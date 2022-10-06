High school sports roundup: Union Grove's Dam and Hagen qualify for state tennis tournament

Mallory Dam and Kyra Hagen are keeping a good thing going for the Union Grove High School girls tennis team.

Dam, a junior, and Hagen, a senior, are usually the Broncos’ respective No. 1 and 2 singles players, but have been playing together in No. 1 doubles for tournaments, including the WIAA Division 1 subsectionals and sectionals.

Dam and Hagen reached the championship match at Wednesday’s Division 1 Franklin Sectional and automatically qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.

The Broncos have a tradition in doubles, at least over the last 10 years. Dam and Hagen, who are 13-1, comprise the third Union Grove doubles team to play at state in the last four years, and the seventh overall at state since 2013.

That year, 2017 and 2020 are the only years there has not been a Broncos doubles team at state during that stretch.

Playing at the Village Club in Greendale, Dam and Hagen guaranteed their state berth by winning their first match, 6-0, 6-1 over Jess Berlin and Angie Mecikalski of Greenfield, then kept the good times rolling by beating Brianna Cimoch and Hannah Carroll (22-5) of Franklin 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the semifinals.

That set up a battle of unbeatens as the Broncos duo played Natasa Pupovac and Katarina Zrnic of Greendale (12-0), who were seeded 16th at state last year.

The Greendale duo won the final 6-2, 6-4 to hand the Broncos their first doubles loss of the season.

The Broncos were the only Racine County entry to earn a berth at state, but several other county athletes were in action at the sectional.

Union Grove’s other two doubles teams played Wednesday. Juniors Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke, at No. 2, lost to Danijela Dragicevic and Suri Johnson of Greendale 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, then lost to Sydnee Quinn and Josephine Redig of Kenosha Bradford 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match.

Seniors Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski, at No. 3, lost their first-round match to Tessa Pappas and Samantha Zidek of Franklin 6-3, 6-0, but won the third-place match 6-2, 6-0 over Nora Lonergan and Sammy Morawski of Oak Creek.

In singles, Union Grove senior Eden Jensen, moved up to No. 1 singles, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Natalie Stanula of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan (21-2), the 11th seed at state last year.

Case had three singles players and one doubles team in action, but none of them qualified for state.

Eagles freshman Gabrielle Schmidtmann won the sectional title at No. 4 singles, beating Hannah Beckman of Franklin 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinal and Bella Greno of Indian Trail 6-3, 6-3.

Senior Janavi Munagavalasa, at No. 1 singles, lost her first match 6-0, 6-0 to Mana Usui of Franklin (21-2) and junior Mackenna Hatfield, at No. 2 singles, lost 6-1, 6-1 to eventual sectional champion Morgan Weckman of Franklin (23-7) in the semifinals, but won the third-place match 7-5, 6-1 over Joelle Smith of Greenfield.

Case finished fourth in the sectional with 23 points and Union Grove tied Tremper for fifth with 21.

DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL: Neither Burlington or Waterford had any automatic qualifiers for next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.

The only Racine County singles player in the No. 1 singles flight, Burlington senior Adalie Rauch (12-10), lost her first match 6-0, 6-0 to Addison Young of Pewaukee.

Burlington sophomore Holly Adamek finished third at No. 3 singles, losing her first match 6-1, 6-0 to Emily Muresan of Arrowhead and winning the third-place match 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 over Maddie Spychalla of New Berlin West.

Demons sophomore Sydney Ewald had the same finish at No. 4 singles, losing her first match 6-1, 6-0 to Mekenna Verhagen of Arrowhead and winning the third-place match 6-3, 6-1 over Ava Phillips of Westosha Central.

In doubles, Waterford No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams each finished third.

At No. 2, seniors Katie Benavides and Madison Krueger lost their first match 6-0, 6-0 to eventual sectional champions Myla Brunner and Lily Liu of Arrowhead, then beat Ella Willett and Izzie Bailet of Lake Geneva Badger 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-5 in the third-place match.

At No. 3, seniors Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber lost 6-1, 6-2 to Lily Schulz and Jacquelyn Cox of Arrowhead in the first round, then beat Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli of Westosha 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 for third place.

Arrowhead won the sectional with 50 points. Burlington tied for fifth (14) and Waterford tied for ninth (12).

Boys soccer

PRAIRIE 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Hawks scored two goals early in the second half to break a 0-0 tie, but the Angels scored one goal midway through the second half and tied the match in the final minute on a penalty kick Wednesday to salvage a draw in a Metro Classic Conference match at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Prairie (4-6-3, 2-2-2 MCC) got a goal early in the second half by sophomore Sonny Wilton off an assist by freshman Nathan Breig, a recent call-up from the junior varsity. Wilton received the ball and hit about a 40-yard shot that floated over the head of Angels goalkeeper Edgar Cesario.

About 10 minutes later, junior Caden Roehl-Landrum scored off an assist by sophomore Gabi Kuvshinikov after a breakdown in the Angels’ defense that allowed a pass to get clean through to Roehl-Landrum in the middle.

Hawks coach Mike Modesti had high praise for Breig and Roehl-Landrum.

“I was impressed by Nathan Breig,” Modesti said. “It’s his first year at Prairie and he’s a big freshman. He was very calm playing at this new level. He’s a solid player.

“Caden has come off the bench in the last two games and he’s shined with hustle and scored in both games, playing the forward position and also working back to play the midfield.”

The match was marred by three yellow cards and one direct red card to St. Catherine’s players, with Angels senior Daniel Ugarte receiving the red card for knocking down a Prairie player.

“There was a lot of little stuff happening and our kids didn’t deal with it well,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “It was a physical, hard-fought game and we let our emotions get to us. The officials did a good job keeping things manageable.”

The Angels (5-6-2, 2-3-1 MCC) were able to equalize the match despite being down a player as a result of the red card. Senior midfielder Marco Sanchez scored both goals, the first unassisted as he got the ball on the edge and beat a couple defenders to the near post.

In the final minute of the match, Prairie was called for a handball in the box and Sanchez converted the penalty kick to tie the match.

“It was a tough one to swallow,” Modesti said.

Lake said his team had the better of play and had several chances to score in the first half, but couldn’t convert.

Prairie senior goalkeeper Liam York made nine saves and Cesario had four saves for St. Catherine’s.

Prairie was missing seniors Charley Shaw and Calvin Sharpe and freshman Roy Rivera and Modesti said all three should be back before the WIAA playoffs begin later this month.

RACINE LUTHERAN 0, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0: The Crusaders held high-scoring Lancers’ forward Peter Visconti without a goal and earned a draw Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park.

Visconti entered the match with more than 20 goals, including at least five hat tricks, for St. Joseph (7-4-3, 2-1-2 MCC).

Lutheran (2-9-3, 0-5 MCC) had lost seven straight matches and played what coach Peter LaBoda called “the most complete game of the year for us. That's the team we hoped to see all year.

“We needed a result like this. They worked hard tonight. I didn't use much of the bench, unfortunately, as the flow of the game dictated the continuity we were playing with tonight.”

Crusaders goalkeeper Josh Radtke had 11 saves.

CASE 6, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 2: The Eagles exploded with four goals in the second half to break a 2-2 tie and beat the Packers Wednesday in a nonconference match at Case.

Case (8-6-1) was coming off a 2-1 Southeast Conference loss to Horlick Tuesday and didn’t start well against Cudahy/St. Francis (4-8-0), allowing two goals in the first 12 minutes of the match, one after a miscommunication in the Eagles’ defense and the second on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.

The Eagles pulled together and tied the match right before the half. Larencio Muhammad scored in the 24th minute off an assist by Corbin Bochinski, then Tommy Fannin scored with just 32 seconds left in the first half.

“We started slow and to their credit, Cudahy punished us early,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “I think we were still in a funk after (Tuesday’s) loss to Horlick. Cudahy is a much improved team and they played a very disciplined match.”

The dormant Eagles’ offense, which has scored just eight goals in its last seven matches (going 2-4-1 in those matches) finally broke loose in the second half with four goals.

Tomas Sanchez scored on a 25-foot shot after a pass from Bochinski in the 49th minute to break the tie, followed five minutes later by a goal by Bochinski. Muhammad had his second goal of the match in the 65th minute and Carter Leiber capped the scoring in the 73rd minute.

“Our boys fought for each other and played a much better match,” Anderle said. “I was proud of their response.”

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 0: The Broncos are on the verge of their first Southern Lakes Conference boys volleyball title after sweeping the Wolverines 25-7, 25-17, 25-2 Wednesday in SLC action at Union Grove.

Union Grove (16-3, 6-0 SLC) has won nine straight matches and had little trouble with Waterford, in its first varsity season.

Ty Geschke had nine kills, Zac Montgomery had seven kills and three aces, and Domenic McDougal had 20 assists to lead the offense. Montgomery and Jack Waters were forces at the net defensively with six blocks each and James May had 16 digs along with two aces.

“I thought the team did a great job staying focused and working on the little details that are important for our team to have success,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said.

Union Grove plays Wilmot (5-1 SLC) on Thursday — the Panthers’ only SLC loss was 3-2 to the Broncos on Sept. 8 — and a Union Grove victory would put it in the driver’s seat for the SLC title.

WILMOT 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Angels lost to the Panthers 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

Drew Schoneman led the offense for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-12, 1-5 SLC) with seven kills and four blocks. Lucas Adams had 10 digs and three kills, and Tristan Ropiak had three blocks.

Wilmot is 18-9 and 5-1 in the SLC.

CASE 3, HORLICK 0: The Eagles outlasted the Rebels in a tight second set and swept Horlick 25-11, 28-26, 25-18 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Case.

Case (10-6, 5-1 SEC) has won five straight conference matches, three of them sweeps, since losing to SEC co-leader Franklin in their second match of the season on Sept. 1.

Connor Sandkuhler and Cam Werner each had 11 kills, Deon’te Cottingham had 28 assists and Daniel Fish had five aces for the Eagles, who are 8-3 in their last 11 matches overall.

Case had a pair of nonconference matches before finishing SEC play against Kenosha Indian Trail next Wednesday.

Franklin and Indian Trail, tied for the conference lead at 5-0, play each other Thursday.

No statistics were available Tuesday night for Horlick (2-8, 2-4 SEC).

OAK CREEK 3, PARK 0: The Panthers played well in the first set against the Knights, coach Pete Leslie said, but they struggled after that in a 25-18, 25-4, 25-11 Southeast Conference loss Wednesday at Park.

Leslie said Park (0-12, 0-6 SEC) went back and forth with Oak Creek (8-14, 3-3) until midway through the first set, but the Panthers couldn’t match their level of play the rest of the way.

“In the second set, we didn’t execute and didn’t pass well enough,” Leslie said. “We gave them too many free balls and they took control.

The Knights have a pair of 6-foot-6 middle hitters that “couldn’t be stopped,” Leslie said.

Braden Roushia had five kills and Cameron Betker had eight assists for Park.