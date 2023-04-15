The Waterford High School baseball team survived a wild ride Saturday.

The Wolverines had 14 hits, with everyone in the starting lineup getting at least one hit, and held off New Berlin Eisenhower in a 14-13 nonconference victory at New Berlin.

Waterford (5-1) was helped by seven walks and four errors by the Lions (3-4).

The Wolverines scored three runs in both the first and second innings, but Eisenhower kept pace by scoring five runs over the first three innings.

Waterford seemingly broke the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the top of the fifth, but Eisenhower kept coming back, getting two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to get within 14-12.

Waterford couldn’t score in the sixth and seventh, and the Lions made it interesting with a run in the bottom of the seventh before sophomore reliever Carter Thompson closed out the game.

Surprisingly, there were no extra base hits in the game for the Wolverines. Senior Garrett Kay led the way by going 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kay finished the week batting .625 (10 for 16) with four doubles, three RBIs and eight runs scored.

Seniors Seth Hernandez and Max Northrop, and sophomore Connor Harvie each had two hits, Northrop and Thompson (courtesy runner) matched Kay with three runs scored and Harvie and junior Cade Harmeling each had two RBIs.

Waterford had 11 stolen bases, including two each by Thompson, junior Jase Whitford and sophomore Jack Kreuger.

“This was a true team win with everyone doing something to help us get there,” Wolverines coach Matt Read said. I’m really proud of our guys who got their first varsity starts and first career outings on the mound today.

“We knew they were going to hit the ball — we just kept going, and our offense continues to lead us. We haven't played a complete game in all three levels, but when one area has a rough day, the others have really come through for us, especially on offense.”

Eisenhower had 11 hits, led by Adam Hirthe going 4 for 5 with an RBI.

BURLINGTON 2-15, APPLETON NORTH 7-6: The Demons salvaged a split of a nonconference doubleheader at UW-Whitewater Saturday by pounding out 16 hits in the second game.

Burlington (5-4) opened the second game, a 15-6 win, with five runs in the top of the first inning. The Demons added four runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth for a 10-4 lead, then added five more runs in the top of the seventh to give the Lightning (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Senior shortstop Wren Dietz led the way offensively for Burlington, going 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Drew Weis, who was the starting and winning pitcher and also played left field, went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Senior catcher Isaac Dow (2 for 5) and sophomore Jack Sagedal (1 for 2) had three RBIs each, and senior Kaleb Zabielski (2 for 5, two steals) and sophomore Carter Baumeister (2 for 4, double) each scored three runs.

Weis went three innings, allowed no hits and struck out five.

In the first game, a 7-2 loss, sophomore Weston Kairis allowed just one run over the first four innings, then West scored six runs in the top of the fifth to take control.

Zabielski (1 for 3) and junior Aben Beinlich (1 for 3) each drove in a run for the Demons in their two-run sixth inning.

ANTIOCH (ILL.) 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Sequoits rallied late to defeat the Broncos in a nonconference game Saturday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (5-2) trailed 1-0 after two innings, but claimed the lead with a two-run fourth on RBIs by Landon Dessart and Beau Bloxdorf.

The Sequoits (7-3-1) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning. Broncos' starting pitcher, Weist, was unable to escape the inning and finished after 5⅔ innings after allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Kody Hage entered in relief and shouldered the loss, allowing the go-ahead run to score in the top of the seventh inning. He went 1⅓ innings pitched with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Dessart went 2 for 4 and Bloxdorf 1 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. Leo Weist went 2 for 4 with a double. Owen Nowak went 2 for 3 with a double, stolen base, a walk and run scored.

PARK 12, MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 2: A consistent approach paid off for the Panthers in a nonconference game Saturday at Aaron Field in Milwaukee.

The Panthers (1-4) led 4-0 after three innings and then produced a four-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Elliot Bednar led Park with his arm and his bat. He pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs and striking out 10, and he went 3 for 5 with a single, double and triple, one RBI and four runs scored. Freshman Dominic Fuentes went the final two innings for the Panthers, allowing no runs and striking out three.

The Tigers (0-3) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth but allowed a further three runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh.

Softball

UNION GROVE: The Broncos finished fourth Saturday in a four-team tournament hosted by Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

Arrowhead beat Union Grove 10-3 in the semifinals, then the Broncos lost to Bradford/Reuther 10-0 in the third-place game.

Arrowhead beat Menomonee Falls 13-7 in the title game.

Track & field

TOM BURGER INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove girls placed first behind multi-event winners Riley Kayler and Abby Johnson and seven overall winners Saturday at the 10-team Tom Burger Invitational at Milwaukee Lutheran.

Union Grove won the 4x800-meter relay (10:57.46) with Ava Mars, Kayler, Ashley Lamers and Johnson. Johnson also won the 3,200 (14:32.17) ahead of teammate Mia Wilks (15:37.04) in second. Kayler won her second event in the 800 (2:26.15) ahead of Prairie's Carly Lopez (2:38.35) in second.

Alyssa Simpson won the 1,600 (5:53.48) ahead of Lopez (5:58.54) in second. Brooklyn Lamers won the 100 high hurdles (17.03) and took second in the 300 low hurdles (50.94).

Union Grove swept the top three podium places in the shot put as Morgan Feuker won (33-4½), Faith Smith was second (32-1) and Breeya Katterhagen was third (30-0½). Katterhagen, Feuker and Corrinne DeYong were also medalists in the discus throw — Katterhagen (85-11) was second, Feuker (85-0) third and DeYong (84-1) fourth.

Ellie Gajewski won the long jump (15-2) ahead of teammate Adelle Polzin (14-4) in third. Polzin also was fourth in the triple jump (31-8¼).

Union Grove totaled 134 points, ahead of runner-up Whitefish Bay Dominican (106). Prairie (21) tied for eighth with Brookfield Academy.

Ryan Peplinski led the charge for the Union Grove boys by winning the 3,200 (11:14.65) ahead of teammate Kenneth Paulick (11:53.70) in third. Terryn Clemmensen took second in the 800 (2:17.73) and the Broncos' 4x200 relay of Kacey Spranger, Jayden West, Gavin Young and Sean Hartzheim finished second (1:36.55).

Prairie's Hemingway Fletcher placed fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (51.76) and fifth in the 110 high hurdles (21.24).

Greendale Martin Luther won the title of the 12-team boys meet with 113 points and Milwaukee Academy of Science (71) was second. Union Grove (33) was ninth and Prairie (14) was 12th.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks went 2-1 in their three dual meets Saturday in a four-team nonconference meet at Prairie.

Prairie opened with a 6-1 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail, then lost 5-2 to Kohler and ended the way with a 6-1 win over New Berlin West.

The Hawks’ No. 2 singles player, Mauricio Garduno, was the only player to win all three of his matches.

He opened with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jacob Boltenhouse of Indian Trail, then was pushed to the limit in his second match, a 1-6, 6-4, 16-14 win over Dylan Grueneberg of Kohler. Garduno finished with a 6-1, 6-2 win against West.

“Mauricio had to dig deep and showed his heart in his battle at No. 2 to eventually win,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said.

Taej Desai (No. 1 singles), Benjamin Menzhuber (No. 3 singles) and the No. 1 doubles duo of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth each went 2-1.

Desai was tested in his first two matches, a 6-2, 7-5 win over Colin McGee of Indian Trail and a 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 loss to Nolan Villwock of Kohler. Desai won 6-3, 6-3 over West.

“Taej started the day off against a very consistent player that forced him to play the assertive tennis we are expecting from him,” Schafer said of his match with McGee.

Against Villwock, Schafer said “Taej took Nolan to a match tiebreak for the second straight year. He played great tennis all day and is really stepping up his presence on the court.”

Sharpe and Orth, last year’s All-Racine County Doubles Team of the Year, lost their first match 6-4, 6-1 against Indian Trail’s David Porut and Will Murawski, then won their next two, including a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Griffin Montes and Chaz Hoell of Kohler.

“They played a really good (Indian Trail) team that was really hot and learned some things about themselves and their doubles game,” Schafer said. “That allowed them to regroup and add a simple non-verbal communication que while serving that allowed them to win the next two matches.

“Jon and Calvin played one of their best matches they have ever played to take out a really good and hard hitting Kohler duo. They played their game pedal-down the entire match.”

MUSKEGO QUADRANGULAR: Burlington went 1-2 in their three dual meets and Waterford won two of theirs Saturday at a four-team meet at Muskego.

The Wolverines beat Milwaukee Rufus King 7-0, winning all seven flights in straight sets, then beat Burlington 6-0; the No. 1 doubles match did not finish because of storms that came through during the match.

Waterford had just nine points scored against it in the four singles matches against King, led by Andrew Vescio’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Izayah Briggs. The No. 2 doubles team of Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson was taken to a second-set tiebreaker by Bryant Johnson and Mu Si Blu in a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win.

Against Burlington, Vescio beat Christopher Naber 6-0, 6-0 to begin another singles sweep, and the closest match of the dual was again played by Splitgerber and Kastenson, who beat Ian Nie and Jaxon Grant 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

For the Demons, they swept doubles in a 5-2 victory over King, and two of those matches went to a third-set supertiebreaker.

Patrick Savaglia and Naber, at No. 1 doubles, beat Elliot Tutaj-Blaz and Avery Chheda 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 and Evan Deans and Ethan Vanswol, at No. 2, beat Johnson and Blu 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said Grant, a freshman, had a “great win” at No. 2 singles, beating Oliver Stevens 6-3, 6-3.

Against Muskego, a 5-2 loss, the winners for the Demons were Mitchell Crabtree at No. 3 singles, who won 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 over Colton Oliva, and the No. 3 doubles team of Tiedt Porter and Kade Boyd, which beat Lucas Brzycki-Zach Staniszewski 7-6 (4), 6-4. All three players have been playing tennis for just three weeks.

At No. 1 doubles, Patrick Savaglia and Naber won the first set against the Warriors’ Sam Witkowski and Creighton Hofmeister, but the Muskego duo rallied to win 2-6, 7-5, 11-9.