy.

“Our back four that consists of juniors Shelby Busch, Claudia Cramer and sophomores Cam Stillman and Jenna Bebow did a fabulous job of slowing down the Hale attack all evening long,” Conrardy said. “We held a huge advantage in time of possession.”

Baseball

UNION GROVE 24, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 5: It was a short season-opener for the Broncos, who won in four innings on the mercy rule in their nonconference game against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs Friday at the Future Champions Tournament in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Center fielder Remmi Sweet led Union Grove by going 3 for 4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. Left fielder Owen Nowak went 4 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, shortstop Josh DeGroot went 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored, catcher Hayden Jamison went 3 for 4 and Landon Dessart scored three runs.

Union Grove jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the top of the first against the Ledgers and added six runs in both the second and third innings for a 23-4 lead. Eight of Union Grove’s nine starters had at least one hit.

Eric Williamson picked up the win, throwing 41 of his 66 pitches for strikes. He struck out seven and allowed three hits in three innings.

Track and field

EAGLE FRIDAY NIGHT OPEN: Horlick’s TJ Williams was a triple winner for the Horlick boys and two other Racine County boys were event winners Friday in the 21-team boys portion of the Eagle Friday Night Open meet hosted by Case in the Petretti Fieldhouse at UW-Parkside in Somers.

The Waterford girls had two winning entries and five top-three finishes to earn the best finish among county girls in the 18-team girls portion of the meet.

Williams was the king of the sprints, beginning with a victory in the 55 meters in 6.51 seconds, 0.2 seconds ahead of runner-up Andre Pigg-Myles of Glendale Nicolet. Williams also won the 200 meters in 22.62 seconds, 0.32 seconds ahead of runner-up Bryan Topercer of Westosha Central (22.94).

His third victory came in the Rebels’ 4x200 relay, running the lead leg ahead of Ayden Graham, Tyler Rush and Reggie Hubbard Jr. The relay finished in 1:33.94, comfortably ahead of runner-up Greendale Martin Luther (1:37.16).

Behind Williams, Horlick finished fourth with 53 points. Westosha Central (67.75 points) won the meet, edging Kenosha Bradford (67.25). Nicolet was third (55).

Another city athlete, Emmanuel Johnson of Park, easily won the high jump with an unofficial season state best of 6 feet, 7 inches. Asanjai Hunter of Prairie was second (6-0). The Panthers were ninth in the meet (22.25).

The fifth victory in the boys meet was another unofficial state best. Waterford’s Carter Maffet won the 55 hurdles in 7.77 seconds, nearly half a second ahead of runner-up Hubbard of Horlick (8.24). Trever Buchanan was second in the 1,600 (4:49.87) and Maffet was third in the long jump (20-11) as the Wolverines finished eighth in the meet (40).

Racine Lutheran’s Caleb Falaschi dropped more than a minute off his previous personal-best to finish second in the 3,200. Seeded 11th in the race, he finished in 11:04.27, 10 seconds behind winner Holden Forgette of Indian Trail.

Other county athletes finishing second were John Merrill of Case in the 800 (2:13.06) and Abel Mulder of St. Catherine’s in the shot put (46-6½).

Case was 11th in the meet (19.5), Union Grove was 13th (13.25), Prairie was 14th (12), St. Catherine’s tied for 15th (11) and Lutheran was 18th (eight).

In the girls part of the meet, Waterford’s 4x200-meter relay of junior Isabella Guardiola, senior Rachel Roth, junior Bria Rozanski and sophomore Ana Guardiola won the race in 1:54.42, five seconds ahead of runner-up Kenosha Indian Trail (1:59.41). Junior Lisa Busch was the other winner for the Wolverines, taking the shot put with a toss of 31-7.

Ana Guardiola was also second in the 55 meters in 7.55 as Waterford finished second in the meet with 69 points. Indian Trail won with meet with 99 points.

Roselyn Pacheco of Case was the only double winner among county girls, leading a 1-2-3 county finish in the 800 in 2:38.44 and running the lead leg of the Eagles’ winning 4x800 relay (10:33.99) that also included Sophia Daniels, Amelia Wiesner and Audrey Amaya. Wiesner was also second in the 1,600 (5:52.25) as Case finished seventh (42 points).

Union Grove had five top-three finishes, led by Riley Kayler, who won the 1,600 in 5:39.11, 13 seconds ahead of Wiesner. Alyssa Gruber was second in the 400 (1:03.01) as the Broncos were third in the meet (53).

Prairie freshman Carly Lopez was second in the 800 (2:38.74) to lead the Hawks to a tie for 10th (27). Racine Lutheran was 17th (four) and Horlick was 18th (one).

