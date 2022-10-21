High school sports roundup: Waterford girls volleyball team hits on all cylinders in regional win

If the Waterford High School girls volleyball team can keep this up, it could go a long way in the WIAA playoffs.

The Wolverines had a season-high hitting percentage and senior middle hitter Natalia Belmontes celebrated her birthday in style on the court as Waterford rolled past Kenosha Tremper 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 Thursday in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.

The Wolverines (19-16), seeded fifth in the sectional bracket, advance to the regional final at Franklin on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the fourth-seeded Sabers (24-17), who eliminated Wilmot 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 in another regional final Thursday.

Belmontes, who turned 18 Thursday, had the best performance of her high school career, Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, with eight kills in nine attempts for a hitting percentage of .778.

Senior outside hitter Isabel Floryance led the offense with 14 kills on 24 attempts and a .500 hitting percentage. Junior outside hitter Ellie Michel had nine kills (.353), senior right-side hitter Claire Krivanek had six kills (.500) and Krivanek and sophomore middle hitter Hannah Rowder had two blocks each.

In all, the Wolverines had 45 kills on 75 attacks with just 10 kills to hit .467.

The solid play was not just at the net. Sophomore setter Sonya Nielsen had 39 assists and also served at 90.9%, senior defensive specialist Skyler Harris had four aces, Michel had a perfect passing average of 3.0 and senior libero Maya Weinkauf had six digs and three aces.

UNION GROVE 3, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: The Broncos opened up postseason play on a strong note Thursday, dominating the Rockets 25-3, 25-6, 25-13 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove.

Union Grove (27-13) advances to the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oak Creek (38-4), which beat Horlick 3-0 in another regional semifinal Thursday. The Knights, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, knocked Union Grove out of the 2021 playoffs with a 3-2 victory in the sectional semifinals.

The Broncos were totally dominant in the first set, with errors accounting for all three points for South Milwaukee (9-9). Union Grove used aggressive serving, coach Abbie Hogan said, which set up everything else.

“Our best asset was serving,” Hogan said. “Each point was played with meaning and we never let our opponent defeat us throughout the game. We controlled the entire match, whether it was the pace of the game, controlling any out-of-system balls given to us, and/or attempting to break our energy.”

Kaitlynn Smith led the serving with five aces, and Madison Cimbalnik (four) and Madisyn Henderson (three) combining for seven aces.

Offensively, Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos with 13 kills, Faith Smith had five kills and each had a block. Cimbalnik had 22 assists and Henderson and Carolina Kasuboski finished with six digs each.

PRAIRIE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks held off a late rally from the Crusaders Thursday for a 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25 victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Prairie.

Prairie (18-14) advances to Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final at Somers against Shoreland Lutheran (29-9), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season.

Racine Lutheran finishes the season 20-8, the most victories the Crusaders have had in a season since 2018.

Lutheran beat the Hawks 3-2 in Metro Classic Conference play on Sept. 8, but Prairie turned the tables at just the right time of the year.

“We played this team earlier in the season and learned from some of what we saw then,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “The girls came out tonight with determination and stuck together through the match to make sure they came out on top.”

Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks with 23 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Lexi Kuvshinikov finished with nine kills, Chloe Kennedy finished with five kills and three aces, and Alaina Pessin had four blocks. Cate Yunker finished with 42 assists and three aces.

Defensively, Anna Johnson had 19 digs, Yunker had nine and Kuvshinikov had seven.

“We minimized the errors on our side of the net tonight,” Penkala said. “Our energy and celebrations kept our mental game strong. Amelia Ropiak was consistently reliable, and someone we wanted both to get the ball in the front row and defensively in the back row.”

Julia Kellner led Lutheran with 20 kills and four blocks, Abbey Agerholm had six kills and four blocks, and Kaitlyn Zurawski also had four blocks. Setter Riley LaBoda had 28 assists and added 13 digs and two aces.

Seniors Lindsey Thoennes and Ellie Jaramillo had admirable efforts in their final high school match, with Thoennes recording four kills and Jaramillo leading the team with 20 digs. Ally Rosborough added 10 digs.

“We battled after the first set when we settled down,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “It was a good match and we had opportunities to win the last set. This was a great match and a tough loss to end a very good season.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, FALL RIVER 2: The Lady Toppers held on Thursday for a 21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-27, 15-11 victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Fall River.

Catholic Central (19-19) will face Monticello (26-1), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Monticello.

“Our girls showed a lot of mental toughness tonight,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said. “We competed from start to finish.”

Kayla Loos led Catholic Central with 19 kills and three blocks, Myah Ramsey had 13 kills and eight aces, and Tenley Loos had four blocks. Jayden Garratt finished with 52 assists and 21 digs, and Izzy Kucera had three aces. Kelly Pum had a team-high 36 digs.

Fall River finished 21-14.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, CASE 0: The Eagles kept their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against the Falcons close Thursday, but too many missed serves and errors resulted in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 season-ending loss at Paddock Lake.

Case, which won nine of its last 12 matches, finishes 15-10. The Eagles’ only losses in that stretch were to Oak Creek (twice in Southeast Conference play) and Burlington, both ranked in the top 10 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. One of the losses to Oak Creek was last Saturday in the championship match of the SEC Tournament.

“It was a disappointing end to the season, especially with how well we had been playing the past few weeks,” Eagles coach Alex Moe said. “But overall, I have to look at the season as a success. While tonight hurts, we had a good season and made some big strides.

“I specifically want to commend seniors Natalie Harris, Brianna Bigelow, Kate Korth, Chelsea Lopp, Marti Chavez-Alvarado and Kylee Coca on the job they did this year, setting the tone and establishing the culture that we want to have in the gym moving forward.”

Westosha Central (15-14) will play in the regional final Saturday at Burlington.

OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had their season come to an end Thursday with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-7 loss to the Southeast Conference champion Knights at Oak Creek.

Oak Creek (38-4), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, will host Union Grove in a regional final Saturday.

No further information was available for Horlick (1-20) Thursday night.

MUSKEGO 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept by the Warriors 25-6, 25-12, 25-6 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Muskego.

No further information was available for Park (1-18) Thursday night.

Boys soccer

PRAIRIE 4, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 1: The Hawks won their WIAA Division 4 playoff opener with ease Thursday, scoring four straight goals against to pull away from the Rockets for a victory in a regional semifinal at Prairie.

“I’m really proud of the guys for coming out with a lot of intensity tonight,” Prairie coach Michael Modesti said. “We had possession for basically the entire game.”

Nick Peterson opened the scoring for Prairie (6-7-3) eight minutes into the match with an unassisted goal from 20 yards. Five minutes later, freshman Giuliano Ferrentino scored off of an assist from Caeden Roehl-Landrum to make it 2-0 over Cedar Grove Belgium (9-10-1) at the half.

In the second half, Peterson sealed the win with a goal in the 59th minute that was assisted by Ferrentino. Parker Kohl closed out Prairie’s scoring with an unassisted goal from 35 yards in the 64th minute.

“Parker is our heart and soul in the middle and he does everything on both sides,” Modesti said. “He’s our playmaker.”

Goalkeeper James Fellner, subbing for starting goalkeeper Liam York, who was ill, made six saves for the Hawks.

The match was Modesti’s first postseason match as a head coach and his team will face No. 1 seed Cristo Rey Jesuit (17-1-1) in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee.

Cristo Rey Jesuit, which eliminated Kenosha Christian Life 10-0 in another regional semifinal Thursday, is ranked second in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season.

“I’m really excited for the game and I know the guys are really pumped up too,” Modesti said. “The confidence and morale is up on the team and these guys are hungry. We’re going to go there and give it our all.”

VERITAS/TENOR 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels struggled against a physical opponent and lost to the Thunder Cats in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Thursday at West Allis Hale.

Veritas/Tenor scored all four of its goals in the first half to eliminate St. Catherine’s, which finishes at 4-9-3.

“There was a lot of reckless play that I saw tonight,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “But it was just a great season with our kids. We had a really tough schedule overall and a lot of our kids our sophomores and juniors.”

The Thunder Cats (21-3) struck early, scoring in the first 10 minutes of the match. On their second goal, St. Catherine’s freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan collided with another player and had to leave the match.

Determan’s replacement, Edgar Cesario, allowed two goals (one on a penalty kick), but shut out Veritas/Tenor in the second half. Cesario made eight saves in the match, six in the second half.

“We played really, really well in the second half,” Lake said. “The energy and passing was much better. We were right there toe-to-toe.”

Lake commended the play of Miguel Reyna, Alex Wilkey, Daniel Ugarte, Abel Galvan, Carsen Naidl and Wade Roberson.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played well in the first half, but the Blue Knights picked up their offense in the second half and won a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday at Brookfield.

“We played a very solid first half actually,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “The score doesn't show that, but I'm proud of the effort put forth.”

Josh Radtke made 23 saves for the Crusaders, who finished 2-12-4. Brookfield Academy is 6-7-5.

“Consistency was the key all year,” LaBoda said. “We had some great results, but then would falter coming back the next match. We have a good foundation to build from the next few years.

“I give credit to our seniors for their leadership in a year where the results didn't go our way. I’m proud of them and proud of the fight they had all year.”