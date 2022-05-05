High school sports roundup: Waterford softball sparks late rally to win

The Waterford High School softball team had to endure its share of momentum swings in a nonconference game against Kettle Moraine on Wednesday.

For the Wolverines — momentum ended on their side.

Waterford rallied late behind Saydie Evjen and Raelynn Barwick to win 3-2 on the road in Wales.

The game was scoreless through the opening three innings.

The Wolverines (5-6) broke open the scoring with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, But the following two innings shifted to the side of the Lasers (8-4).

Shawna Kiser started in the circle for Waterford and pitched five innings. It wouldn't be until the fifth inning when Kettle Moraine tagged Kiser for their first run in the game. Trouble brewed in the sixth inning and Kiser was lifted for Darby O'Dwyer — but the Lasers would finish the frame with a three spot of their own to lead 4-3.

Kiser allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out three. O'Dwyer in relief pitched two innings allowing one earned run on one hit, two walks and striking out four.

Evjen started Waterford's seventh inning rally with a double. Barwick would later follow with a clutch base hit with two outs in the inning — and scored the game-winning run with a heady slide into home plate.

The win for the Wolverines snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lasers. The Wolverines have won two straight and have won four of their last six games played following 1-4 start to their season that included a four-game losing streak.

All three RBIs from the Wolverines lineup came from the sixth, seventh and eighth spot in the batting order with Abby Stltz, Evjen and Savanna Denman each going 1 for 3 at the plate.

ST. FRANCIS 15, PARK 2: The Panthers lost a nonconference game Wednesday at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

The Mariners (7-2) win over the Panthers (2-1) is their second straight win by double-digit runs. No further details were available as of Wednesday night.

BURLINGTON 7, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Demons held onto an early lead to win a Southern Lakes Conference game on Wednesday in Burlington.

Burlington (10-2, 7-1 SLC) pushed ahead to a four-run lead against Westosha Central (6-4, 6-3 SLC) by the fifth inning. With starting pitcher Morgan Klein in the circle - it would be more than enough run support.

Klein pitched all seven innings allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11. Klein also led the charge at the plate for the Demons going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

“Both teams had good pitching this game and equal hitting,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said. “We were just able to combine a few more of those hits together to get the runs we needed.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 7, UNION GROVE 3: Errors proved costly for the Broncos in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Kenosha.

The Broncos (9-4) held a one score lead going into the fifth inning but errors mounted in the field and allowed the Hawks (9-1) to score three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to take the win.

Brylee Katterhagen led the Broncos with two hits including a double. Mackenzie Sheehan added a triple for the Broncos at the plate.

RACINE LUTHERAN 6-10, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 7-6: The Crusaders split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday at Island Park.

The Crusaders (6-7, 3-5 MCC) lost out late to the Spartans (6-4, 6-2 MCC) in game one, 7-6. The Crusaders led 4-3 through four innings and then allowed a tying run in the fifth.

The game ended with a wild seventh inning. The Crusaders scored twice in the top of the frame only to give up three runs in the bottom half and take the loss.

Lindsey Thoennes struck out 10 in the circle for the Crusaders in game one and also went 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate. Emilie Lozano went 2 for 4.

The bats would get hotter for the Crusaders in game two where they would win 10-6. Catholic Central had seven players with multi-hit games. Highlighted by Thoennes going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lozano going 3 for 5 with one RBI. And Jenna Beaudin going 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Thoennes also pitched game two of the doubleheader and struck out another 10 batters.

"We came back strong in this game to come out the winners and really hit the ball solid," Catholic Central coach Becky Demuth said. "Lindsey pitched three straight strikeouts in the fifth and seventh inning to get the win. It was a good recovery for this team after losing game one tonight."

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Julia James and Paige Cotton led the Broncos to their fourth straight win in a Southern Lakes Conference match played in Union Grove on Wednesday.

Cotton, who leads the team in scoring with 20 goals this season, scored Union Grove’s first goal without an assist in the 14th minute. The sophomore forward James didn’t take long to score either, and scored her first goal of the night at the 21st minute mark with an assist from Cotton.

Union Grove (8-2-1, 3-0-1 SLC) held a two goal lead over Westosha Central (10-3-1, 3-2 SLC) after the first half. James extended the lead further with another goal in the 47th minute off of an assist by Elizabeth Spang.

“It was a huge win," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We were really on tonight and played really well and really clean.”

Jung said that his team played one of their best games of the season on Wednesday, but singled out centerback Rhyan Hood and midfielder Charlie Sutherland for their efforts.

“Rhyan Hood was fantastic and Charlie Sutherland had her best game of the season,” Jung said. “We did a really nice job tackling and getting balls off of our feet in the back.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz delivered her fifth shutout of the season and had two saves.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: Julia Klein scored seven goals in a Metro Classic Conference rout on Wednesday at Greendale.

The Lady Toppers (3-2-1, 1-2 MCC) led 6-0 after the opening half against the Spartans (1-5, 0-3 MCC). Klein scored four first half goals. Stephanie Jabrial and Morgan Ramsey would each add a goal of their own before the break.

Klein scored a further three goals in the second half to finish with a seven goal night. Eva Lynch and Myah Ramsey would score a goal each before the game was called at the 60 minute mark.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: Arianna Jones scored twice for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game on Wednesday at Pershing Park.

Jones scored the first of her two goals with a header off of a deflection in the 14th minute. She added a second tally in the 27th minute with a close range shot.

The Angels (3-6, 3-2 MCC) held to a 2-1 lead after the first half but struggled defensively throughout the second half. The defensive woes for the young Angels group included an own goal that gave the Lady Pacers (6-6, 2-2 MCC) a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 52nd minute to the finish.

“Shoreland played really well and attacked us in a lot of different ways,” St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. “We weren’t recovering correctly and defending behind the ball like we were in the first half.”

Track and field

WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL: Lisa Busch dazzled at the Wolverine Invitational on Wednesday at Waterford.

The Waterford junior won three events at the invite. Busch won the triple jump (30-3), shot put (30-8.5) and the discus throw (100-4).

Waterford won the 4x800 meter relay (11:19.5) with Akira Hancock, Sydney Younk, Matyson Schaal and Callie Heath. Younk won the 3200 meter run with a personal record time of 13:39.72. Schaal won the 400 meter dash (1:05.48).

Waterford won the 4x100 meter relay (53.24) with Isabella Guardiola, Rachel Roth, Bria Rozanski and Analyiah Guardiola. Rozanski finished third in the long jump (13-9). Analyiah Guardiola won the 100 meter dash (13.16) while Isabella won the 200 meter dash (29.93). Roth won the long jump (14-11).

Waterford won the 4x400 meter relay (4:50.08) with Megan Bolda, Chloe Werner, Mara TenBrink and Hope Rogowski. Werner finished third in the 100 meter dash (14.03). TenBrink finished third in the high jump (4-6).

Isabelle Sheeley won the 100 meter hurdles (18.11) and the pole vault (7-6).

Skyler Harris finished second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the 400 meter dash (1:07.43).

"It was great to finally have some decent weather for competition and the girls competed well," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "It was nice to get some solid times on athletes tonight and we are looking forward to our upcoming meet on Friday."

Aleah Reesman won two events for Burlington. Reesman won the 800 meter run (2:34.78) and the 1600 run (5:58.12).

Anika Preusker finished second in the 100 meter dash (13.93), 200 dash (29.93) and 400 dash (1:06.18). Arianna Aguirre finished second in the 100 meter hurdles (18.4) and third in the 300 meter hurdles (54.81).

Marlee Nichols finished second in the 3200 meter run with a personal record time of 13:59.67 — in the same event Joy Heeter finished third with a personal record time of 15:36.94.

Waterford won the girls team event with 113 points against Burlington's 53.

Burlington would perform better in the boys side of the invite.

Brad Roe won the 200 meter dash (24.41) and the 400 dash (55.06). Roe also finished second in the 100 dash (11.99).

Jackson Dempkey won the 300 meter hurdles (44.93). Dempkey also finished third in the 110 hurdles (17.85). Casey Dorn won the 800 meter run (2:18.14) Cayden Dorn won the 3200 meter run with a personal record time of 12:39.54.

Izac Nienhaus finished second in the 800 meter run (2:21.36) and placed third in the pole vault (8-6).

Bryce Ruland won two events for Waterford boys track and field. Ruland won the shot put (45-8.5) and the discus throw (153-4).

Trever Zabrowski won the 1600 meter run (5:18.28) and finished third in the 800 meter run (2:21.58).

The Wolverines had five further wins: Carter Maffet in the 110 meter hurdles (15.38), Jack McCormick in the 100 meter dash (11.47), Briar Sowinski in the high jump (5-6), John Czajka in the pole vault (9-6) and Noah White in the long jump (16-1).

"Tonight's home meet for the team was about resting many of our key athletes and giving some athletes a chance to participate in some new events while having some fun doing it," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said.

Burlington won the boys team event with 88 points against Waterford's 67.

