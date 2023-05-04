The Waterford High School softball team has had its ups and downs so far this season.

The Wolverines appear to be on another upswing.

Waterford opened the season with eight straight victories, then lost four in a row. Wednesday, the Wolverines won their second straight game with a five-inning 14-2 nonconference victory over Case at Waterford.

Senior Madison Krueger, the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, had the big bat for Waterford (10-4). She went 3 for 3 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Krueger has surpassed last year’s home run total of three with her fifth of the season.

Other prolific hitters were senior Saydie Evjen, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, and junior Ella Greil, who went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

That offense had just nine hits, but scored 13 runs in the first three innings, including five-run outbursts in the first and third.

The Wolverines’ top pitcher, freshman Jaydin Kiser, got the day off in the circle, and junior Darby O’Dwyer filled in with a strong performance. She went the distance, allowing seven hits, one walk, two runs and striking out nine.

“Darby O'Dwyer was great on the mound, hitting her locations and locating each of her pitches,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “(Senior catcher) Reilly Galten had another great game behind the dish managing the game with confidence.

“Saydie Evjen is continuing to find a way on base in most situations.”

For Case (3-9), which played three games in each of the previous two weeks, junior Rylyn Paulick started in the circle to give regular starter, senior Kendal Walek, a break. Paulick struck out four in addition to allowing nine hits.

On offense, junior Taormina Tarnowski went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and junior Nova Zuberbuhler went 2 for 3.

After Wednesday, the Eagles finally get a break, their longest since Spring Break, and don’t play until next Tuesday against Kenosha Tremper.

“Waterford came ready to play,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “I'm glad we don't play until Tuesday — we need some rest.”

BURLINGTON 4, BADGER 1: In the completion of a suspended game from April 20, the Demons helped erase the memory of one of their worst losses of the season Wednesday with a solid Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.

Burlington (6-6, 5-3 SLC) lost 6-2 to the Badgers (1-11, 1-9) at home on April 18, giving Badger its only victory of the season.

With the scoreless game picking up in the third inning Wednesday, the Demons got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Senior Graelen Kwiatkowski went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI, junior Juliette Bousquet had a triple and an RBI and freshman Emerson Biedrzycki went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Burlington.

Demons’ junior pitcher Kendall Kafar finished with complete game, allowing four hits and striking out four.

SAINT FRANCIS 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 5: The Angels had 10 hits and took the lead with a five-run third inning, but errors derailed their chance for a victory Wednesday in a nonconference game at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

St. Catherine’s (3-7) fell behind 4-0 after the first inning with the aid of two errors, but got the bats going in the top of the third inning to take a 5-4 lead. Freshman Londyn Pardo hit a two-run triple to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth, when the Mariners (5-5) took advantage of two more errors to score six runs and take the lead back for good.

Junior pitcher Aniesa Neave went the distance, allowing just five hits and no earned runs. She issued seven walks and struck out five.

“Aniesa gave us everything she had and pitched well enough to win,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Unfortunately, the defense couldn't get the job done.”

Pardo went 3 for 4 with the triple and two RBIs and Neave helped herself by going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

PEWAUKEE 15, HORLICK 5: The Rebels had an early lead, but struggled defensively down the stretch of their five-inning nonconference game Wednesday at Pewaukee.

Horlick (1-9) scored three runs in the first inning and led Pewaukee 4-2 at the conclusion of the second inning.

The Pirates (6-9) used timely hitting and walks in the third inning to score seven runs and take the lead for good, Rebels coach Greg Harris said.

“We played an overall great defensive game, but couldn’t match the hitting down the stretch,” Harris said.

Freshman Kaitlyn Winkler went 2 for 2 with a RBI to lead Horlick. Madi Kaprelian hit a triple, scored two runs and stole two bases, Emalee Struebing went 2 for 2 and Adriane Itzenhuiser went 2 for 3.

Rebels junior pitcher Neveah Folk had four strikeouts and eight walks.

Baseball

CASE 7, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: A day after being shut out by the Trojans, the Eagles countered with some late-inning heroics Wednesday to win a Southeast Conference game at Tremper.

Case (6-8, 4-7 SEC), which lost 8-0 to Tremper (7-6, 6-5) Tuesday, trailed 3-1 after scored three runs in the bottom of the third with the help of an error, but the Eagles began chipping away at the deficit.

They scored one run in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

Case broke the tie in the top of the seventh with four runs to take a 7-3 lead and the Trojans were unable to respond in the bottom of the seventh.

Eagles senior starting pitcher Carlos Cervantes was in control, except for the third inning. He allowed just four hits, walked two and struck out four, and all three runs were unearned (Case committed three errors).

Junior Joe Bline pitched a hitless seventh, walking one and striking out one.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Anthony Bull had an unusual day for the Eagles, going 1 for 2 with a walk, but he drove in three runs and got hit by a pitch twice. Bline went 3 for 5 with an RBI, senior Evan Sommer went 2 for 4 and junior Collin Jaeger went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

“It was a great team win,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “We battled to the end and this time we came out on top. It was a great outing by senior Carlos Cervantes, who has stepped up as a starter.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 14, HORLICK 0: Home-field advantage didn’t help the Rebels Wednesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.

Horlick (2-12, 1-10 SEC) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning and that score carried through four innings as Rebels senior Parker Jensen and Everett Smith of the Hawks (6-6, 6-5) both pitched shutout ball.

Indian Trail broke the game open in the top of the fifth with eight runs, then added five runs in the top of the sixth. Horlick couldn’t respond and the game ended.

Smith threw just 80 pitches and finished with a one-hitter. He walked four and struck out six. Senior Kaleb Steinmetz had the hit and he stole a base for Horlick.

Seth Koci went 2 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Nate Urban went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Indian Trail.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 19, PARK 0: The Panthers were no-hit by Red Devils’ pitcher Max Strash Wednesday night in a five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.

Strash threw just 50 pitches, 44 for strikes, and faced one batter of the minimum. He struck out 11 without giving up a walk, and also went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Park (1-12, 0-9 SEC) trailed 1-0 after two innings, then the Red Devils (10-4, 8-3) scored four runs in the third inning and seven in both the fourth and fifth to end the game on the run rule.

Girls soccer

PARK 2, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: Senior Grace Betker scored two goals to lead the Panthers to victory in a nonconference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

Betker scored the first of her goals in the 36th minute, assisted by senior forward Kiley Skenandore. The pair of seniors connected again in the 66th minute, giving Park (6-5-0) a two-score lead which would eventually win the game.

“We played back-to-back games and it definitely showed,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “We looked fatigued most of the game, but the ball was on their half the majority of the game. We had multiple opportunities at goal, but we just couldn’t finish.”

Junior Izzy Wentorf, the Panthers’ leading scorer behind Betker, was injured in the first 10 minutes of the match, Paeth said, and that led to several substitutions.

“We had some girls play new positions in her place, so we looked a bit disorganized,” Paeth said.

South Milwaukee (2-5-1) did not make any shots on goal.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers got their second Metro Classic Conference victory of the season Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Catholic Central (4-6-0, 2-3-0 MCC) lost its first three MCC matches of the season, going up against tough competition such as Shoreland Lutheran, ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and Whitefish Bay Dominican, which has lost only one match in the MCC.

The Lady Toppers turned things around Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Racine Lutheran and continued on with that same momentum Wednesday against Martin Luther (3-5-2, 1-4-0).

Senior team captain Eva Lynch secured the win by scoring the only goal of the match in the second half. Lynch was also an important contributor in Tuesday’s match and assisted on the game-winning goal scored by Stephanie Jabrial.

Catholic Central will be tested in its next MCC match on May 10, facing off against Prairie (4-0-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the WSCA poll.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels allowed seven goals in the first half in a Metro Classic Conference loss to the Pacers Wednesday night at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s (0-9-0, 0-5-0 MCC), which still has many inexperienced players on its roster, saw Shoreland (6-4-1, 3-1-0) score its first three goals over a three-minute span (12th through the 14th minutes) and roll to a 7-0 lead at the half.

Angels senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made seven saves in the first half, then was moved to play in the field by coach Ben Lake.

Freshman goalkeeper Lauren Daly was moved up from the junior varsity to play in goal in the second half and made three saves.

The game ended after 60 minutes on the eight-goal rule.

Freshman Kalyssa Carter had four goals and two assists, and Julia Heathcock had two goals and three assists for the Pacers, ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.