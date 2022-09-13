High school sports roundup: Union Grove's Roberts dominant at Racine County Invitational

Norah Roberts continued to shine for the Union Grove High School girls golf team on Monday.

The Union Grove senior led all individuals with a 75 at the Racine County Invitational held at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Roberts’ 75 on the par-72 course was the best score by six strokes ahead of Prairie senior Sophia Lawler.

“(Lawler) didn’t play as well as she wanted to on the front nine,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “I’m really pleased with the fact that she was able to come back on the back nine.”

Union Grove, ranked second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, also saw solid outings by Ashley Weber (82), Lexi Manteufel (83) and Larah Hood-Brennan (95).

Kadyn Perry provided Prairie its second best outing of the day. The junior finished with an 86. Addy LaLonde (100) finished third for a Prairie team that was without two starting varsity golfers. It allowed freshmen Lindsay Shaefer (129) and Claire Halle (121) an opportunity to step up for the first time this season. Neither Shaefer nor Halle had made a varsity start prior to the County Invitational.

“They were more than willing to do it,” Massey said. “It’s hard for us to throw them in and have them play their first 18. I’m really happy with how they both did. They were excited to play in a varsity match.

“I’m pleased with the freshmen and how they did and I’m pleased with how my team handled the conditions.”

Kendall Kafar led Burlington with a 92. Abbie Weiler finished with a 99, Kayla Warner (103) and Marcie Plitzuweit (107).

Alyssa Ludwig and Leah Hansen each totaled 101 to lead Case. They were closely followed by teammates Leslie Million and Josie Harris — who both shot a 102.

Grace Betker finished with a 103 to lead Park, two strokes ahead of teammate Kiley Skenandore and Waterford’s top golfer on the day, Sydney Norgal (105). Horlick sophomore Violet Desonia finished with a 108.

Union Grove finished in first place with a team score of 335 ahead of Prairie (388) and Burlington (401). Case (406) finished fourth, Park (437) fifth, Waterford (441) sixth and Horlick (543) seventh.

Girls volleyball

HORLICK: The Rebels competed in the Indian Trail Quadrangular hosted at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha on Monday.

Horlick played their first match against South Milwaukee and lost 7-25, 13-25. The team was then defeated 13-25, 15-25 by Indian Trail, and then 5-25, 7-25 by Kenosha Christian Life.

Madilyn Kaperlian led the Horlick offense with seven kills, seven digs and seven aces and Myla Haubrich finished with six digs and five kills.

Boys soccer

VERITAS 8, PARK 0: The Panthers were outmatched in their nonconference game at Pershing Park on Monday.

“Veritas is a talented team,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We expected to match up more favorably, but they were the hot foot from the get-go and just didn’t relent.”

Park (1-2-1) will next play Case in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday, and Horlick in a Southeast Conference match on Thursday.