High school sports roundup: Waterford beats Union Grove in SLC battle of unbeatens

It may be early in the Southern Lakes Conference wrestling season, but a matchup of teams unbeaten in dual meets is still a big deal.

On Thursday, the Waterford and Union Grove high school teams, both 3-0 in conference action, faced off at Waterford and the Wolverines showed they are a contender for the SLC title with a 48-24 victory.

Both coaches — Tom Fitzpatrick of Waterford and Andy Weis of Union Grove — agreed there were matches in four weight classes (138, 145, 220 and 285 pounds) that would determine the outcome of the meet.

All four of those went to Waterford to help seal the victory.

“His good guys won their matches, our good guys won their matches and it came down to those matches,” Weis said. “Waterford’s young kids wrestled well.”

After the Wolverines’ Hudson Halter opened the meet with a pin of Ben Jenks in 29 seconds at 132 pounds, teammate Jason Keeler wrestled the first of the four toss-up matches at 138 and pinned Kaiden Jacobsen of Union Grove in 3:05.

Waterford's Bryce Konwent followed at 145 with a 7-2 decision over Riley Storm-Voltz in another toss-up.

“Bryce got the ball rolling,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s showing a lot of heart and he’s getting better and better.”

Hunter Rudzinski (152) capped off Waterford’s meet-opening four-match winning streak by beating Noah Petrick on a technical fall in 5:30 (23-8) to give the Wolverines a 20-0 lead.

The Broncos (5-3 overall) cut their deficit in the meet to 20-18 with two victories sandwiched around a forfeit. Frank Rodriguez (160) won on an injury default over Ashton Cairns, Cooper Willis won by forfeit and Travis Moore (182), moving up a weight class, pinned the Wolverines’ Jeremy Cherba in 3:51.

“The kids were really wrestling well,” Weis said.

It was all Waterford after that as it won the three remaining contested matches. Evan Danowski (195) won a 15-3 major decision over Gianni Scacco and Nick Shaw (220) and Seth Bjorge (285), in the other two 50-50 matches, both won on pins.

The 220 match between Shaw and the Broncos’ William Jenks went back and forth most of the way, Fitzpatrick said, until Shaw got control and pinned Jenks in 5:07. Bjorge pinned Marshall Owen in 1:13 at 285.

Halter and Danowski are both unbeaten at 8-0.

BURLINGTON 67, BADGER 9: The Demons had four pins and received seven forfeits to earn a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Burlington.

The quickest pin of the night for Burlington (3-0 SLC) was by Kade Boyd at 152 pounds, where he beat Jonathan Luciano of Badger in 57 seconds.

Other pin victories were by Grant Otter at 285, in 2:53 over Jackson Braden; Cole Cook at 113, in 4:38 over Payton Steadman; and Nolan Myszkewicz at 138, in 3:14 over Mason Smith.

Otter is ranked 12th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online coaches poll.

Austin Skrundz, who received honorable mention in the poll at 160, suffered a 2-1 loss to unranked Santino Buttita of Badger.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 36, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 28: The Angels won four of the five contested matches against the Pacers Thursday for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Shoreland led 16-6 after the first six weight classes, then it was St. Catherine’s Co-op the rest of the way.

After Catholic Central's Wyatt Riehle won 12-8 over Tyler Peterson of Shoreland at 145 pounds, the Angels took the lead for good at 21-16 lead after a pair of forfeits.

The Angels won the last three contested matches to make it 36-16 and lock up the victory. Lutheran's Nehemiah Falaschi (170) beat Lucas Rathje 10-3, St. Catherine's Lestat Loomis (182) pinned John Zirbel in 1:04 and Lutheran's Elijah Lafountain (195) pinned James Bratz in 1:36.

Boys basketball

KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 61, ST. CATHERINE’S 50: Two nights after knocking off the No. 5 team in the WBCA/wissports.net Division 4 coaches poll, the Angels fell to the No. 5 team in Division 3 in a nonconference game Thursday at Jackson.

Davion Thomas-Kumpula led St. Catherine’s (5-3) with 16 points. Evan Moherek finished with 11 points and Alijah Matthews added 10.

“This was a spot to not have a let-down game, but we just were not sharp,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “We turned the ball over on early possessions, we missed some open shots and we didn’t move well in our offensive sets.”

The Angels started out slow, trailing 22-19 at the half. Lutheran (7-0) pushed its lead to 15 points in the first six minutes of the second half before the Angels made a run to get within six.

The Chargers withstood the run and pulled away late by making free throws. St. Catherine’s had opportunities at the free-throw line as well, but made 13 of 22 attempts.

“We didn’t shoot free throws at a good rate, we missed some good looks and at times we didn’t take good care of the ball,” Thompson said. “That’s a recipe for a loss.”

Lutheran’s Austin Wagner led all scorers with 21 points.

Girls basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 73, PARK 30: The Angels snapped a six-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Panthers in a nonconference game Thursday night at Park.

St. Catherine’s coach Adam Mulheron had been impressed with junior Katelyn Gordon’s effort in practice and previous games, so he rewarded her with her first start of the season. Mulheron felt rewarded in return as Gordon finished with four points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

“She comes and she puts in the work and she never complains,” Mulheron said. “She was all over the place tonight.”

Senior Heavenly Griffin led all scorers with 14 points that included four 3-point baskets, and she added a team-high four assists. Sophomore Angelina Ortiz had 13 points, junior forward Kennedee Clark had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks, and senior Tanyia Abdullah also had 10 points.

All but one player scored for the Angels (2-7), who led 36-12 at halftime.

“I was pleased with our effort today,” Mulheron said. “We were moving the ball better, being patient and not forcing shots.”

Daneria Gillespie led Park (0-6) with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

BURLINGTON 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 35: The Demons ended a three-game losing streak Thursday, thanks to a dominant finish in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

With the game tied at 33-33 midway through the second half, freshman guard Brinley Clapp entered the game off the bench and sparked a 19-2 run to close out the game for Burlington (4-5, 1-4 SLC). The Comets (1-6, 0-5 SLC) scored just 13 points in the second half.

“This was an important game for us and a much-needed win,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Brinley got her opportunity and capitalized. She was a huge spark off the bench.”

Clapp led the Demons with 10 points, eight in the second half. Brooke Wright and Bella Stoughton each finished with eight points.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 76, CASE 57: The Eagles had no answer for the Red Devils’ twin towers of Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer and lost a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Case.

The two 6-foot juniors combined for 50 points for Bradford (4-2, 2-1 SEC) with Thomas scoring 31 and Farmer 19. Thomas had 20 points in the second half.

“I like the way she plays — she’s the real deal,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “We did as much as we could do playing defense on her. You give her a lane and she can just take it to the hoop, and she was handling the ball like a point forward.

“They have two great players in the post. We couldn’t keep them off the boards and they had a lot of second-chance points.”

Case (7-2, 3-1), which had a four-game winning streak stopped, was led by Nevaeh Watson with 18 points and Mariah Espinoza with 12.

Hood also commended the play of Camiria Sardin, Rachaele Luter and Brianna Bigelow, who each grabbed eight rebounds, and Aziah Rose, who had two blocks.

“They played some key minutes in key stretches,” Hood said.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 40, WATERFORD 27: Continuing offensive struggles led to a loss for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Waterford.

The Wolverines (4-6, 3-2 SLC) went 2 of 23 from 3-point range and made 3 of 12 free-throw attempts. They didn’t make a shot from the field until five minutes were left in the first half.

“We’re just trying to work on our offensive selection and patience,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.

The Falcons (7-2, 4-1 SLC) jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the game and never looked back. The Wolverines rallied in the second half to get within five points, but that was as close as they could get.

Senior Emma Henningfeld had her third double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Waterford.

“She played hard,” Brechtl said. “It was nice to see Emma step up there. She’s been having a good year.”

Henningfeld is averaging 8.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game through 10 games.

The Wolverines trailed 17-11 at the half and made just 1 of 8 free-throw attempts in the first half.

