High school sports roundup: Union Grove loses in battle of ranked teams

The game between the Union Grove and New Berlin West high school girls basketball teams Saturday came out like you might expect between two of the top-10 Division 2 teams in the state.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, it didn’t quite go their way.

Union Grove lost to a ranked New Berlin team for the second time this season — the Broncos’ only two losses of the year — with a 59-58 loss to the Vikings at West.

“We were playing a high-caliber team and it could have gone either way,” said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski, whose team is 7-2 and ranked seventh in Division 2 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll. “Defensively, we weren’t flying around on defense like we have been up to this point.”

The Broncos started fast with a 10-2 run, but the Vikings (6-1), ranked fourth, rallied and went ahead 30-28 at halftime.

West opened the second half with a 7-2 run and took its largest lead at 43-34 with 12 minutes left. Union Grove started chipping away at the lead and tied the game at 50-50 with 3:25 left.

The Vikings went back ahead 54-50, then a three-point play by Ali Torhorst made it 54-53 with 1:59 left. West again pushed the lead to 58-55 with 32 seconds left, then Ava Domagalski, Rob’s daughter, capped off her season-high 13-point night with a 3-point basket that tied the game at 58-58 with 20 seconds left.

West brought the ball down and with 2.3 seconds left, a foul by Union Grove on 6-foot-3 Vikings center Meghan Schultz was called. She made the first free throw, missed the next and Rob Domagalski called time out.

A desperation shot by Syd Ludvigsen was well off the mark.

Coach Domagalski was surprised by the foul, but did not elaborate.

Still, it was a strong effort against another top opponent. Union Grove has played six teams with records of .500 or above and has won four, including the only loss of the season for Franklin of the Southeast Conference and one of two for Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central.

“I’m proud of how we came back,” coach Domagalski said. “We’re not afraid to shoot the ball. But for us to move forward and get ready for the end of conference play and regionals, we have to get better in those situations.

“This helps us in the long run.”

Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 14 points and Ludvigsen had 12, although she was just 4 of 16 from the field and 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Ava Domagalski was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Rampulla had a complete game, adding 11 rebounds, five steals, five deflections and four assists. Payton Calouette had no points, but was solid on defense with eight deflections and three steals.

Schultz, who averages just over 20 points per game, was held to just five by the Broncos. Elena Barnes compensated by scoring 20 points and Makenna Huguet had 14, both above their averages.

Boys swimming

CASE: Senior diver Azaan McCray set his second school record this week, breaking the 500-point barrier for the first time, and sophomore Hugo Arteaga broke two pool records in leading the Eagles to second place in the Pirate Invitational at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Washington.

McCray totaled 515.10 points, breaking his own school record of 483.10 from February 2020, and he surpassed the previous pool record of 467.25 held by Alex Hawley of Whitefish Bay.

“Azaan had a powerful meet today,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “It was his first 11-dive meet of the season and during warmups, he looked very solid, and he even said it would be a good meet today.

“We are thrilled with his performance.”

Arteaga won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.57, breaking the old record of 1:49.92, and later won the 100 butterfly in 52.17, breaking the old record by exactly one second.

Freshman Brayden Moore also won two individual events, the 200 individual medley in 2:14.35 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.39, both season-best times.

Arteaga and Moore also teamed up with sophomore Jacob Hendricks and senior Bryce Helland to win the 400 freestyle relay by 18 seconds in 3:38.65.

Arteaga, Hendricks, John Merrill and Moore were second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.41).

Sheboygan South won the meet with 413 points. Case totaled 353, just five ahead of third-place Grafton (348).

