Emily Boyle and Ashely Bert came up clutch for the Union Grove High School softball team on Monday.

The Broncos duo delivered late to earn a 3-2 walk-off win over Kenosha Indian Trail in a nonconference game at Union Grove.

Boyle pitched a complete game for the Broncos (4-7) and overcame early struggles to get there. The senior allowed a run in each of the first two innings but settled in and kept the Hawks (5-4) quiet for the rest of the game. Boyle struck out three in seven innings allowing seven hits and four walks.

Union Grove plated a run in the third inning but was unable to make good on a highly productive day at the plate until the finish. The Broncos out-hit the Hawks 11-8

Boyle delivered an RBI-double in the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2. Bert came through with the walk-off hit moments later to complete the comeback for the Broncos.

Abbey Garbie was a spark plug for Union Grove, going 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Boyle went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk, RBI and run scored. Bert went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Morgan Calhoun and Alona Boydston led the Hawks, each going 2 for 4. Calhoun had a double and Boydston delivered an RBI-single.

RACINE LUTHERAN 11, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 2: The Crusaders had everything working in a Metro Classic Conference game on Monday at UW-Parkside.

"In a cold day at Parkside our bats got hot and we were able to put some runs on the board quickly," Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

The Crusaders (6-2, 4-0 MCC) cranked out 15 hits against the Lancers (0-4, 0-4 MCC) with senior starting pitcher Lindsey Thoennes leading the charge with a 4 for 5 day at the plate. Thoennes drove in as many runs as she allowed in the circle, going seven innings strong with 10 strikeouts.

Iyana Garza went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Crusaders. Jenna Beaudin went 2 for 4 and hit her second home run of the season. Olivia Rosenberg and Jordan Ramos each went 2 for 3.

HORLICK 17, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2 (5 INNINGS): A huge day for Madi Kaprelian helped the Rebels earn their first win of the season in a nonconference game on Monday at Douglas Park.

Kaprelian powered the Rebels (1-5) at the plate by hitting for the cycle. The sophomore shortstop went 4 for 4 with a home run, triple, double, five RBIs and five stolen bases.

The offense also saw big output by Malea Pina and Adrian Itzenhuiser. Pina went 4 for 4 with three doubles, one triple and four RBIs. Itzenhuiser went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, one triple and three RBIs.

Nevaeh Folk pitched five innings for Horlick and struck out seven against the Eagles (1-4). Folk also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles.

FRANKLIN 8, BURLINGTON 3: A late burst for the Sabers put the game out of reach for the Demons in a nonconference game on Monday at Franklin.

The Demons (3-5) trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when the Sabers (5-1) delivered a big blow — scoring four runs late to seal the game. Franklin flashed power at the plate with home runs from Taylor Wojcinski, Kailey Anderson and Taylor Truong.

Burlington was led by Berezowitz sisters. Molly Berezowitz went 1 for 4 with homerun and Kati Berezowitz went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

The loss for the Demons extends their current skid to four games.

Girls soccer

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: Two late second half goals sank the Lady Toppers in a nonconference match on Monday at Milwaukee.

The Lady Toppers (2-3) and Wildcats (3-1) played a scoreless opening half. Eva Lynch scored the opening goal of the match off of an assist by Stephanie Jabrial to give the Lady Toppers a 1-0 lead. Yet, the Wildcats persisted in the late stages.

A penalty kick was taken and scored by Talia Ciralsky to equalize at 1-1. The Wildcats broke through late in the second half with a goal by Taylor Troskey that sealed the match.

Boys golf

SEC MINI: Tyler Kubiak led Case in a pair of Southeast Conference mini-meets at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin.

The front-nine saw action for Monday's scheduled meet. A previously scheduled meet that was lost due to a rain out a week prior was contested on the back-nine.

Junior No. 1 player Kubiak shot a 47 on the front-nine lead Case. Kubiak shot a 49 on the back-nine and was matched by junior No. 5 Mason Hartung.

Senior Isaac Eisenman led the way for Horlick/Park Co-op. Eisenman shot a 53 on the front-nine and followed with a 51 on the back-nine, which was matched by sophomore teammate Cam Betker.

Kenosha Tremper junior No. 1 Owen DeRousse shot a front-nine low 35. Franklin senior No. 1 led the back-nine with a 36.

Oak Creek and Franklin tied the front-nine with a 164 as Case finished fifth (203). Oak Creek placed first on the back-nine with a 159 ahead of Franklin (161) as Case finished fifth (206).

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Wolverines swept the singles flights against the Demons during Monday's Southern Lakes Conference meet at Burlington.

Andrew Vescio, competing at No. 1 singles for Waterford, defeated Jaxon Grant 6-0, 6-0. Noah Leshok, at No. 2 singles, defeated Christopher Naber 7-6 (6), 6-3 , 6-3. Isaac Wong, at No. 3 singles, defeated Mitchell Crabtree 6-1, 6-1 and Jack Canright, at No. 4 singles, defeated Evan Deans 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-3.

Waterford won the top two flights at doubles. The No. 1 doubles team of Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke defeated Patrick Savaglia and Ethan Vanswol 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson defeated Ben Johnson and Morgan Christ 6-1, 6-1.

Burlington earned a win courtesy of their No. 3 doubles team of Porter Tiedt and Kade Boyd. The duo won 7-6 (6), 6-1 over Waterford's Gavin Obermeyer and Owen Hoffman.

"We hung in for a few matches against Waterford, but overall they were too strong," Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. "Really proud of my No. 3 doubles going 2-1 in conference play so far.

"We are inexperienced but getting better every match. This team keeps competing until the end and the matches are never over until the very end."