The Union Grove and Case high school boys soccer teams have played each other all but three years since their first meeting in 2012.

The Eagles dominated the series early, with four victories between 2012 and 2016 (they did not play each other in 2015), but since 2017, the Broncos have had the edge, going 2-0-2.

Union Grove added another win to its total Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Case in a nonconference match at Union Grove.

Case (4-6-1) still leads the series 4-3-2 — the draws came in 2019 and 2021, both by a 2-2 score — and the Broncos (7-2-0) won 1-0 last year.

This one was a battle and Case was never out of the match, even though Union Grove coach Sean Jung said his team played solid defense.

“I thought we did a nice job with our press to keep them in their end,” Jung said. “They are patient and build out of the back and when we press well, we have our midfielder high up the field and get some takeaways.

“We had a tough time finishing (on offense), but we had good defending.”

Part of the reason for the Broncos’ inability to score more was the play of Case senior goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim.

Jung said Meisterheim made several big saves, including one on a second-half penalty kick by sophomore forward Niall Hagen, one of Union Grove’s best young players.

“He’s the best ’keeper I’ve seen all year,” Jung said. “He was spectacular — he had a couple impressive saves and most kids can’t keep balls out of the net the way he did.

“Last year, he had some things to work on, but he was super clean tonight.”

The Broncos did get two balls past him. In the 24th minute, junior midfielder Tyler Hagen headed in a corner kick sent in by sophomore midfielder Cristian Gutierrez. In the 60th minute, senior forward Owen Zikowski scored off an assist by Niall Hagen for a 2-0 lead.

Meisterheim’s save on the penalty kick a few minutes later kept his team within striking distance.

“Griffin made a great save to his left to keep us in contention,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “In the first half, the Broncos held the advantage in possession and position and in the second half, we adjusted and played even with them.

“We outshot Union Grove 11-8 in the second half, but were not able to pull back a goal.”

For the Broncos, freshman goalkeeper Finn Jacobs earned his second straight shutout, making six saves.

“Finn is really maturing very quickly and that’s what we’re asking him to do,” Jung said. “For a 14-year-old, he’s come along well and he has such a calm demeanor. We really get on him to be vocal and he responds.”

Jung also said Eagles’ senior forward Luis Chavez played well and Anderle also commended the play of senior defender Tommy Fannin.

“(Chavez) will be critical to our success going forward--he is a playmaker,” Anderle said.

The coaches know each other well and both have connections to Union Grove. Anderle was the boys and girls soccer coach for the Broncos until 2012.

And who succeeded him? Jung, of course.

“Gregg and I are good friends,” Jung said. “Our matches are very spirited and very classy.”

HORLICK 6, MILWAUKEE SOUTH DIVISION 1: Oliver Shircel scored two goals to lead the Rebels over the Cardinals in a nonconference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Shircel, a senior forward, scored his goals in the 11th and 72nd minutes.

Junior midfielder Emiliano Medrano connected with the back of the net in the seventh minute, sophomore forward Xavier Ortiz scored in the 32nd minute and junior midfielder Christian Amezcua scored in the 39th minute.

The other goal for Horlick (3-4-2) was scored in the 56th minute by sophomore Paul Fronjian-Friso on a penalty kick.

Fronjian-Friso played in goal for the Rebels and stopped four shots by South (1-5-1).

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders suffered a tough fate at the hands of the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.

“Shoreland Lutheran is legit,” Racine Lutheran assistant coach Ty Monty said. “We played very poorly. We were outmatched, outhustled, outmaneuvered, outgunned — you name it, they did it.”

Forward Owen Hahm scored four goals for Shoreland (4-4-1, 1-1-0 MCC), which led 3-0 at the half. Midfielder Ethan Senkpeil, who recently returned from illness, scored one goal and assisted on five others for the Pacers before the match ended after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

Danny Gaus made nine saves in goal for the Crusaders (2-4-1, 0-2-0).

Girls volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Crusaders and Pacers were even after four sets Thursday, but Racine Lutheran dominated the fifth set to win a Metro Classic Conference match 25-18, 20-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-3 at Somers.

The Crusaders (11-6, 2-0 MCC), who received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, got a huge performance from Julia Kellner.

The junior middle hitter and three-year starter nearly had a triple-double with 29 kills, 10 blocks and nine aces against Shoreland (10-11, 2-1).

“Julia (Kellner) made a huge impact on our win — not only in stats, but also in her energy and leadership,” Crusaders coach Stephanie Schulz said.

Junior defensive specialist Ally Rosborough had 27 digs and three aces and senior setter Riley LaBoda finished the match with 42 assists.

PRAIRIE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks got the better of the Angels Thursday, winning a Metro Classic Conference match 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 at Prairie.

“Tonight set the tone for a good start to the weekend,” Prairie coach Lisa Yunker said. “It felt good to get another win against a conference opponent.”

Junior outside hitter Chloe Kennedy had 12 kills to lead Prairie (9-15, 2-1 MCC). Bella Kekahbah had nine kills and Lauren White had 15 digs and four aces. Leading the way defensively was Anna Johnson, who had 23 digs along with six aces.

“We played, perhaps, our best ball we’ve played all year,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “I think people need to know that Prairie is a better team than their record might indicate. They play great defense, serve well and are a handful to defend against.

“Our girls were absolutely dynamic on defense and made Prairie earn every single point they got. It seemed like every point was a long volley of back-and-forth. The people in the stands got to see a really fun volleyball match with a lot of hustle on both sides.”

Senior setter Kaitlyn Winkler had eight assists, four kills and an ace and sophomore right side hitter Londyn Pardo had six assists for St. Catherine’s (5-8, 0-3). Aniyah Price, also a sophomore right side hitter, added three kills and two aces.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1: The Lady Toppers got a battle from the Patriots over the first three sets Thursday, but Catholic Central finally closed out a Midwest Classic Conference match in the fourth set for a 27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17 victory at Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (7-3, 2-0 MCC) had a balanced offense against a strong blocking game by Heritage Christian (9-8, 0-2), Catholic Central coach Amanda Nevins said.

Junior Molly Brauer and senior Myah Ramsey, both outside hitters, led the offense with 13 kills each. Freshman middle hitter Karley Loos added four kills and hit 0.375, and senior setter Jayden Garratt had 30 assists.

Senior defensive specialist Isabella Kucera had an ace to close out the first set and she and Garratt each finished with five aces. Paige Kerkhoff led the defense with 19 digs.

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Broncos lost the first set, but won the next three to beat the Demons 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.

Senior outside hitter Hudson Dresen led the offense for the Broncos (5-3, 2-1 SLC) with 20 kills and five blocks. Junior setter Caden Eichner had 32 assists.

Senior right-side hitter Hunter Born and junior libero Nolan Schwaab each had two aces and Schwaab led the defense with 21 digs.

Senior outside hitter Karsen Skiles led the Demons (6-10, 1-1) with 10 kills and three aces. Junior setter Mason Tomczyk had 12 assists and 12 digs, and senior middle blocker James Pirocanac had four blocks.

“We came out firing on all cylinders and had a great first set,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Set two was a different story. We were flat and the Broncos gained momentum with strong serving.”

WILMOT 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Angels were swept 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Sophomore Sam Pitrof led the Angels (2-3, 1-2 SLC) with seven kills. Lucas Adams added 11 assists and Jackson Smith finished with four blocks.

“We really did not come out as strong, but the team did not give up,” St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie coach Carlos Perez said. “Overall, tonight's match was a bit rough, but the team stayed focused and kept a positive attitude.”

Wilmot (7-4, 2-0) remained unbeaten in the SLC.

WATERFORD 3, HP UNITED 0: The Wolverines earned their second victory of the program’s first year by sweeping the Park/Horlick co-op team 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 in a nonconference match on Parents’ Night at Waterford.

Statistics were not available Thursday night for Waterford (2-3).

HP United (1-4) was led by senior outside hitter Ronaldo Mejia with seven kills, junior setter Cam Betker with 12 assists and freshman libero Cole Betker with seven digs.

“We did not execute well, but we’ll work and learn,” HP United coach Pete Leslie said.

Girls tennis

OAK CREEK 5, CASE 2: Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay continued their strong play at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles in their Southeast Conference dual meet against the Knights Thursday at Case.

Hatfield and Hay beat Maddie Silkey and Ashlyn Price 6-1, 6-2.

“They worked on poaching and had strong serves,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said of Hatfield and Hay. They are determined and hardworking. They are also team players who are always willing to play with the less experienced players.”

The other winner for Case was Gabby Schmidtmann at No. 2 singles, who beat Reed Words 6-2, 6-2.

“Gabby played a consistent groundstroke game with well-placed shots,” Asfeld said.

The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Elise Kaeserman and Tamara Nedeljokovic stayed on serve in a 90-minute first set against Oak Creek’s Sammy Moravski and Nora Lonergan, but lost the match 7-6 (3), 6-1.

UNION GROVE 7, WATERFORD 0: The Broncos won all seven matches in straight sets Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.

Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team of Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke improved to 14-5 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ella Hansen and Grace Kranich that started the doubles sweep. The Broncos’ No. 2 doubles team of Elliana Duval and Addy Callewaert got over the .500 mark at 10-9 by beating Natalie Tessmer and Ava Strobel 6-1, 6-2.

In singles, No. 1 player Mallory Dam won for Union Grove (11-5, 2-3 SLC), beating Ava Flower 6-0, 6-2.

Waterford’s closest matches were at No. 3 singles (Reece Sowinski) and at No. 3 doubles (Emma Baumeister-Cassidy Jones), where they each won six games over two sets.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons got their only victory in doubles Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference loss to the Falcons at Paddock Lake.

Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters, at No. 3 doubles, had a tough battle in the first set against Imagin Melrose and Elizabeth Schoen, but won the set and the match 7-5, 6-1.

Westosha won the other six matches in straight sets.