High school sports roundup: Union Grove girls volleyball team zaps Elkhorn to win suspended match

Where were you went the lights went out on Sept. 13?

If you’re the Union Grove High School girls volleyball team, you were in middle of a Southern Lakes Conference match on the road against Elkhorn.

With the Broncos leading 12-11 in the second set, an electrical transformer across the street from Elkhorn Area High School failed, plunging the gymnasium into darkness.

On Wednesday, four weeks and a day after that power outage, Union Grove returned to Elkhorn to finish the job — and it did — with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 victory in the suspended match.

The Broncos (24-12, 5-2 SLC) completed SLC play in a three-way for second place with Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger behind SLC champion Burlington (7-0 SLC).

The match resumed with the Broncos serving, but the Elks (10-13, 2-5) scored the first point to tie the match, then ran off four more points on their serve before Union Grove got the serve back.

The Broncos then got right back to business, rallying from that 16-12 deficit to score 13 of the next 18 points and win the second set. That momentum carried over to the final set, Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said.

“It was a weird start to the match as we started where we left off,” Hogan said. “(The Elkhorn run) hurt us as it was a big lead leaving us to fight back.

“After regaining our fight and focus on the match, we were able to execute the remainder of set two, which carried into our set three victory.”

Sydney Ludvigsen led the way for the Broncos with 13 kills and two blocks, and Faith Smith (five kills), Natalie Pitts (four kills, two blocks) and Sophia Rampulla (three kills) combined for 12 kills. Carolina Kasuboski had 11 digs to lead the defense.

Setter Madison Cimbalnik, who surpassed 1,000 career assists during the first set when the match started in September, had 22 assists and is at 1,330 after Wednesday.

WHITNALL 3, WATERFORD 2: Claire Krivanek had an impressive performance at the net Wednesday for the Wolverines, but they weren’t able to get past the Falcons in a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8 nonconference loss at Whitnall.

Krivanek, a senior right-side hitter who transferred into Waterford at the beginning of the school year, had 15 kills on 23 swings, with just one error, and had a hitting percentage of .609. She also put up a wall at the net, making six solo blocks and two block assists.

Isabel Floryance led the Wolverines (17-12) with 17 kills. Setters Grace Ciardo (26) and Darby O’Dwyer (20) combined for 46 assists. Floryance also had four aces and 10 digs, Ciardo served 100% and Rastall added three aces. Defensively, Lisa Busch had a team-high 15 digs and Avery Rastall had 13.

“Tonight was a great battle of two evenly matched teams, with us coming up just short,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.

HORLICK 3, PARK 0: Tuesday, the Rebels swept the Panthers 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick for their first victory of the season.

Myla Haubrich had six kills and three aces, Mikayla Sims had three kills and five blocks, and Dakota Longsine had five aces for Horlick (1-18, 1-6 SEC).

No statistics were available for Park (1-16, 0-7 SEC).

Boys volleyball

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 0: The Eagles had a chance to tie the Hawks for a share of the Southeast Conference title Wednesday, but came up just short in a 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 13-25, 15-10 SEC loss at Kenosha.

“It was a great end-of-the-season match,” Case coach Chris Falbo said.

Cameron Werner had 12 kills, Deonte Cottingham had 22 assists and Connor Sandkuhler had eight digs to lead the Eagles (12-7, 5-2 SEC), who play at 9 a.m. Saturday in the SEC Tournament at Kenosha Tremper.

Indian Trail (15-16, 7-0 SEC) won the outright SEC title ahead of Franklin (6-1) and Case in the final regular-season standings.

HORLICK 3, PARK 0: The Rebels beat the Panthers 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 Wednesday at Horlick in the Southeast Conference regular-season finale for both teams.

No statistics were available for Horlick (3-9, 3-4 SEC) or Park (0-11, 0-7) on Wednesday night.

Boys soccer

DOMINICAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels lost their final Metro Classic Conference match of the season at Whitefish Bay Wednesday, but St. Catherine’s feels lucky it didn’t lose more than just the match.

St. Catherine’s (5-9-2, 2-4-1 MCC) scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick by Marco Sanchez, then the Knights (7-6-1, 5-2-0) scored twice before halftime and added a third goal in the second half.

Lake was less concerned about the final score and more worried about the rough play and unsportsmanlike conduct of Dominican. He said the Knights received four yellow cards, but Lake thought there should have been more.

“What I witnessed was quite brutal,” Lake said. “The language was atrocious and there were tackles from behind, sometimes when players were defenseless and not attacking. There could have been two (direct) red cards and maybe more yellows. That’s not good for soccer.

“I’m glad no one got injured.”

Edgar Cesario was the goalkeeper in the first half in goal, making six saves, and Morgan Determan played in goal in the second half with eight saves.

MARTIN LUTHER 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders got off to a fast start with a quick goal, but they allowed three goals in a seven-minute span and lost at Greendale in the Metro Classic Conference finale for both teams.

Both teams entered the match without a victory in MCC play, but Lutheran tried to change that right from the start.

Senior midfielder Steele Falaschi scored just two minutes into the match for the Crusaders (2-11-4, 0-6-1 MCC), assisted by senior forward Logan Schoff, and the lead held for the next 16 minutes.

The Spartans (4-11-0, 1-6-0) scored the first of their three first-half goals in the 18th minute, then added two more goals through the 25th minute to go up 3-1.

“We started extremely well,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We had great build up on goal that early, but once we gave up equalizer, it went downhill fast.

“We ended the regular season on ups and downs and inconsistencies. The boys understand what needs to be done — it’s just a mental lapse that defeats us.”

Senior goalkeeper Josh Radtke made 11 saves for the Crusaders.