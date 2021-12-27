High school sports roundup: Union Grove's defense does the job in win over Indian Trail

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team had a matchup problem with Kenosha Indian Trail Monday.

The Broncos have just one player on their roster taller than 6-foot-3, while the Hawks feature players at 6-8, 6-7 and a pair at 6-4.

Despite the height mismatch, Union Grove’s defense made the plays it needed to and that made the difference Monday in the Broncos’ 45-42 victory over Indian Trail at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

This was the seventh game this season where Union Grove (7-3) has played a game with a single-digit final margin. The Broncos opened the season with three straight wins by a total of nine points and their three losses are by a total of 11 points, including a 61-59 loss to Prairie last Thursday.

This time, Union Grove trailed 23-18 at halftime after the Hawks (4-4) finished the first half on an 11-4 run.

Senior forward Tyson Skalecki, the tallest of the Broncos at 6-6, continued his clutch play this season, scoring the first five points of the second half to tie the game at 23-23.

It went back and forth for the next six minutes, when junior forward Owen Nowak gave Union Grove the lead for good at 30-29 with 10:20 left in regulation.

After baskets by Broncos juniors Tobin Van De Water (3-pointer) and Zach Montgomery, one by Indian Trail and another by Nowak, the Broncos matched their biggest lead of the second half at 37-31 with 4:25 left.

The Hawks got within two points three times in the final four minutes, but Union Grove held them off. Skalecki made a basket, Montgomery made three free throws and junior guard Jackson Barber made two big free throws with 19 seconds left for a 44-39 lead.

Indian Trail made it interesting with a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it 44-42 with six seconds left.

Then Van De Water was fouled with 2.9 seconds left. He made the first foul shot and missed the second, but junior center Jack Waters grabbed the offensive rebound and the clock ran out.

“We certainly had some problems with their athleticism and length,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “Their defense was pretty good and their length bothered us. We would get easy layups, but they were contested.”

The second half defense was much better, Pettit said. Union Grove forced 11 turnovers in the game, nine in the second half.

“We did a nice job on the defensive end,” Pettit said. “We changed a little something in our press and got them to start dribbling more. They played a little faster than they wanted to.

“We struggled for a while and it was hard to hold onto the lead, but credit the kids — they made plays and stayed in front of people on defense.”

Skalecki led the Broncos with 14 points, along with three blocks and three steals. Nowak and Van De Water each had eight points and Nowak had seven rebounds. Union Grove shot 40% (16 of 40) from the field.

Bryce Wallace, a 6-8 senior forward, led Indian Trail with 18 points and sophomore LJ Dagen added 10.

BURLINGTON 41, TREMPER 24: The Demons held the Trojans to 19.6% shooting from the field and JR Lukenbill and Connor Roffers picked up their offensive games in the second half of Burlington’s victory at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage.

The game was close at halftime, with Burlington (5-2) holding a 19-16 lead. Tremper (4-3) entered the game averaging 66 points per game, including 84 in their season opener.

“They have scored a lot of points this year,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We had to slow them down and it was tough on a bigger court, but I thought the young kids did pretty well.”

Those kids did even better in the second half, holding the Trojans to just eight points and outscoring them 21-8. Tremper was just 10 of 51 from the field in the game.

“They got shots, but we did a pretty good job of making sure they were all contested,” Berezowitz said.

While Tremper was stone cold, Roffers and Lukenbill heated up. Lukenbill, a junior guard, finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Roffers, a sophomore guard, had 14 points. Burlington shot 47% (17 of 36) from the field in the game.

Sophomore guard Tommy Teberg had five points and four assists.

“I was really impressed with our two leading scorers, especially over the last eight minutes,” Berezowitz said of Roffers and Lukenbill. “They got to the basket. We didn’t have as many shots as they did, but we maximized our opportunities.”

Berezowitz said his team is not lighting up the scoreboard — the Demons are averaging 45.7 points per game — but all the pieces are working together.

“We’re not wowing anybody with point production,” Berezowitz said. “We have a bunch of guys playing roles. I like what this group is doing — they support each other.”

Jalani Hudnall, who entered the game averaging 16 points per game, led Tremper with seven points. Will Starks (14.5 per game) added six. The Trojans were without leading scorer Josh Krueger (19.7 per game), who was out of town for the holidays.

Girls basketball

BRADFORD 73, PRAIRIE 65: A difficult defensive match-up sank the Hawks on Monday in the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Hawks (8-2) led 34-32 over the Red Devils (5-3) after the first half. Reese Jaramillo scored 16 of her team-high 20 points — including a game-high four 3-pointers — in the first half.

Yet, the Red Devils 6-foot duo of Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer gave the Hawks difficulties from the start.

"We play man coverage most of the year," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "We had to play 2-3 zone today to match up with their size."

The physical play by Thomas and Farmer helped the Red Devils come back from a 10- point second-half deficit. Thomas scored a game-high 33 points and went 15 of 19 from the free-throw line, and Farmer added 25 points and went 9 of 11 at the line. The two combined to outscore the Hawks 33-31 in the second half.

Jasonya “JJ” Barnes scored 16 points for Prairie and Ava Collier-White had 14 points.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE: The Broncos had two wrestlers advance to the semifinals of their respective weight classes Monday at the Mid-States Classic at UW-Whitewater.

Cooper Willis (20-1) won his first three matches at 160 pounds, two on pins and the third in the quarterfinals over Isaiah Pennenberg of Wrightstown on a 16-0 technical fall, and Travis Moore (18-3) had two wins at 170 on pins, then edged AJ Mancilla of Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) on a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

Three others — Cole Dummer (17-4 at 113), Gianni Scacco (12-4 at 182) and Caleb Cozad (6-5 at 195) — are still alive in the consolation bracket.

The tournament concludes Tuesday.

