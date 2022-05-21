High school sports roundup: Valdivia nets hat trick in memorable senior day for Horlick girls soccer

It was a senior day to remember for the Horlick High School girls soccer team.

After a touching tribute to senior Morgan Lock, who missed all but the first two games of her senior season due to a torn ACL, the Rebels (4-13) scored a late goal in the 74th minute to defeat St. Augustine Prep (5-3) in a non-conference game at Levonian Field on Saturday morning.

To start the game, Lock went onto the field and did the opening kickoff to teammate Kyra Lou. The defender then passed the ball to an opposing player, who kicked the ball out of bounds so that Lock could be substituted out.

“It was a special and memorable moment for the team,” coach Becky Hallebach said. “Morgan was a key player and captain for our program.”

“She’s a phenomenal player. Just being able to give her the chance to wear her jersey one last time and start a game was really special.”

Anabella Valdivia opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first half for Horlick, the first coming unassisted and the second off of an assist from Lou. Lou added a third goal in the half off of an assist by Valdivia.

In the second half, St. Augustine Prep rallied to tie the game in the 65th minute. The match appeared to be heading towards a tie, but Valdivia scored another unassisted goal in the 74th minute to complete the hat trick and seal the win for the Rebels.

With the win, Horlick snapped a five-game losing streak. The Rebels have two more games left in the regular season before the WIAA Playoffs begin.

Baseball

BURLINGTON 9, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3: The Demons have won seven of their last nine games following a nonconference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Saturday.

The Hawks (4-18) pushed across a run in the top of the first inning to take a brief 1-0 lead. But the Demons (12-10) followed by scoring runs in every inning after the first to take the win behind 11 hits.

Ryan Dummer led the Demons at the plate going 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two walks. Murphy Diggins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gage Taylor went 2 for 4 with one RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Kaleb Zabielski started on the mound for Burlington and pitched four innings allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two. Jack Tully and David Kraus pitched a combined three innings in relief and each struck out three.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 10, HORLICK 7 (NINE INNINGS): The Rebels fell short of an upset during a nonconference game at Horlick Field on Saturday.

The Rebels (11-11) led 3-2 after the first inning. The Lancers (15-1), ranked third in Division 3 in the most recent Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, added two runs in the third. But the Rebels answered right back with two runs in the fourth.

The two pushed into extra innings after a sixth inning that saw St. Joseph score twice, Horlick scoring once and a scoreless seventh inning.

The two remaining deadlocked until a four-run top of the ninth inning for the Lancers. The Rebels could only claw back one run — seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Jayden Wendt led Horlick at the plate going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Tanner Isaacson went 2 for 3 with a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored. TJ Williams went 2 for 4 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored. Gavin Gain went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

CEDARBURG 8, WATERFORD 7: A late inning comeback came up short for the Wolverines in their non-conference game Saturday afternoon in Cedarburg.

Waterford (9-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Cedarburg (9-13) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. After the Wolverines tied the game at three in the third inning, the Bulldogs scored four unanswered runs over the next three innings to take a 7-3 lead.

Waterford scored three runs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game again, but Cedarburg added another run in the bottom of the sixth. In the seventh inning, the Wolverines scored a run to make it a one-run game again but were unable to tie the game.

Garret Kay went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Waterford. Calvin Hancock, Blaise Piper and Jack Puetz each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

