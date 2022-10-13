High school sports roundup: Union Grove girls win SLC cross country title

Union Grove High School has had quite a fall sports season already.

The girls’ golf team finished third earlier this week in Division 1 at the WIAA State Tournament, the boys soccer team won its first Southern Lakes Conference championship and the boys volleyball team is tied for first in the conference.

Add to that list the performance of the Broncos girls’ cross country team Thursday.

Union Grove had all five runners finish in the top 12 overall and the Broncos won the SLC Championship in the race held at Fox River Park in Silver Lake.

The Broncos totaled 32 points, 10 ahead of runner-up Lake Geneva Badger. Waterford, with five runners in the top 25, was third with 66 points and Burlington was sixth with 148. Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien did not have complete girls’ teams.

Senior Riley Kayler led the way for Union Grove, finishing second in 20:29.4. Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Molly Deering won the girls’ race in 19:53.3.

Sophomore Ashley Lamers was fourth overall in 20:46.0 and Union Grove’s next three runners — freshman Abby Johnson (21:20.7), freshman Alyssa Simpson (21:21.4) and junior Brooklyn Lamers (21:24.6) — finished 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively.

The Wolverines’ top finisher was sophomore Akira Hancock, who was fifth overall in 20:47.4. Sophomore Sydney Younk was 14th (21:30.0), senior Lucy Younk was 17th (21:50.7), junior Natalia Arteaga was 20th (21:56.8) and junior Callie Heath was 22nd (22:03.1) for Waterford.

Burlington’s top runner was junior Jenna Bebow, who was 13th overall in 21:25.9.

For the boys, Waterford finished third with 96 points, Union Grove was fourth with 105 and Burlington was seventh with 156. Badger, with five runners in the top 11, won the boys race with 33 points and Westosha Central was second with 84.

Wolverines’ junior Trever Buchanan led Racine County runners, finishing second in 16:49.9, just over five seconds behind winner Jackson Albanese of Badger (16:44.3). Other Waterford runners in the top 20 were senior John Czajka (15th, 18:31.9) and senior Trevor Zabrowski (17th, 18:34.2).

Union Grove was led by senior Ryan Peplinski in seventh (17:57.4) and senior Luke Baird in 19th (18:45.3).

Burlington’s top finisher was senior Casey Dorn in 16th (18:34.1).

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Broncos remained in a tie for first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 25-22, 25-19, 29-27 sweep of the Falcons Thursday at Paddock Lake.

“I was so excited with how we played tonight,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “This was a huge match for us against an opponent who has been very tough for us to play this season and the team was so poised and confident and they didn’t let their emotions get the best of them.

“They played team volleyball and it was magical to watch.”

Ty Geschke led the Broncos (20-6, 8-1 SLC) with 21 kills and 11 digs. Hudson Dresen added 14 kills, two blocks and three digs, Zac Montgomery finished with five kills and three blocks, and Jack Waters had four kills and three blocks. Domenic McDougal finished with 44 assists and eight digs, and James May had a match-high 20 digs along with two aces.

If Union Grove defeats Waterford next Tuesday, it will clinch at least share of the SLC championship for the first time in program history. Wilmot, which beat Burlington 3-2 Thursday, is also 8-1 in the SLC.

Westosha Central is 14-12 and 4-5 in the SLC.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 3, WATERFORD 0: The Angels used an aggressive start to pull away for a 25-8, 25-19, 25-22 victory Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at St. Catherine’s.

“The boys played really well tonight,” Angels coach Reid Koenen said. “I challenged them the last few practices to raise their level of focus and preparation and I think because of that they showed that they can be a competitive team heading into the playoffs.”

Drew Schoneman led St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (2-14, 2-7 SLC) with 15 kills and five digs. Tristan Ropiak added four kills and three digs, Jackson Smith had four kills, Lucas Adams had 22 assists and five aces, and Sam Pitrof had four digs.

“Drew and Lucas both played great tonight with Lucas’ serving and setting, and Drew being able to finish plays with authority,” Koenen said. “I’m not sure if there is anyone in the area who swings as hard as Drew and when he gets rolling he’s very difficult to stop.”

No statistics were available Thursday night for Waterford (0-11, 0-9).

WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons lost their Southern Lakes Conference match in heartbreaking fashion Thursday as the Panthers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10 at Burlington.

“We played great when we had good ball control, but struggled when we didn’t,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Serving was key again, but Wilmot had some great attacks that we couldn’t stop.”

Wren Dietz led the Demons (16-16, 5-4 SLC) with 18 kills, Chris Naber had 21 assists, Braden Tomczyk had four aces and Jackson Phillips had 35 digs.

Wilmot (21-8, 8-1 SLC) is tied with Union Grove for the lead in the conference and each team has one match left.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 4, MUKWONAGO 2: The Broncos closed out regular season play with a nonconference victory Thursday on Senior Night at Union Grove.

Starting 11 seniors, Union Grove (17-2-0) capped off its best regular season in program history with another methodical victory, this time over Mukwonago (4-10-3)

“The energy wasn’t there tonight,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “The rhythm was a little bit different. Two early goals were huge.”

Despite the different starting lineup, the Broncos were able to get off to a quick start thanks to twin brothers Matt and Jack Lee. Matt Lee opened the scoring in the second minute with an unassisted goal, then Jack Lee scored 10 minutes later off an assist from Jackson Barber.

Union Grove led 2-1 at the half after the Indians (4-10-3) scored shortly before halftime.

To open the second half, Tyler Hagen emerged from a scrum that followed a corner kick and scored an unassisted goal in the 44th minute. In the 54th minute, Barber sealed the win with an unassisted goal, his 22nd of the year.

“Jackson is really patient,” Jung said. “I wish sometimes he’d be more selfish because he’d be so dangerous, but he’s really patient and does a nice job.”

This year’s Broncos’ squad has well surpassed its previous top record of 15-4-3 from 2017. They outscored their opponents 64-12, with goalkeeper Hayden McDougal recording a school-record 11 shutouts. McDougal made three saves Thursday.

Union Grove also earned a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship earlier in the week for the first time in program history, defeating co-champ Elkhorn 3-2.

The Broncos will open postseason play at 7 p.m. next Tuesday when they host Burlington (4-10-1) in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Girls volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0: The Crusaders closed out regular-season play Thursday with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 nonconference victory at Palmyra.

No statistics were available Thursday night for Lutheran (19-7), which will open postseason play next Tuesday when it hosts Brookfield Academy (7-6) in a WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers closed out Metro Classic Conference and regular-season play Thursday with a 26-24, 25-9, 25-16 loss at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (19-8, 8-0 MCC) locked up the outright MCC championship with the sweep, finishing ahead of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (7-1 MCC), which the Pacers beat 3-0 on Tuesday.

No statistics were available Thursday night for Catholic Central (17-19, 3-5), which will host Beaver Dam Wayland (4-19) next Tuesday in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal.