Nolan Shaub appears to be an even better tennis player this year than he was last year when he won the No. 1 singles title at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships as a freshman.

That was evidenced Tuesday by the Union Grove High School sophomore's dominant performance at No. 1 singles Tuesday in the SLC Championships held at Waterford.

Shaub won the No. 1 singles title for the second straight year, and kept his unbeaten season on track, by cruising through his three matches and finishing with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Christos Dovas of Westosha Central in the championship match.

Shaub opened with 6-0, 6-0 win over Cammer Gromacki of Elkhorn in the first round, then beat Waterford junior Andrew Vescio 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Shaub, who finished his freshman season 19-3 overall, went 10-0 in SLC play this spring, including 7-0 during the dual-meet season.

Also for the Broncos, the senior No. 1 doubles team of twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal finished third, beating Waterford juniors Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 7-6 (5), 6-0 in the third-place match.

Union Grove finished fifth in the tournament with 11 points and tied for fifth overall in the SLC.

The Wolverines finished fourth in the tournament standings with 12.5 points and tied for third overall in the SLC.

The highest finisher for Waterford was No. 1 singles player Jack Canright, who reached the championship match at No. 4 singles with back-to-back 7-5, 6-2 victories over David Huerta of Elkhorn and Michael Webers of Westosha Central.

In the title match, Rex Chapman of Lake Geneva Badger beat Canright 6-2, 6-4.

In addition to Holma/Warnke and Vescio, who lost 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match to Brandon Hall of Badger, top-five finishers for the Wolverines were Noah Leshok, fourth at No. 2 singles, and Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson, fifth at No. 2 doubles.

Burlington, which was sixth in the tournament (8.5) and tied Union Grove and Elkhorn for fifth overall in the SLC, had three top-five finishers.

The top entry for the Demons was the No. 3 doubles team of Porter Tiedt and Kade Boyd, which beat Cesar Jimenez-Cuenca and Reese Pelnar of Elkhorn 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the third-place match. Evan Deans was fourth at No. 3 singles and Mitchell Crabtree was fifth at No. 2 singles.

Badger won four flight titles and won the tournament title with 35 points, beating out runner-up Westosha (two titles, 28.5 points), but the teams tied for first in the overall final standings.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 2: The Angels won both contested doubles matches in a nonconference dual meet Tuesday at Lockwood Park.

Jacob Murray and Emiliano Leal beat Daniel Sauceda and Charles Pryse 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Fernando Mozo and Ivan Hernandez beat Mo Van Hamm and Andres Marquez 7-6, 6-1 for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran.

Bradford won the three contested singles matches, but the Angels’ Henry Randolph won the first set against Jacob Ortiz before Ortiz rallied for a 6-7, 6-1, 11-9 win.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Waterford nearly pulled off the surprise of the Southern Lakes Conference golf season Tuesday, finishing just three strokes behind overall SLC champion Westosha Central in the SLC Tournament at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.

The Wolverines had four players shoot 86 or better and they totaled 327 strokes. The Falcons, who won the previous four SLC 18-hole Major Meets, won with 324 to clinch the overall title with five points.

Union Grove, which finished no worse than third in any of the five major meets, were third in the tournament at 338 and just edged Waterford for second place overall with 13 points. The Wolverines were hurt by one fifth-place finish on their home course, Rivermoor Golf Club, and were third overall with 14 points.

Waterford sophomore Robbie Meyers tied Union Grove seniors Nathan Beutel and Jacob Brown at 5-over-par 76 to tie for third. After the WIAA tiebreaker was applied, Meyers took second, Beutel was third and Brown, who won the other four major meets this spring and was the defending tournament champion, was fourth.

Sophomore Jackson Heath was 10th with an 82, junior Adam Chart was 13th with an 83 and senior Mason Roanhouse was 17th with an 86 to round out Waterford’s top four.

After Beutel and Brown, sophomore Caden Eichner had a 92 and senior Jack Beyer had a 94 for the Broncos.

Burlington finished sixth in the tournament, its worst finish in major meet, but still finished fourth overall with 24 points, one ahead of fifth-place Lake Geneva Badger.

Junior Benjamin Graham was ninth for the Demons with an 82, followed by senior Mason Meier with an 87 and seniors Brett Foulke, Grant Otter and Kane Walby each shooting a 90.

Charlie Huerth of Badger was the medalist with an even-par 71.

Girls soccer

WATERFORD 7, ELKHORN 4: The Wolverines clinched at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship behind five second-half goals and a hat trick by Taylor Gordon Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (10-3-0, 6-1-0 SLC) scored three consecutive goals in the first 25 minutes of the second half, then added two more in the final two minutes to stifle a late rally from Elkhorn (10-1-3, 4-1-1).

The Elks opened the scoring with a goal in the 10th minute, but the Wolverines equalized in the 19th minute with an unassisted goal by Halle Rowder. Elkhorn took the lead back 10 minutes later, but Waterford responded less than a minute after with a goal from Gordon, assisted by Megan Cornell.

After being tied 2-2 at the half, Waterford got the go-head goal when Cornell once again found Gordon in the 46th minute. In the 61st minute, Gordon completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal and less than a minute after that, Cornell scored her first goal of the match to give the Wolverines a 5-2 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Elks once again responded, scoring two goals in the next 10 minutes to pull within 5-4 with two minutes remaining. But Gordon ended the rally, scoring her fourth goal just 15 seconds after Elkhorn had made it a one-goal game in the 78th minute. Cornell also scored in the final minute to secure the win.

Freshman goalkeeper Taya Winter made seven saves in the match in just her fourth varsity start.

The conference title is Waterford’s second in three years after not winning one for 10 seasons prior to 2021. Union Grove can also clinch a share of the title with a win over Elkhorn on Thursday night. If the Broncos lose or tie, the Wolverines would win the SLC outright.

HORLICK 3, CASE 2: The Rebels scored three first-half goals to win their Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

Sophomore midfielder Anabella Valdivia, who has 33 goals this season for Horlick (14-6-1, 3-3-0 SEC), scored unassisted in the 22nd minute and scored again in the 37th minute, assisted by freshman forward Leylanna Cruz. Junior defender Kyra Lou scored the Rebels’ other goal by volleying a Valdivia corner kick.

“We had solid possession, but had to battle the wind a bit,” Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said. “Kyra Lou and Mykenna Isaacson played well, controlling the middle defensively. Jimena Medrano was strong for us defensively as well.

“We’re really proud of the girls and what they’ve accomplished so far this season. They’re a great group to coach.”

Senior midfielder Victoria Obernberger scored the Eagles’ first goal in the 18th minute and freshman Ella Londre made a 35-yard shot in the final two minutes of the match. Case coach Rachel San Juan said that both goals made by her players were “great shots.”

“We played a really good game,” San Juan said. “We gave up some goals that we should’ve stopped, but that’s okay. I’m proud of the girls.”

Senior Leah Hansen made 12 saves in goal for Case (2-8-2, 0-5-1 SEC).

PARK 5, OAK CREEK 2: Senior forward Grace Betker had a hat trick to lead the Panthers in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

The Panthers (9-6-0, 2-4-0 SEC) got started early when Betker was fouled in the second minute of the match, which resulted in an Izzy Wentorf penalty kick that coach Brent Paeth said gave his team momentum for the rest of the game. After the penalty kick, Betker scored in the 10th, 53rd and 65th minutes, assisted respectively by Kiley Skenandore, Emily Getman and Ellie Khreish.

“Grace is continuing to be a great threat for us at the forward position,” Paeth said.

Skenandore, a senior forward, scored the fifth goal of the match in the 66th minute, assisted by Khreish, a freshman midfielder.

Oak Creek (2-10-2, 0-5-1) scored its goals in the 68th and 72nd minutes.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle had seven saves in goal for Park.

“Ruehle had one of her best games today,” Paeth said. “She stopped an Oak Creek penalty kick in the first half that could have changed the game with us only up two goals. She is playing more confident and has stepped up big for us this season.”

UNION GROVE 4, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: Behind a hat trick by Julia James, the Broncos got back to their winning ways in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (11-3-0, 5-1-0 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, lost back-to-back matches last week to SLC rival Burlington and Brookfield East, ranked fifth in Division 1.

Senior forward Lexi Pettit scored the Broncos’ first goal in the 31st minute, assisted by senior midfielder Charlie Sutherland. James, a junior forward, accounted for the rest of the team’s scoring, converting a penalty kick in the 52nd minute and then scoring unassisted in the 64th and 68th minutes.

Badger (7-9-0, 1-5-0) made two shots on goal, both of which saved by junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz as she recorded her 10th shutout of the season and fourth in SLC play.

BURLINGTON 1, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Demons played to a draw with the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.

Burlington (9-3-2, 3-3-1 SLC) is on a seven-match unbeaten streak that includes a victory over SLC rival Union Grove, ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Demons have outscored their opponents 25-2 over that stretch.

Senior forward Aleah Reesman scored the Demons’ goal by intercepting a Falcons' pass and beating their goalkeeper at the near post, Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. Westosha (5-6-1, 2-3-1) tied the match with eight seconds remaining in the first half.

“It was another hard-fought match against another solid SLC team,” Conrardy said. “Westosha did a great job of switching the point of attack against us and had a great scoring chance in the second half, but (goalkeeper) Emilie Runkel was able to deny the one-on-one challenge.

"This team continues to fight all game long until the final whistle and the results have shown.”