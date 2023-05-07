The Union Grove and Waterford high school girls soccer teams were supposed to play each other April 4 in an early showdown between two of the best teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Inclement weather resulted in a postponement until Saturday.

No one knows how the match would have gone had it been played on its original date, but Saturday’s match was dominated by the Broncos in a 4-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Wolverines at Waterford.

Union Grove (10-1-0, 4-0-0 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had several players playing hurt and two others out with injuries, but Broncos coach Sean Jung said the girls were ready to play.

“We came in very banged up,” Jung said. “But that actually became a rally-cry for us rather than any sort of setback.

“We wanted to play our best soccer despite the circumstances, and the girls put together one of our best matches of the spring so far.”

Union Grove scored three goals in the first 22 minutes, including two in the first 10 minutes, to take control over Waterford (8-1-0, 4-1-0).

The first goal for the Broncos was kind of a fluke, but also helped set the tone for the match, Jung said. Senior defender Sophia Rampulla took a free kick from about 45 yards from the goal that took a short hop on the wet grass in front of Waterford goalkeeper Cora Beckley and bounced over her head into the goal.

The second goal, a few minutes later, was the result of an error in Waterford’s defense, Jung said. Union Grove kept putting pressure on the Wolverines’ goal and on a punched ball, freshman forward Miley Morgan tapped in the rebound.

“That was a tough way to fall behind for them and you could see it really deflated them,” Jung said. “But credit our girls for taking advantage of the mistake.”

The pressure continued and freshman midfielder Natalie Hammes served the ball into the box and senior forward Lexi Pettit headed it in the net in the 22nd minute.

“We gave up two goals we should not have given up in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “The first goal was very deflating.

“Union Grove was the better team today, but it was really a 1-0 or 2-0 game if we don't give two early goals.”

The early lead allowed the Broncos to focus on shutting down senior forward Taylor Gordon, the Wolverines’ leading scorer with 19 goals.

The Broncos often surrounded her with several players, Jung said, and no one else was able to compensate.

“We didn't commit too many players forward after the third goal was scored,” Jung said. “We played it safe in possession and cleared anything moderately dangerous.”

Early in the second half, Pettit took the ball down the right side of the field and fed the ball to junior midfielder Lia Peterson, who finished off the goal.

Union Grove junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made five saves to earn her eighth shutout of the season. She preserved the shutout late in the match with what Jung called “a massive double-save.”

Vogt was pleased with the play of his defense overall.

“Despite the score, our backline played really well as the goals were not their fault,” Vogt said.

HORLICK: The Rebels got another big day from Anabella Valdivia as they won both of their games in a three-team round-robin tournament Saturday at Lodi.

The sophomore midfielder had a combined four goals and four assists for Horlick (11-5-1) in a 7-1 victory over River Valley and a 2-0 win over host Lodi.

Against River Valley (7-3-0), Valdivia was everywhere for the Rebels with three goals and three assists. She began the scoring in the seventh minute, assisted by junior Kyra Lou, and added her second goal in the 26th minute on an assist by sophomore Siroun Buchaklian.

Freshman forward Zariah Kern also had two goals in the first half (16th and 38th minutes), both assisted by Valdivia, and Lou scored in the 22nd minute.

Valdivia’s third assist came in the 49th minute on a goal by freshman Leylanna Cruz, and she completed her third hat trick this week, and sixth this season, with a goal in the 63rd minute, assisted by freshman Sophia Hanson.

Sophomore goalkeeper Tera Seitz made one save for Horlick.

Against Lodi (7-3-0), Valdivia again had a hand in both goals, assisting freshman Julia Hamilton in the 21st minute and scoring off an assist by Cruz in the 37th minute.

Seitz made two saves for her seventh shutout of the season.

Valdivia is definitely making waves across the state. According to statistics posted on Wissports.net, she is first among Division 1 players in goal scored (27) and points (72), and is tied for first in assists (18). Kern is second in Division 1 in goals (20) and points (48).

Across all divisions, Valdivia is tied for second in goals, third in points and tied for third in assists. Only Cora Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium is ahead of her in goals this season (32). Kern is tied for eighth in points and tied for 10th in goals.

PRAIRIE: At a two-day multi-team showcase at La Crosse, the Hawks won both of their matches, pulling rank on Cedarburg Saturday in a 3-1 victory after beating previously unbeaten La Crosse Central 5-1 Friday.

Prairie (6-3-0), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got five goals from sophomore Meg Decker in the two wins.

Saturday, she had two goals against Cedarburg (8-5-1), ranked sixth in Division 2, one in each half.

Decker scored the first goal in the 13th minute off an assist by Fiona Anton, then play went back and forth until the end of the first half.

Decker struck again five minutes into the second half, scoring off a pass from senior Sarah Koker to put the Hawks ahead 2-0.

The Bulldogs got within 2-1 in the 52nd minute, then “we made some adjustments to settle the game down,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said.

Five minutes later, Anton drew a penalty in the box and junior Aishani Dhar converted the penalty kick for the final goal of the match.

In Friday’s victory over the unranked Riverhawks (8-1-2), the Hawks overcame a four-hour car ride to get the win.

Central scored in the first minute, then Prairie began to reverse the momentum. Decker scored her first goal in the seventh minute off a pass from senior Sarah Koker to equalize the match, then Decker scored again in the 28th minute, assisted by senior Amelia Ropiak, and the Hawks led 2-1 at the half.

In the second half, Ropiak scored off an assist by Decker in the 44th minute, then Decker completed her hat trick by scoring directly on a corner kick in the 54th minute.

Freshman Elle Jaramillo scored unassisted a short time later to cap the scoring.

“It was great to see the team being able to execute the things we've been working on in training and building on their consistency,” Manley said of the weekend.

WAUKESHA NORTH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers were unable to find a finishing touch in a nonconference match Saturday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (4-7-0) found themselves in early trouble after conceding two first-half goals to the Northstars (1-8-0). The Lady Toppers went into the half down by the two-goal margin and were unable to claw back a goal before a third goal was scored.

The win for the Northstars was their first in a calendar year to the day when they defeated Metro Classic Conference side Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 11, FORT ATKINSON 1: Owen Nowak and Nathan Williams went deep for the Broncos in a six-inning nonconference game on Saturday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.

The Broncos (13-2), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, led 5-0 after three innings before trading runs with the Blackhawks (10-8) in the fourth inning.

The combination of Jack Wolf and Leo Weist on the mound didn't allow a run from then on for the Broncos. Wolf started and allowed a run on three hits, two walks and struck out four in five innings. Weist entered in relief and pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout and a walk.

The offense continued its hot run for Union Grove, which has outscored opponents 53-3 in its last six games. Williams went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored. Nowak went 1 for 3 with a home run, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Track & field

MYRHUM INVITATIONAL: Bryce Ruland continues to rewrite his own school history at Waterford and did it again in the discus at the Myrhum Invitational Saturday at Arrowhead High School in Merton.

The Waterford junior won the discus against a field of 42 participants with a throw of 208 feet, 10 inches. The throw broke his previous school record of 204-1 that was set at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on April 18, and it also broke the meet record. The next closest to Ruland was Oconomowoc senior Brandon Wraalstad (169-3).

Ruland is ranked second in Wisconsin, and also in the nation, in the discus. Junior Ben Smith of Hortonville is No. 1 nationally with a throw of 209-11, 13 inches better than Ruland's throw.

Park senior Emmanuel Johnson, the state's leader in the high jump at 6-10¼, rebounded after an early miss to win the event.

Johnson failed on his first attempt to clear 6-2, but settled into a groove and made his next three attempts. Johnson cleared 6-4 and 6-6 on the first try, then missed twice at 6-8 before clearing the height on his third attempt to win the event and set the stadium record.

Three Panthers athletes also attained personal bests in the 54-team meet — sophomore Kamron Ozier in the 400 meters (52.80) and freshman Mikaiden Hanson in the triple-jump (39-8½) in the boys meet and sophomore Maria Sorenson in the girls high jump (4-10).

Horlick junior Kamari McFarland led the Rebels by taking sixth in the 400 meters (50.34).

Kimberly won the boys title with 81 points. Park (11) finished 21st, Waterford (10) was 24th and Horlick (3) was 34th. Arrowhead (69) won the girls meet; no county girls teams scored points.

ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels won five events at Saturday's Hale True Team Invitational at West Allis Hale.

Abel Mulder led the St. Catherine's boys by winning both the shot put (50-3) and discus (146-10).

The Angels had two other event victories — the 4x200 relay (1:38.13) with Isaiah Thomas, Christian Cervantes, Jaelen King and Manny Soto, and Jayvion Hunter in the 200 meters (23.03). Hunter was also second in the 100 meters (11.57), just behind Whitnall's Jahquan Redding (11.56).

West Allis Hale won the boys team title with 752.5 points; St. Catherine's (290.5) was seventh.

For the St. Catherine's girls, Caylene Von-Schilling Worth won the shot put (31-11). Daryiah Johnson was second in the 100 meters (14.13) and third in the 4x100 relay (56.61) with Dayjia Brown, Sanaiah Davis and Ariana Green.

Whitnall won the girls team title with 705 points; St. Catherine's (214) took seventh.

Boys golf

UNION GROVE: Sophomore Caden Eichner shot a lifetime-best round of 83 Saturday to help the Broncos finish in a tie for 12th in the MACC Fund Invitational at the Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc.

Union Grove totaled 343 to tie Sun Prairie West in the standings. Madison Edgewood, a Division 2 team, beat a predominately Division 1 field with a total of 305. Division 1 teams River Falls (315) and Holmen (316) were second and third.

Eichner shot a 44 on the front nine that included a birdie, then came back strong on the back nine with a 3-over-par 39 with six pars and three bogeys.

“He really had been struggling, so it was great to see him play so well on a tough course,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said of Eichner. “I’m hoping this is a sign of good things to come for him.”

Senior Jacob Brown led the Broncos with a 78 (38 on the back nine) and finished 12th.

Fellow senior Nathan Beutel had a rough start, with back-to-back triple bogeys, but he got his game back together and played the next 11 holes in 2-under-par and finished with an 80 to finish 22nd.

Al Deang of Edgewood was the medalist with a 1-under 71, one shot ahead of runner-up Matthew Marsollek of River Falls.

Swanson said the experience in the fund-raising tournament was special.

“This was a fantastic event for us to play in,” Swanson said. “Each team has to raise money for the fund to participate and since the start of the tournament, it has raised over $1 million for the MACC Fund. It was a great experience the entire day.”

ASHENFELTER INVITATIONAL: Waterford had consistent scoring and finished ninth in the 25-team Ashenfelter Invitational Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. The tournament celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.

The Wolverines totaled 335 to finish ninth. Janesville Craig shot 304 to win the tournament by 10 shots ahead of runner-up Edgerton (314).

Junior Adam Chart led the Wolverines by shooting an 81 to finish 24th. Sophomore Robbie Meyers was right behind him with an 82 to finish 27th, sophomore Jackson Heath had an 85 and senior Mason Roanhouse had an 87.

Prairie had just three players and did not post a team score. Sophomore Will Schaefer led the Hawks with an 87 and sophomore Jack Regner had a 96.

Easton Haworth of Janesville Craig was the medalist with a 3-under-par 69.

Softball

UNION GROVE: The Broncos won both of their games Saturday at a three-team round-robin tournament at Franklin to extend their winning streak to six games.

In the first game, against the host Sabers, Union Grove (9-7) broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth and went on to win 7-2. Abbey Garbie and Ashley Bert each had two of the five hits for the Broncos and Emily Boyle pitched a three-hitter, striking out six.

In the second game, a 12-7 victory over Oregon, Union Grove broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the fifth, started by a two-run single by Bert. The Broncos had 10 hits, two each by Mackenzy Schook, Brynn Van Swol and Boyle, and Schook had two steals.

Boyle pitched the final four innings in relief of Brooklyn Maass and got the victory, allowing three hits and striking out four.