High school sports roundup: Union Grove soccer advances to sectional on penalty kicks

The WIAA playoffs often feature close matches and fantastic finishes.

The Division 2 regional championship match between the Union Grove and Westosha Central high school boys soccer teams Saturday certainly fit both of those criteria Saturday.

Each team scored in the first half, then the match was scoreless for the next 67 minutes, through the entire second half and two 10-minute overtime periods, to result in a penalty-kick shootout after the 1-1 draw.

Union Grove was efficient on its kicks, making its first four. Westosha matched the Broncos on the first two kicks, then Union Grove senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made back-to-back spectacular saves to preserve a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

The Broncos (19-2-0), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, advances to the sectional semifinal Thursday against Monona Grove (16-2-1), ranked sixth in the poll, at Monona Grove.

“It was no doubt the craziest (match of the year),” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “I told Vlatko (Minic, Westosha’s co-head coach) I really think tactically they outplayed us. They overloaded the midfield and made it a point to press us and make us run. They were pushing the ball into space and make us chase, chase, chase.

“We were fortunate to advance — they really prepared for us.”

Union Grove freshman forward Niall Hagen scored the first goal of the match in the fourth minute. The ball was popped into the air on a pass across the middle and landed by the foot of a Falcons defender, but he couldn’t clear it and Hagen tapped the ball in the net.

Westosha (11-4-4) tied the match in the 33rd minute on a hard shot by Vuk Minic from nearly 30 yards that just went in the upper corner of the net.

“That was one of the best shots I’ve ever seen,” Jung said. “It was a missile into the top corner. Hayden got a good hand on it, but it just tipped off the top corner of the post and went into the side netting.”

The match was tied 1-1 at the half, then both teams went dry, although each had a goal disallowed.

With about 20 minutes left in regulation, Broncos senior midfielder Matt Lee put the ball in the net, but a foul was called and the goal was waved off.

With about five minutes left, the Falcons thought they scored, but the ball was deflected, causing a Westosha player to be offside.

In overtime, Jung said his team was getting tired and the Broncos played in a more defensive stance.

“Both teams played more cautious, but we were the more tired team,” Jung said. “We sunk into a 4-5-1 and if we got a goal, great, but otherwise we wanted to hang on for penalty kicks.”

The Falcons shot first in the shootout and each team made their first two shots. Senior forward Jackson Barber and Hagen made their shots for Union Grove.

On Westosha’s third shot, McDougal dove to his right to make the save to keep it at 2-2, and sophomore Tyler Hagen made his kick to put the Broncos up 3-2.

On the Falcons’ fourth attempt, McDougal all but ended it by making another diving save, this time to his left.

“He made an even more impressive save to his left,” Jung said. “It was much closer to the post and he was almost fully extended. He’s strong, athletic and agile.”

The fourth kick for Union Grove was by sophomore midfielder Jackson Zimmerman, who transferred to Union Grove this year. He was extremely nervous, Jung said, and that was exacerbated by some fans who came onto the field as he was preparing to kick.

“His teammates were pumping him up, but some fans climbed the fence and the referees stopped play. Jackson was standing there for a while and I could see him shaking, but he buried the shot to their keeper’s right and we won.”

The Broncos are not completely healthy, Jung said, as they prepare for Monona Grove. Senior midfielder Tobin Van De Wager may have hyperextended his knee, Tyler Hagen reinjured his ankle and Niall Hagen played with a strained groin.

“We could show up on crutches next Thursday,” Jung said.

The Silver Eagles have three “dangerous, attacking players,” Jung said. “We can counter with Jackson (Barber), Owen (Zikowski) and Niall, but we need them to be healthy.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, CASE 0: The Eagles’ season came to an end Saturday with a loss to the Trojans in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Tremper (17-1-1), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, scored a goal in the first half and led 1-0 at the half.

Case, which finishes 10-7-2, couldn’t find a way to tie the score and the Trojans scored goals in the 62nd and 72nd minutes to advance to the sectional semifinal Thursday against Oak Creek at Ameche Field.

The Eagles did as much as they could, but Tremper is ranked for a reason.

“The guys put in a great effort tonight,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “In the end, Tremper executed their game plan better than we executed our game plan. We played them tough, but we never got in gear and were playing on our front foot.

“Nattan Degefa played an outstanding match and Griffin Meisterheim made some unbelievable saves in the goal.”

Anderle’s team has a bright future as the Eagles will lose just one senior starter.

“It was a great season and we have a lot to look forward to next season,” Anderle said. “I am very proud of these young men. They play with character and play for each other.

“This group has grown tremendously over the last couple seasons and tonight was an investment in the future.”

CRISTO REY JESUIT 5, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks’ season ended Saturday in a loss to state-ranked Cristo Rey Jesuit in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship match at Milwaukee.

“They were definitely a good team,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “I don’t think the result really showed how we played today. We came out strong, but there were just a couple of defensive mishaps.

“It was a tough way to go out, for sure. They are one of the toughest teams we’ve seen this year.”

Modesti said that the Hawks (6-8-3) had their opportunities at the net, but were unlucky as three of their shots hit the post. Cristo Rey Jesuit (18-1-1), ranked second in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, capitalized on Prairie’s defensive errors and scored five goals to advance to the WIAA sectionals.

Prairie will lose seven seniors from this team — Liam York, Alex Waite, Charley Shaw, Calvin Sharpe, Owen Oakland, Mark Mamalakis and Nathan Breiwick.

“I want to do a shout-out to all of my seniors,” Modesti said. “They had a good season, and I am extremely proud of them. I wish them all the best of luck with whatever the future holds for them.”

The Hawks had just four returning varsity players from the previous season when this year’s season began. Next season, the majority of the team will be returning and Modesti thinks that may resolve some of the struggles the team faced this year.

“I’m just really looking forward to the next season,” Modesti said. “We’re returning a lot of guys, and I think that is going to be the big difference from this season to the next season is that our return rate from the varsity level is going to be so much more than it was this year.”

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Demons swept the Falcons for the third time this season to win their WIAA Division 1 regional championship match 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 Saturday at Burlington.

Burlington, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, beat Westosha 3-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Aug. 30 and also won 2-0 in the SLC Tournament Oct. 15.

“Playing a team for the third time in a season can always be tough,” Demons co-coach Teri Little said. “I was happy to get a win against a very talented Westosha Central team.”

Kenna Kornely had eight kills to lead the Burlington offense. Molly Berezowitz played well all-around with seven kills and 18 digs. Abby Alan, who led the Demons offensively throughout many of their matches this season, finished with five kills and Ella Safar had 22 assists.

Kati Berezowitz had 11 digs and Graelen Kwiatkowski added 10 digs and four aces.

“Offensively, I would have liked to see us with higher production, but Westosha’s defense created some challenging situations for our hitters,” Little said. “We had a great presence from the service line which helped neutralize their ability to be in system offensively.”

Burlington will play Franklin Thursday in the first of two sectional semifinal matches to be played at Horlick High School. Burlington hosts the sectional championship match next Saturday.

OAK CREEK 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos kept the first set close, but the Knights ended Union Grove’s season with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-14 victory Saturday at Oak Creek.

Union Grove (26-14) played well in the first two sets, but had trouble in serve receive in the third set.

“During the first set, we protected our side of the court which allowed our opponent to make the errors,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “(Junior Natalie) Pitts brought a lot of fire on the net with back-to-back kills on the outside during sets one and two.

“(Olivia) Bushey stepped up for us in the back row when needed in set two, and she put up a fight in right back and picked up every short tip over the block.”

During set three, we struggled with our serve receive, making (setter Madison) Cimbalnik work hard to get her hands on the second ball. Without a good pass, we weren’t able to fully set up the ball for a kill and this hurt us.”

Sydney Ludvigsen, one of 10 seniors for the Broncos this season, led the offense with eight kills, Pitts had five kills and senior Sophia Rampulla had four kills. Cimbalnik, also a senior, had 13 assists and matched junior Carolina Kasuboski with nine digs.

“Tonight was a tough loss and we thank our 10 seniors for their dedication to the program over the last four years,” Hogan said.

Oak Creek (39-4), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, will play Muskego in the second of two sectional semifinal matches Thursday at Horlick High School.

FRANKLIN 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines started strong but lost 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 to the Sabers in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship match Saturday at Franklin.

“We came out strong in set one which was back and forth and included numerous ties and lead changes,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “After ultimately falling in set one, I think we put too much pressure on ourselves and played too tight. I give credit to Franklin for playing incredible defense, putting up some great out of system balls and turning virtually everything into an aggressive attack.”

Isabel Floryance led the Wolverines (19-17) with 14 kills, five digs and two aces. Lisa Busch led the defense with 14 digs, and Maya Weinkauf added 12 digs. Claire Krivanek, Ellie Michel and Natalia Belmontes each contributed two kills, and setter Sonya Nielsen had 22 assists.

“It is always sad to see the season end, especially when you have a phenomenal group of seniors who will be leaving us,” Ingish said. “I would like to give a shout-out to Maya Weinkauf, Lisa Busch, Delaney Foley, Reagan Jones, Isabel Floryance, Natalia Belmontes, Skylar Harris and Claire Krivanek for being incredible teammates, leaders and role models and pouring their hearts into this season and this team.

“They have all left a unique mark on this program, and have left it better than they found it.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks fought hard and won the third set, but were defeated 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 Saturday in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship match at Somers.

“It would have been easy to walk into the gym tonight with negative energy because we’d lost to Shoreland twice earlier this season and they were the higher seed, but we accepted the challenge and fought hard,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said.

Prairie first played Shoreland at the Mukwonago Invitational on Sept. 3 and the teams met later in a Metro Classic Conference match Sept. 29.

Penkala said Anna Johnson, who led the team with 36 digs, had a phenomenal night on defense and did not let a ball hit the floor. Amelia Ropiak played a solid game on offense and defense and finished the match with 18 kills, 23 digs and two aces. Lexi Kuvshinikov had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Chloe Kennedy had nine kills with three aces. Setter Cate Yunker had 47 assists and 10 digs.

“Our seniors worked hard as leaders tonight and kept our energy and fire going,” Penkala said. “Our team has so much to be proud of in how we showed up for the playoffs, and we have a lot to celebrate after our run and our hard-fought match tonight.”

MONTICELLO 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers won the second set Saturday, but lost to Monticello 25-13, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship match at Monticello.

No statistic were available for Catholic Central (19-20) Saturday night.

Girls swimming

RACINE INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-op had a dominant outing and won the Racine Invitational Saturday at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Burlington totaled 433 points, with host Racine Unified Co-op taking second with 325 points. Prairie/St. Catherine’s team did not have a top-10 finish in any event and was 10th with 19 points.

Demons junior Averi Larsen led the way for the Demons with two first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.31) and the 100 freestyle (54.06). Larsen swam with Emilia Dahms, Natalie Oldenburg and Claire Keeker in two winning relays, the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.88) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.18).

Katie Goetzke was another solid competitor on the Demons, winning the 500 freestyle (5:38.64) and taking second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.12).

Racine Unified had individual victories by Sofia Badillo, who won the 100 butterfly (1:03.24) and Gabriela Peterman, who won the 50 freestyle in a lifetime-best 25.35 seconds, moving into eighth place all-time at Case in the event. Peterman also swam a personal best 58.35 in the 100 freestyle.

Unified’s other victory was by the 200 medley relay of Badillo, Peterman, Alice Stratman and Grace Gross, which won in 1:55.81, a second ahead of South Milwaukee. The relay moved into ninth all-time at Case.

Stratman and Gross each achieved personal best times, Stratman in the 500 freestyle (5:56.00) and Gross in the 100 butterfly (1:05.78).