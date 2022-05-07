High school sports roundup: Vescio leads the charge for Waterford boys tennis at Racine County Invitational

Andrew Vescio and the Waterford High School boys tennis team were stellar at the Racine County Invitational.

The invite was held at the courts of Case High School, Horlick High School and The Prairie School on Saturday afternoon.

Waterford won all three of its meets: defeating Prairie 4-3, Horlick 7-0 and St. Catherine's-Racine Lutheran co-op 6-0.

"I think our team is playing the best it has all year," Waterford coach Mike Schuster said.

The strength of Waterford comes in the form of its singles competitors. With sophomore standout Vescio leading the charge at No. 1 singles.

"(Vescio) is determined to make the state tournament," Schuster said. "You have to play your very best to beat him."

Vescio won all three matches he played at the invite: defeating Prairie's Taej Desai (6-1, 6-2), Horlick's Oscar Fernandez (6-0, 6-0) and St. Catherine's-Racine Lutheran's Christian Klein (6-0, 1-0).

"(Vescio) competes and never gives up," Schuster said. "He has been dominating people this year. He is absolutely on his game."

Waterford's depth at its singles program shined and shined its brightest in the team's toughest test at the invite against Prairie. Waterford had lost all of its doubles matches but their four singles players swept Prairie to give them the 4-3 edge needed to win the meet.

Vescio wasn't alone in winning three matches at singles on Saturday. All Waterford singles players won three matches: Spencer Gross (No. 2), Gus Frost (No. 3) and John Durand (No. 4) didn't lose a set at the invite.

"Spencer, Gus and John are the backbone of our team," Schuster said. "Our doubles teams are also progressing. The toe-to-toe with Prairie was tough. But I am proud of the way they competed."

Burlington lost only one match of the 21 scheduled at the invite. They defeated Park 7-0, St. Catherine's-Racine Lutheran co-op 7-0 and Case 6-1.

Burlington's singles trio of Christopher Naber, Ian Nie and Ethan Vanswall all won three matches on the day: two contested and one by forfeiture.

The Demons won every doubles match at the invite for perfect afternoons by: Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt (No. 1 doubles), Owen Denoto and Patrick Savaglia (No. 2 doubles) and Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman (No. 3 doubles).

Nolan Shaub won all three of his matches while competing at No. 1 singles for Union Grove. Cody Cotton, at No. 3 singles, is a new addition to the Broncos team and went 2-1 while gaining his first experience in a tournament.

Prairie won two of three meets at the invite. After losing to Waterford, they rebounded with wins over Union Grove (6-1) and Horlick (7-0).

The doubles teams helped anchor the Hawks throughout the invite — with all three teams earning with two wins and a victory by forfeit.

Prairie's No. 1 doubles team of Jonathan Orth and Calvin Sharpe defeated Waterford's Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke (6-0, 6-0) and Union Grove's Dominic and Hayden McDougal (6-1, 6-1). Orth and Sharpe won a forfeit against Horlick, who did not field a doubles team at the invite

Baseball

UNION GROVE 11-17, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0-4: The Broncos' bats helped to sweep a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday at Lake Mills.

The Broncos (10-3) shutout the Warriors (9-7) in game one 11-0 and kept the offense rolling with a 17-4 win in game two.

Owen Nowak went 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and two runs scored in game one. The pitching staff of Eric Williamson, Bobby Barrera and Josh DeGroot combined for the shutout allowing three hits and striking out 11 in five innings.

DeGroot was a force at the plate in game two — going 2 for 4 with two home runs, five RBIs, a walk and three runs scored. Williamson went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and one run scored.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 12-1, WATERFORD 10, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 20: The LPs split a pair of games Saturday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The LPs won their opening nonconference game against the Wolverines 12-10 before losing to the Lancers 20-1 in a five inning Metro Classic Conference game.

The LPs (5-5, 2-5 MCC) leapt out to a 10-0 lead after three innings against the Wolverines (5-6). Waterford was able to score 10 runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. But the LPs chipped away with a run in the fifth and sixth to steer clear of danger and take the win.

Julian Morales earned the win pitching four and two-thirds allowing six runs (four earned) and striking out four. Morales went 2 for 4 at the plate with two stolen bases, one RBI and a run scored. Logan Beaudet recorded the save with two innings of work allowing no runs on two walks, one hit and striking out two.

"We got a good win in the first game on a nice outing by Julian Morales," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "Waterford has good hitters and they came back strong. Logan Beaudet did a great job of getting the last six outs for us."

Camdin Jansen went 3 for 4 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Crawford went 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The LPs next outing proved to be trouble from the beginning. The Lancers (9-0, 8-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, scored 15 runs in the first inning before taking the 20-1 win in five innings.

"St. Joseph just hit everything we threw at them today," Wilson said. "Their lineup is strong top to bottom and they have excellent pitching."

FRANKLIN 24-11, PARK 0-0: The Panthers were limited to two hits in a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Franklin.

The Sabers (12-1, 10-0 SEC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, shutout the Panthers (1-11, 0-10 SEC) in a pair of five inning games.

The Panthers two hits on the day came in game one with Isaiah Harris and Elliot Bednar going 1 for 2. Harris picked up a stolen base following his single.

The Panthers were no-hit in the following outing. Matt Kirchoff drew a walk and stole a base in game two.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 13, DOMINICAN 0: Lindsey Thoennes pitched the first five-inning no hitter in a Metro Classic Conference win on Saturday at Island Park in Racine.

Thoennes had nine strikeouts and zero walks in the circle. Her work wasn't limited to the no-hitter, either. The junior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a triple, and three RBIs.

“The defense helped Lindsey out and we had lots of heads up running on the bases,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “This team keeps improving each game and each week we play softball.”

Abbey Agerholm was another component in the Crusaders’ (7-7, 4-5 MCC) dynamic offensive game with a triple and four RBIs. Jenna Beaudin added to the offense with a triple and two RBIs. Emilie Lozano, Kendyll Holub, Tatiana Bryant, and Jai Wilson each had one RBI in the effort against Dominican (4-10, 2-9 MCC).

“It was a beautiful day to play softball and we came up with a great win today,” Demuth said.

CASE 9-7, MARSHALL 3-10: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday at Marshall.

The Eagles (3-5) won the first game 9-3 and lost game two 10-7 to the Cardinals (8-5).

Kendal Walek pitched all seven innings in game one. Walek allowed three runs (two earned) from six hits and struck out six.

Paige Thomas and Turner Hetland each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Torin Slaughter went 3 for 4 with one RBI. Nora Lowney went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Case finished with eight players in the second game of the doubleheader, according to coach Daniel Ayala. Slaughter was one of a two person outfield in the game and went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double and one RBI. Thomas added a 4 for 4 performance with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

BURLINGTON: The Demons won two of three games played at the Cedarburg Bulldog Classic on Saturday.

Burlington lost their opening game 4-0 to Marshfield but bounced back to win 9-1 over Muskego and 4-3 over Oconomowoc.

The Demons (13-3), which had won 11 straight games heading into Saturday, was handed just its third loss of the season by the Tigers (12-1) — who also became the first opponent to shutout the Demons this season.

“Marshfield had a few little hits that they were dropping in and we just weren’t able to answer with our bats,” Burlington’s coach Val Auseth explained.

Kasey Lois had one double as Burlington's only hit against Marshfield. Morgan Klein and Kendall Kafar combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle.

Burlington bounced back with a win against Muskego and carried that momentum into their final game of the day against Oconomowoc.

Lois hit a home run against Muskego and Klein followed with home run in the first inning against Oconomowoc. But the pitching continued to be outstanding for Burlington and helped pave the way in its two wins.

Kafar pitched thirteen innings across the Demons’ three games and did not walk a single batter. She finished with 10 strikeouts.

“Kendall did an excellent job on the mound for us today,” Auseth said. “She threw a lot of innings and really stepped up when we needed her.”

Boys golf

WATERFORD-PRAIRIE: Waterford's Robbie Meyers finished inside the top 10 at the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Meyers, playing as Waterford's No. 2, shot for par seven times on the front-nine and finished with a birdie and 10 pars at the invite. Meyers tied for eighth place with Edgerton's Brady Callmer by shooting an 82.

Jackson Heath, Waterford's No. 3, finished with an 89 to share 17th place with an 89. Heath shot four of his six pars at the invite on the front-nine.

Prairie's No. 1 Ben Reynolds led the Hawks with a 90. Reynolds improved as the invite went on and finished with four of his six pars on the back-nine. He would finish with a share of 19th place alongside Waukesha North's AJ Anderson.

Waukesha North's Jackson Piacsek shot a 76 to lead all individuals at the invite. Monona Grove finished with a 328 to win the team event over 13 participating teams. Waterford finished fifth (358) and Prairie (392).

Track and field

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL: Camden Perry and Sebby Babu each won three events for Prairie track and field at Friday's Spartan Invitational at Greendale.

Prairie won the 4x100 meter relay (53.14) with Makiyah Thompson, Saniah Pugh, Sophia Burch and Camden Perry. Thompson, Busch, Perry -and Izzy Bamgardt- won the 4x200 relay (1:52.42).

Perry would win her third event of the invite with a leap of 16-3 in the long jump.

Carly Lopez provided Prairie with a pair of second place finishes. Lopez finished second in both the 800 (2:37.5) and 1600 run (5:51.23).

Julia Klein won two events for the Catholic Central girls team. Klein won the 200 dash (27.54) and leapt to first in the high jump (5-0).

Anastassya Murphy was another double event winner for the Lady Toppers. Murphy won the 3200 run (13:04.15) ahead of her teammate Emma Bond (13:58.48) in third. Murphy then anchored the winning 4x800 relay (12:03.45) with Bernadette Frisch, Summer Peterson and Clara Henderson.

Greendale Martin Luther won the girls team event with 140 points ahead of Catholic Central (121.5) in second. Prairie finished fifth (71) and Racine Lutheran finished seventh (43).

The Prairie boys team was given a boost from Babu. The senior won a pair of relays and an individual event at the invite.

Prairie won the 4x400 relay (3:48.23) with Jack Lopez, Nolan Boerner, and Joey Scumaci. Prairie then won the 4x800 relay (9:09.53) with Lopez, Boerner and Will Schaefer. Babu was the anchor on both winning relay teams and then won the 400 dash (52.08).

Lopez and Boerner would add third place finishes to their names at the invite. Lopez finished third in the 400 dash (53.88) and Boerner finished third in the 800 run (2:18).

Max Robson provided the highlight for Catholic Central's boys team. The senior won the 200 dash with a time of 23.35.

The boys team event was won by Milwaukee Saint Thomas More with 123 points. Prairie finished fourth (71), Racine Lutheran finished seventh (43) and Catholic Central finished eighth (34).

