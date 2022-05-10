High school sports roundup: Walek throws no-hitter for Case softball

This time last year Kendal Walek wasn't pitching for the Case High School softball team. She was sidelined the entire season due to injury.

Flash forward to the present and the junior was polishing off as complete of a performance as she could.

Walek threw a no-hitter while going 4 for 4 at the plate for Case in a 16-0 nonconference win against Milwaukee Rufus King on Monday at Racine.

"She is starting to get back her strength," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "She has been on it the last few games. I just sit back and watch and go 'wow'."

Walek was injured prior to the 2021 season. She was attempting to make a diving play at shortstop when her shoulder planted into the ground during a summer league softball game. She needed surgery for her shoulder and was forced to miss last season for Case.

"You could see she was so antsy to play," Ayala said. "Just like Paige Thomas, (Walek) is a leader. It's team first and they think of themselves last."

Now back into the fold — Walek appears to be making up for lost time. The junior has steadily improved all season long and put an exclamation mark on her progress Monday.

Walek pitched four no-hit innings for the Eagles (4-6) with only one walk allowed. She struck out nine batters on the Generals (0-9) and then delivered a 4 for 4 performance at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

The bats came to life for Case behind Walek's efforts. The team scored 16 runs on 17 hits.

Torin Slaughter went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Turner Hetland went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Thomas, the team captain, went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

"Kendel and Paige are the leaders of this team," Ayala said. "We're starting to hit our stride right now. We're starting to climb the ladder.

"I just see us getting better and better building from this year into next year."

BURLINGTON 14, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 8: The Demons cranked out 19 hits in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Salem on Monday.

Burlington (14-8, 9-1 SLC) scored four runs through the first five innings before pouring on 10 runs between the sixth and seventh inning.

“We started out a little slow offensively with timely hitting but the girls picked it up and had a great sixth and seventh inning,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said.

The Demons surge at the plate was highlighted by starting pitcher Morgan Klein. The senior went 5 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs. She also pitched six innings and struck out eight.

“Our defense was strong behind Morgan today and our defense was aggressive,” Auseth said.

Kendra Baumeister hit a home run and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Brianna Morris hit a double and went 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

“Westosha is a young but solid team,” Auseth said. “This was a big second win for us against them.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 10, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1: Jenna Beaudin was a spark plug for the Crusaders in a nonconference game at Island Park on Monday.

The Crusaders (7-7) broke the game open in the fourth inning with five runs and six straight hits — included three doubles and a triple. The Lightning (9-3) were unable to score until the fifth inning.

“We came to play today,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We took control in every way – defense, offense, and pitching. Our runners were on their toes and took advantage of every play they could to advance.”

Beaudin led Racine Lutheran with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Emilie Lozano went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

“(Beaudin) had a big day going 3 for 4 with two big defensive plays,” Demuth said.

Crusaders starting pitcher Lindsey Thoennes allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out six.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: Despite a late rally, Lady Toppers lost a Metro Classic Conference game on Monday at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (9-2, 7-2 MCC) conceded four runs in the top of the first inning but went level with the Lady Pacers (10-3, 7-3 MCC) by the end of the second inning. The Lady Pacers added one run in the fourth, sixth and seventh inning to lead 7-4.

The Lady Toppers rallied to push across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to send the game into extra innings — losing 7-6.

Kelly Pum went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Lady Toppers with three RBIs. Paige Kerkhoff went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Kelsee Weis went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.

Autumn Weis pitched all seven innings for Catholic Central and allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, three walks while striking out eight.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 16, HORLICK 0 (THREE INNINGS): The Rebels were undone after a rough first inning in a Southeast Conference game on Monday at Douglas Park.

The Rebels (3-9, 0-7 SEC) committed nine errors during the first inning. The Hawks (13-1, 8-1 SEC), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, took advantage of the defensive woes and scored 15 runs in the opening inning and finished with 13 hits.

Adriane Itzenhuiser provided a triple to give Horlick one of its two hits in the game.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 16-13, ST. CATHERINE'S 1-2: The Angels were swept in a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Monday at Roosevelt Park.

The Angeles (1-13, 0-8 MCC) lost 16-1 in three innings and 13-2 in five innings to the Spartans (9-4, 9-2 MCC).

Aniesa Neave did her part at the plate for the Angels in the doubleheader. Neave went 2 for 2 with a double in game one. She followed that by going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in game two.

The Angels have lost eight straight games.

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 23, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2: The LPs took full advantage of drawing 12 walks in a nonconference win on Monday at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

The LPs (6-5) smacked 14 hits to go along with the patience at the plate to earn their walks. That combination meant scoring in all five innings played against the Eagles (2-10).

Camdin Jansen led the LPs at the plate going 5 for 5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs, a walk and five runs scored. Seth Hultman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jayden Jaramillo went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Matthew Hoeft went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, two walks and three runs scored.

John Hansen pitched all five innings for the LPs and allowed two hits, one walk and struck out four.

"John threw a great game," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "And, with five games this week, getting a complete game from him really helps our pitching situation.

"It was great to see our bats cut loose as well."

BURLINGTON 8, LAKE GEVENA BADGER 1: The Demons offense clicked behind a strong pitching performance by Kaleb Zabielski in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at Lake Gevena.

Zabielski pitched six innings for the Demons (7-8, 6-4 SLC) and allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Badgers (5-10, 4-6 SLC) led 1-0 after two innings but the Demons struck right back with two runs in the top of the third inning. The Demons added runs in in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to provide Zabielski all the run support he needed.

Burlington collected 11 hits in the game with Murphy Diggins going 3 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored. Ryan Dummer went 2 for 3 with a walk and one RBI. Connor O'Reilly went 2 for 3 with a walk, three stolen bases, one RBI and two runs scored.

UNION GROVE 5, WILMOT 3: The Broncos won their fourth straight game after edging the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at Union Grove.

The Panthers (3-10, 1-8 SLC) scored twice in the first inning to take an early lead. But the Broncos (11-3, 6-1 SLC) scored one run in the second inning and added a three spot in the fourth to take the lead.

Owen Nowak went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base for the Broncos. Ty Geschke and Ethan Horon each had one hit and one RBI.

Starter AJ Hansche pitched six innings and allowed two runs (zero earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. Bobby Barrera earned the save allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out one in the seventh inning.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: The Case High School boys golf team finished towards the top of the table in a pair of Southeast Conference mini-meets held on Monday.

The first mini-meet was played on the front-nine at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. The event was originally scheduled for April 14.

The Eagles played the first meet without its No. 1 Sam Nolan but received a solid showing from No. 2 Jack Boscher. The senior was one of five golfers to fire a 40 on the front-nine — including Horlick's Mike Cerny. Franklin's Victor Ignatowski led the mini-meet with a 39. Seniors Alex Hutchinsen and Eli Allison led Park with a 48.

The mini-meet at Ives Grove was won by Oak Creek with a 162. Case finished fourth (189). Park finished fifth (203). Horlick did not field enough plays to compete in the team events on Monday.

All teams regrouped for the back-nine at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine for their second mini-meet of the afternoon.

Nolan returned for Case and finished with a team-best 41. Boscher was right behind his teammate with a 42.

Horlick was led by Cerny with a 44. Park's top result was achieved by its No. 1 Hutchinsen with a 46. Oak Creek junior Luka Stojadinovic finished with a mini-meet best 38.

Oak Creek won the second mini-meet with a 163. Case finished third (177). Park finished fifth (203).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Prairie finished second at a Metro Classic Conference mini-meet on Monday played on the front-nine at the Racine Country Club.

Ben Reynolds, Prairie's No. 1, shot for par three times and finished with a 46. That placed him in a tie for third at the meet with Kenosha St. Joseph's Thomas Dippel.

Prairie were also buoyed by Andrew Schaefer and Cam McPhee who each shot for a 51 to finish inside the top 10 at the mini-meet.

Catholic Central and St. Catherine's participated at the event but without enough players to contest the team event. Nick Delimat scored a 48 to lead Catholic Central and finish in a tie for sixth with Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Daniel Brooks. St. Catherine's duo of Olivia Schmierer and Eli Friesema both shot for a 54.

Whitefish Bay Dominican won the event with a 195 — helped along with Donovan Harwood's meet best 42. Prairie finished second (202).

BURLINGTON: The Demons finished third at the Abbey Springs Invitational on Monday at the Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Delavan.

Burlington was led by Benjamin Graham who shot an 84. The result placed Graham in a tie for fifth place at the invite with Edgerton's Roman Frodel. Caleb Kern of Edgerton finished first with a 76.

Edgerton won the invite with a 326 ahead of Elkhorn (351). Burlington finished third with 362.

Girls soccer

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Julia Klein scored twice for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park on Monday.

Klein scored the opening goal in the first half off of an assist by Elsie Kmecak to give Catholic Central (4-3-1, 2-2 MCC) a 1-0 lead. The duo linked up again with the same success in the second half to finish off the Crusaders (5-3, 2-2 MCC).

The Crusaders struggled to find an offensive rhythm and did not have an answer for the Lady Toppers on Monday.

“We just looked sluggish all match,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “There was no sense of urgency when needed so we wear it and move on and fix those things to prevent it from happening again.”

Goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 11 saves in the match for Racine Lutheran.

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, CASE 1: Chloe Fitch scored twice to give the Trojans (5-2-4, 2-0-2 SEC) a Southeast Conference win over the Eagles (2-3-2, 0-3-1 SEC) on Monday at Racine.

No further details were available as of Monday night.

Boys tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, UNION GROVE 2: Nolan Shaub continued his impressive run during a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Salem.

Shaub, playing at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, defeated Westosha Central's Christos Dovas 6-0, 6-1. Shaub has yet to lose a match in conference this season.

Soren Miller provided Union Grove with its final win of the meet at No. 2 singles. Miller defeated Austin Dority 6-3, 6-1.

