High school sports roundup: Waterford girls soccer win opener behind Gordon hat trick

The weather was such on Saturday afternoon that the Waterford High School girls soccer team, who were already on the road to play against Beaver Dam, had to take a slight detour for better playing conditions.

The two sides shifted gears from the playing field at Prairie View Elementary School and over to turf field of Madison Area Technical College.

The move didn't seem to rattle the Wolverines in their opening game of the season. They scored eight goals in the first half and cruised to a 9-0 nonconference win.

"With the weather being kind of bad it took us some time to get our timing down and connect passes," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.

Taylor Gordon opened the scoring for Waterford (1-0) in the fifth minute on an unassisted goal. She followed up with her second tally 10 minutes later off of an assist by freshman Leah Dehne. Marina Bozic scored unassisted in the 20th minute. And Gordon capped off her hat trick in the 22nd minute on her second unassisted goal of the game.

"(Gordon) does a real good job scoring when she can," Vogt said. "But she gets her teammates involved as well."

The Wolverines continued to pour in goals in the first half with Megan Cornell scoring twice, Bozic scoring her second goal of the game and Jordan Hurley adding a goal from a Gordon assist.

The Wolverines run in the first half included scoring five goals a span of 14 minutes of play against the Golden Beavers (0-1). They would only add one more to the scoreboard in the second half. Nora Schneider scored an unassisted goal in the 47th minute to cement a dominant win for the Wolverines ahead of a Southern Lakes Conference opener against Union Grove on Tuesday.

Steph Bachofen and shared goalkeeping duties for Waterford in the game. Bachofen played the first half and made one save. Beckley took the net for the second half and made four saves.

Baseball

FUTURE CHAMPIONS TOURNAMENT: The Union Grove High School baseball team experienced a bit of everything during Saturday's nonconference doubleheader at the Future Champions Tournament in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Union Grove's first game of the afternoon was against Random Lake — and the Broncos bats continued where they left off after a 24-5 win on Friday over St. Mary's Springs in the tournament. Union Grove defeated Random Lake 12-0 in five innings.

AJ Hansche and Owen Nowak threw for a combined one-hitter in the five inning game. Hansche started and struck out seven, allowing a hit and two walks. Nowak took care of the final out of the game with a striking out.

Nowak started the game in the outfield for the Broncos and went 1 of 3 at the plate with a two-run home run. Remmi Sweet went 1 of 2 with a three-run home run. Ty Geschke went 1 of 3 with a double and two RBIs. And Josh DeGroot went 1 of 2 with a triple, two walks and three runs scored.

Things titled the other way on the second half of the Broncos' doubleheader. The Broncos lost 13-1 to Monona Grove in a five inning game.

The Broncos were held to four hits in the game and catcher Hayden Jamison picked up the lone RBI, scoring Geschke after he had singled.

