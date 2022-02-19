High school sports roundup: Union Grove wrestling advance school record five to state

Union Grove High School wrestling is setting a new standard for itself: depth and dominance.

The Broncos will be sending a school record five wrestlers to state after a strong showing Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectionals at Park High School in Racine.

On multiple occasions, including as recently last year, the Broncos have sent three to state. That was their previous benchmark as a program.

Saturday, the Broncos advanced three to state as sectional champions: Cole Dummer, Cooper Willis and Travis Moore. Additionally, the trio will be joined by Riley Storm-Voltz and Gianni Scacco — who qualified by finishing second at the sectional.

"I'm kind of speechless," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "This is the most that we have advanced to state. All five of them really peaked at the right time."

Dummer, ranked seventh at 113 pounds in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, followed an opening round bye with a pin (3:03) over Franklin's Juniel Tuason. Dummer punched his first ticket to state by winning the first place match against Oak Creek's Ayden Woda, an honorable mention at 113, with a pin (6:00).

"(Dummer) is just a freshman," Weis said. "But the stage isn't too big for him. He is in the moment and gets excited to compete."

Willis, ranked fourth at 160, started his bracket with a pin (2:00) over Case's Misha Grayson. Willis won his second match against Lake Geneva Badger's Santino Buttita by way of injury default. That gave way for a first place match against 11th ranked Jackson Henderson of Kenosha Tremper. Willis secured the pin (1:37) to win the bracket and advance to state for a third time. He finished second in state last year at 152.

"(Willis) wasn't challenged all day, really," Weis said. "He is wrestling smart and strong. It is going to be a lot of fun to see what he can do next weekend."

Moore, who is an honorable mention at 170, started his bracket with a pin (1:48) over St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central's Micah Bouwma and then earned a major decision (13-0) over Franklin's Manny Joseph.

In the first place match Moore matched up against Oak Creek's Hunter Jibben — ranked fifth at 170. And Moore showed why he should probably have a number next to his name: winning a decision (9-5) against Jibben and advance to state for a second straight year.

Storm-Voltz and Scacco both made it to their respective bracket finals. But both had to win second place matches in order to advance to state.

Scacco made it to the first place match at 182 but was pinned (1:48) by the third ranked wrestler in the state — Waterford's Evan Danowski. Scacco was able to rebound in the second place match with an emphatic pin (1:11) over Oak Creek's Jacob Wright.

Storm-Voltz made it to the first place match at 138 after successive pins over Franklin's Matt Bauer (3:45) and Waterford's Bryce Konwent (3:41). In the first place match Storm-Voltz was pinned (1:29) by the 11th ranked Joel Sullivan of Wilmot. Storm-Voltz advanced to state by winning a decision (8-2) over Kenosha Indian Trail's Dorian Solis in the second place match.

"This was some of the best wrestling I have seen of Storm-Voltz," Weis said. "The way he is wrestling right now I think he can surprise some people at state."

Waterford saw three advance to state as sectional champions.

Before Danowski won his final at 182 over Scacco — he had muscled his way to wins against Westosha Central's Matthew Sekey (pin, 0:56) and Oak Creek's Jacob Wright (major decision, 21-9).

"(Danowski is starting to put all of the little things together," Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He has a lot of work ahead of him but all of the work he has put in is coming to fruition."

Hudson Halter, ranked seventh at 120, made it to state with three pins at the sectional. Halter pinned Union Grove's Martin Mausing (0:15) and Burlington's Ben Guerra (1:10). And in the first place match Halter pinned (3:20) Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada.

The 152 bracket had a first place match showdown between Waterford's Hunter Rudzinski and St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central's Henry Amborn for a second consecutive week.

Rudzinski, ranked fifth at 152, opened his bracket with a pin (1:31) over Kenosha Indian Trail's Tyler Wilson followed by a technical fall (18-3, 2:33) over Oak Creek's Brayden Gardner.

Amborn, ranked sixth, pinned (2:51) Wilmot's Toby Patterson and then won a major decision (17-8) over Burlington's Austin Reesman. The result put Amborn in the first place match. And, after Reesman won a decision (17-10) in his third place match against Gardner, it meant Reesman needed Amborn to win the bracket to have a chance at contesting for second place and qualifying for state.

At regionals, Rudzinski won a 6-5 decision against Amborn. The rematch at sectionals needed overtime. The match ended 5-4 in sudden victory following a call against Amborn for grabbing Rudzinski's headgear — making Rudzinski a sectional champion with Amborn qualifying for state in second.

"That match went back and forth," Fitzpatrick said. "It was the best (Rudzinski) has ever wrestled."

Burlington advanced two to state on Saturday.

Austin Skrundz won the 145 bracket with pins of Oak Creek's Collin Windorski (0:59) and Kenosha Indian Trail's Jonah Zuzinec (1:44). The first place match ended in a disqualification against Kenosha Bradford's Corbin Ramos following two unsportsmanlike conduct calls — making Skrundz a sectional champion.

"Austin stayed composed all day," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He has been wrestling this well for about a month since moving to 145 frim 152."

Zeke Tiedt's march through 220 had him facing familiar foes.

Tiedt defeated Franklin's Jake Pekar during a team sectional on Tuesday. He beat him again on Saturday with a pin (0:38). That was followed with a pin (1:48) over Kenosha Bradford's Ethan McClain. Oak Creek's Will Haeger, ranked second at 220, won the first place match against Tiedt by decision (5-1).

The second place match was a rematch of the final at Wilmot Regionals. Tiedt won a decision (7-2) against Westosha Central's Christopher Christensen last Saturday. To advance to state he needed to win the rematch. It was even tighter -- but Tied advanced to state with a decision (3-1) win.

"When you wrestle the same wrestlers so many times in a row it always makes things close," Gribble said. "They know exactly what each other want to do."

Unfortunately, there were no state qualifiers for Case and Horlick following sectionals. The top result of the two schools had Horlick's lone wrestler at the sectional, Daniel Feest, finishing fourth at 195. Feest made it to the third place match but lost to kenosha Tremper's Kenosha Tremper's Tyler Hansen via pin (4:54).

Boys basketball

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 71, CRISTO REY JESUIT 21: The Hilltoppers were able to rotate through their bench in a commanding nonconference win Saturday in Chicago.

These two were originally slated to play during the Southside Classic on Dec. 29 in Cudahy but the game was postponed due to COVID-19. For the Hilltoppers at least — it was well worth the wait.

"Cristo Rey is a relatively new school," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "The truth of the matter is they're not up to the caliber of the opponents we play. We overwhelmed them."

The Hilltoppers (3-20) led 38-12 over the Trailblazers (9-14) by halftime. Things didn't slow down even when the Hilltoppers decided to sit starters and dip into their bench. The Trailblazers were held to nine points in the second half.

Cal Miles led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 15 points. Miles, who only played for half the game, shot 7 of 9 from the field and contributed three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Evan Krien and Alex Vogt added 14 and 12 points respectively for the Hilltoppers. And Ayden Muellenbach, who received praise for his efforts off of the bench, produced seven points, four rebounds and an assist.

"(Muellenbach) is a young man who is extremely humble," Smith said. "He sacrifices his minutes most times and is a team first kid."

The win for the Hilltoppers snapped a nine-game losing skid and was their first since a 62-60 victory at Living Word Lutheran on Jan. 21.

