The Waterford High School track and field team played host to the Racine County Invitational on Thursday.

The depth was on full display for the Wolverines as they won the 10-team girls event, while the boys tied for second.

"The Waterford girls track and field team had an outstanding night of competition," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "Our girls executed very well and we had a high number of PRs across multiple event groups."

Ana Guardiola earned two of Waterford's three event victories. The junior won both the 100 meters (12.85) and 200 meters (27.61). The Wolverines also had six second-place and six third-place finishes.

Lisa Busch won the discus (102-1) and was second in the shot put (33-0) for Waterford.

"We had our work cut out for us tonight," Sittig said. "The girls battled hard, point for point."

Sophomore Brooklyn Lamers won three events for Union Grove. Lamers won both the 100 high hurdles (16.94) and 300 low hurdles (50.61). She was then part of the winning 4x400 relay (4:16.43) with Alyssa Gruber, Riley Kayler and Ashley Lamers.

Kayler won a second event for Union Grove in the 1,600 (5:21.19) and the Broncos won two field events — Cassie Klepp won the long jump (16-0) and Adelle Polzin won the triple jump (33-1).

"Our coaching staff tried to give as many kids opportunities to perform and we were not disappointed," Union Grove coach Nick Ambrose said. "We were all impressed with the kids performances today."

Burlington sophomore Jenna Weis won on the track and in the field. Weis won the 400 meters (1:01.23) and also won the pole vault (9-6).

"Jenna was dominant tonight," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "She scored 36 points by herself, winning two events and finishing second in two more."

Prairie won the 4x100 relay (53.08) with Amiyah Galica, Jasonya Glass-Barnes, Kayla Craft and Mya Kennedy. Galica also won the high jump (5-0) and Carly Lopez won the 800 (2:29.63)

Case senior Amelia Wiesner won the 3,200 (11:56.25) and was also part of the winning 4x800 relay (10:33.19) with Molly Maller, Abby Robson and Grace Neumann.

Catholic Central was led by Elsie Kmecak, who was second in the 3,200 (12:30.96) and third in the 1,600 (5:41.83). Eva Lynch took third in the triple jump (30-6½).

Caylene Von-Schilling Worth showed her strength for St. Catherine's by winning the shot put (34-4).

Horlick won the 4x200 relay (1:54.05) with Trinity Miller, Harmoni Warren, Mary Weisensel and Debra Williams.

Maria Sorenson led Park with a tie for third in the high jump (4-10) with Burlington's Ella Safar.

Mabel Beversdorf led Racine Lutheran, finishing fourth in the 100 high hurdles (19.79).

Waterford finished with 162.5 points in the girls team standings to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove (148.5) and third-place Burlington (83.5). Prairie (79), Case (75.5), Catholic Central (53), St. Catherine's (29), Horlick (20), Park (12.5) and Racine Lutheran (12.5) rounded out the team list.

"Our coaching staff is extremely proud of how this group of ladies performed tonight," Sittig said. "It was a great win for Waterford."

Case won the boys team title at the Invitational for the third time since 2017. The Eagles point total (169.5) outdid each of their previous wins.

"We were able to accomplish this because of unbelievable team effort and that makes me so proud," Case boys coach Dennis Gallagher said. "Every part of our team really stepped up tonight from our sprinters, to our distance squad and our field athletes."

Case opened the running portion of the meet with Carson Buckli, John Merrill, Beckett Pawlak and Philip Weiglein winning the 4x800 relay (8:54.63). Pawlak also won the 800 (2:09.70) with Weiglein (2:10.29) finishing second, Buckli added a second win in the 3,200 (10:46.07).

"(Pawlak) was asked to do a lot for us tonight by running the 4x800, 1,600 and 800," Gallagher said. "That is a tough night and yet he still went home with two gold medals.

"I've seen the work he has put in over the last few years and I'm so glad to see him succeed in the way he did today. He has certainly earned it."

Case won the 4x200 relay (1:32.65) with Larencio Muhammad, Benjamin Kortendick, Latrell Herrington and Lincoln Myer. Muhammad, Herrington and Merril then won the 4x400 relay (3:32.59) with Jacob Haughton.

Myer and Haughton followed to win field events. Myer won the triple jump (40-10) and Haughton won the long jump (21-4¼).

Park senior Emmanuel Johnson wasn't just a double winner at the meet — he made school and county history. Johnson set a school and county record with his winning leap in the high jump of 6-10¼.

The previous mark of 6-10 was set by Kaj Days in 2016.

Johnson also won the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.83) and senior Darrell Price added another win for Park in the 200 meters (22.84).

"The kids competed well today," Park coach Freddy Garcia said. "It took a full team effort for them to earn second place. EJ's school-record jump was phenomenal and highlighted a great night for Park."

Bryce Ruland led the way for Waterford boys. The junior won the discus (200-3) and the shot put (56-9¾), both by large margins. Horlick's Carson Fletcher was second in the discus (145-2) and Abel Mulder of St. Catherine's was second in the shot put (48-11).

Waterford's Trever Buchanan won the 400 meters (52.70) and John Czajka won the pole vault (10-0).

"The best performance in the running events came from (Buchanan)," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "He's been running great splits in the 4x400 and we wanted to get him a chance to compete in the open.

"He took that opportunity and literally ran with it. I'm really excited to see if he can improve upon that as the season progresses."

Freshman Landon Franke led a Horlick 1-2 finish in the 1,600 (4:48.37), with sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli (4:48.78) taking second. Horlick senior Reggie Hubbard Jr. won the 110 high hurdles (15.83).

Union Grove senior Kacey Spranger won the 100 meters (11.10).

St. Catherine's won the 4x100 relay (44.59) with Isaiah Thomas, Christian Cervantes, Jaelen King and Jayvion Hunter.

Burlington junior Tommy Teberg placed second in the 100 meters (11.20). Teberg was also part of the second-place 4x200 relay (1:34.94) with Logan Wisniewski, Gabriel Runkel and Kiernan Kendall.

Racine Lutheran junior Cameron Mitchell set a personal best time and was third in the 800 (2:14.28).

"Cameron ran a great race and paced himself well," Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. "The hard work and positive attitude he has in practice is paying off."

Catholic Central's top finishers were fourth by Christian Pedone in the 800 (2:17.22) and fifth by Evan Krien in the high jump (5-6).

Prairie earned a pair of fifth-place finishes with Nolan Boerner in the 400 meters (56.16) and Nolan Gasser in the 800 (2:17.30).

Following Case in the boys team standings were Park and Waterford, which tied for second with 106.5. Horlick (85.5), Union Grove (59), St. Catherine's (49), Burlington (46), Racine Lutheran (23), Catholic Central (17) and Prairie (9) rounded out the standings.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 2, PARK 0: The Demons bounced back from Tuesday’s tough loss to win a nonconference match Thursday at Burlington.

Senior forward Aleah Reesman converted a penalty kick in the 18th minute to put Burlington (3-3) on the board. Junior midfielder Ava Ketelsen scored the Demons’ second goal in the 69th minute, assisted by Grace Mermal.

“I was once again pleased with our possession and our aggressiveness to win the ball out of their air consistently,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “This was a much-needed team win as we had been in a funk the last two games. It felt really good to find the back of the net again.”

Panthers coach Brent Paeth said that senior defender/midfielder Grace Betker had chances to score in the second half, but just couldn’t connect with the back of the net.

“We didn’t have the energy like we did against Case Tuesday,” Paeth said. “We played flat the majority of the first half, but we did create some opportunities in the second half.”

Rebekah Ruehle made five saves in goal for Park (4-4).

HORLICK 5, MILWAUKEE ST. AUGUSTINE 1: The dynamic pairing of Zariah Kern and Anabella Valdivia led the Rebels to another nonconference victory Thursday at Milwaukee.

Kern, a freshman, opened scoring in the third minute, assisted by Valdivia, a sophomore. The freshman scored again in the 14th minute, assisted by Mykenna Isaacson, and then completed her third hat trick of the season in the 50th minute, assisted again by Valdivia. Valdivia scored a goal in the 67th minute, assisted by Michelle Martinez.

Rounding out the scoring was freshman midfielder Julia Hamilton, who finished a corner kick from Valdivia in the 57th minute.

“St. Augustine Prep’s center midfielders were very impressive,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “Mykenna Isaacson and Kyra Lou did an excellent job containing them and minimizing their impact on the game.”

Horlick goalkeeper Tera Seitz made three saves.

UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos got a second Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (7-1-0, 2-0-0 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, is one of four undefeated teams in the SLC along with Waterford (3-0-0), Elkhorn (2-0-1) and Westosha Central (2-0-1).

Senior forward Lexi Pettit scored the Broncos’ first goal, unassisted, in the 20th minute. Julia James scored in the 25th minute, assisted by Sophia Richardson, and then Pettit scored again in the 28th minute, assisted by Ava Morrison.

“It took us quite a while to break Delavan-Darien down,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “I thought we played really well — we were never really threatened. We just did not finish well. I think we left four or five goals on the field.”

Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made two saves for Union Grove.

WATERFORD 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0: The Wolverines’ dynamic duo of seniors Megan Cornell and Taylor Gordon accounted for all six goals Thursday in a nonconference game at Lake Mills.

Waterford (6-0-0) scored all six goals in the first half and Cornell opened the scoring at 1:02 with an unassisted goal. She added goals at 12:22, 15:01 and 33:25, all unassisted, to finish with a hat trick and increase her team-leading goal total to 15. Cornell had 26 goals as a sophomore and 18 last year.

Gordon, who scored a combined 73 goals in her previous two seasons and increased her total to 10 this season, scored at 6:45, assisted by Mykaela Bey, and at 21:18, assisted by Jordan Hurley.

Waterford coach Joe Vogt said his team could have scored more goals and shortened the game on the eight-goal rule, but decided to give some of his younger players a chance to play in a game situation.

“We dominated play … but I wanted to get some younger players a chance to get some quality minutes playing with some of the older players who are going to graduate,” Vogt said. “My older players do a great job helping younger kids adjust to varsity game.”

Goalkeeper Cora Beckley had to make just one save against the Warriors (7-2-0).

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Crusaders pitcher Lindsey Thoennes capped an impressive week with an even more impressive performance Thursday in her team’s Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lady Toppers at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

Thoennes improved to 9-1 for Lutheran (9-2, 7-0 MCC) by striking out a career-high 15 batters. Since it was a five-inning game because of the 10-run rule, every out for Catholic Central (1-4, 1-4) was a strikeout.

“Lindsey has had a great week, with two one-hitters and two shutouts (both against the Lady Toppers),” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “In four games this week, she has 45 strikeouts and three walks (one intentional).”

To back up Thoennes, who helped herself by going 2 for 4, senior Kendyll Holub went 2 for 3 and junior Jenna Beaudin (double) and sophomore Emilie Lozano each had three RBIs.

The Crusaders have won nine straight games.

Molly Brauer had the only hit for Catholic Central, which committed six errors.

BURLINGTON 28, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons got a big Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Burlington.

Each of Burlington’s batters had at least one hit in the five-inning game. Junior Kendall Kafar went 5 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs to lead the team and sophomore Kasey Lois went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs. Kayla Warner, Tasha Burinda and Graelen Kwiatkowski had three hits each.

Kafar started for Burlington (5-6, 4-3 SLC), pitching two innings with four strikeouts and two hits. Sophomore Macie Plitzuweit pitched the next two innings and struck out all six batters she faced, and Allie Calkins, a freshman, pitched the final inning and struck out two.

Delavan-Darien (0-11, 0-9 SLC) has been outscored 200-7 this season.

FRANKLIN 4, CASE 0: Despite having matching hit totals, the Eagles were shut out in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Franklin.

Franklin (7-2, 4-2 SEC) four runs in the bottom of the first inning to account for all of the runs in the game. Case (2-7, 1-6) had two errors and walked two batters in the inning.

“One bad inning — you can’t spot a good team four runs in the first inning.” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “We are starting to play a lot better.”

Kendal Walek held the Sabers to five hits and finished with two hits and a triple. Nova Zuberbuhler also had two hits and Alex Walek added a double.

KENOSHA TREMPER 14, HORLICK 2 (5 INNINGS): A 14-run first inning for the Trojans damped an eventual strong performance for Rebels pitcher Neveah Folk in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Douglas Park.

An error-filled first inning for the Rebels (1-7, 0-6 SEC) allowed the Trojans (6-5, 3-3) to stretch the lead. However, in the four innings that followed, the Rebels outscored the Trojans 2-0 with Folk allowing only one hit while pitching in relief.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 18, ST. CATHERINE'S 9: In a back-and-forth game, the Knights finished with the upper hand in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Roosevelt Park.

Dominican (7-6, 4-3 MCC) led 8-2 at one point, but St. Catherine’s (3-4, 1-3) scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game.

The stalemate was short lived, as the Knights drew seven walks in the sixth inning and scored eight runs to retake control of the game.

“We filled up the softball bingo card tonight as I think we saw just about everything you can see in a softball game,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “I was very happy with how the girls competed tonight. For five innings it was anyone's guess who was coming out on top.”

The Angels opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Dominican quickly tied the game with a two-run home run in the second inning. The Knights scored one run in the fourth and five in the fifth to lead 8-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, St. Catherine’s opened the inning with five straight hits, capped by senior catcher Kennedee Clark’s three-run home run to pull within 8-7. Sophomore Isa Sanchez tied the game shortly after with an RBI single. The Angels had seven hits in the inning.

Despite the big inning, it still wasn’t enough for St. Catherine’s to overcome 13 walks and 14 hits allowed.

Clark went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and four stolen bases, and freshman shortstop Londyn Pardo went 2 for 5 with a double for the Angels. Every batter for both teams reached base.