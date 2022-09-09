High school sports roundup: Vargo provides spark for Burlington boys soccer team

The Burlington High School boys soccer team used defense to spark its offense Friday.

Junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made a big save on a Shoreland Lutheran penalty kick early in the match, and that eventually helped the Demons to a 1-0 victory over the Pacers in a nonconference match at Burlington.

After the stop by Vargo, Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said the balance of play started shifting the Demons’ way.

“It definitely gave us some momentum,” Cacciotti said of the early heroics. “You don’t want to go down right away and Caden definitely kept us in.”

The match remained scoreless for the first 70 minutes, even though the Pacers had 16 shots on goal to eight for Burlington (2-5).

“Our attack in tonight’s game seemed like we created more goal-scoring opportunities than all our previous games combined,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. “Yet every strike to finish hit a defender, was saved by the goalie, or failed to have enough pace. It was akin to having your best 3-point shooter in basketball missing every shot.”

The Demons finally broke through in the 70th minute when they were awarded a corner kick. Junior midfielder Benjamin Graham, who leads the Demons in scoring this season, sent the corner to sophomore midfielder Elijah Gallup, who put the ball past Pacers goalkeeper Connor Hahm for the only goal of the match.

“It was a good match. We knew it was going to be a close match coming in,” Cacciotti said. “Every game this year so far has really been a team effort.”

Vargo finished with eight saves and Connor Hahm had five.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: Sophomore forward Gabe Beversdorf led the Crusaders in a nonconference match Friday at Kenosha.

Beversdorf scored first goal for Lutheran (2-2-2 overall) in the 15th minute unassisted. Just before the end of the first half, Christian Life (0-7) helped Lutheran by scoring an own goal, giving the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.

“(Beversdorf) played great tonight,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “I’m glad to see he was rewarded with a goal.”

The Lutheran defense held tight until the 75th minute when Christian Life’s Kevin Krass scored the team’s only goal on a penalty kick.

“Our backline continues to do good things,” LaBoda said. “We needed a positive result tonight and we found the way. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but we have to get through it.”

EAST TROY 3, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines got off to a good start, but struggled to maintain offensive momentum in their nonconference loss Thursday at East Troy.

Senior midfielder Ayden Krumnow scored a goal for Waterford (3-7) in the fourth minute, but East Troy (3-2-1) tied the match 12 minutes later.

The Trojans didn’t slow it down after their initial score, adding a second goal in the 35th minute.

“We started really well by getting that goal early,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “Our focus was up and our pressure was good, but then our goal turned out to be the worst thing that happened to us. We got complacent and let an easy one in.”

East Troy closed out the match with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Wolverines’ senior goalkeeper Jay Clarksen made nine saves.

“This is a game I would certainly like to have back,” Cresswell said. “I can’t help but feel it was ours if it hadn’t been for the mental side of the game. However, we do have a relatively young team. We will use it as a lesson for the future and be better because of it.”

Cross country

ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels fielded a pair of runners at the Metro Conference Reunion Invitational Friday at Johnson Park.

Freshman Sean Moore led the Angels with a 22:22.8 for a 16th place finish. Senior Tony Sosa (23:06.7) finished 20th.

The fastest time in the boys invite came from Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Alex Arndt (18:06.2). Kenosha St. Joseph won the team title with 25 points over Thomas More (36).

St. Joseph senior Hannah Shibilski provided the fastest time in the girls race (23:10.0). Thomas More won the girls team title with 25 points over Kenosha St. Joseph (30).