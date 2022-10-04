High school sports roundup: Union Grove girls golf team making return trip to WIAA State Tournament

All season long, the Union Grove High School girls golf team has been led by senior Norah Roberts, but even the best have their off days.

But since golf is a team sport in high school, her teammates had her back at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Craig Sectional.

On the toughest golf course the Broncos have played all season, Roberts’ senior teammate, Allie McBryde, led the way with a 79 as Union Grove booked its second straight trip to the WIAA State Tournament by finishing second at the sectional.

Defending Division 1 state champion Westosha Central won the sectional at 344 and Union Grove was second at 357. The Broncos had a 37-stroke cushion, however, as Milton finished third at 394.

Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said the Janesville Country Club course was definitely the most difficult course his team has seen all season.

“It’s hard to describe how hard this course is,” Swanson said. “It’s a private course, which usually has fast greens, but the speed is nothing like we’ve seen, and our kids have played at Racine Country Club and Meadowbrook Country Club. This was nothing compared to them.

“Several of the best players in the state were there and just two girls broke 80.”

One of them was McBryde, who was able to keep the ball in play and handle the greens as well. She had a double-bogey on the 18th hole, but still finished with a 79.

“Allie played outstanding,” Swanson said. “She’s struggled lately, but she kept the ball in play and made smart decisions.

“The course is super-quirky — there’s a ton of doglegs and if you didn’t hit it long enough on the fairway, you could be behind a tree. Her putting was good and she was making a lot of four- and five-footers.”

Roberts had her worst 18-hole round of the season by at least 10 shots, Swanson said, finishing with an 85. She had a rough time on the back nine with a 45 that included three 7s, but also one birdie.

Junior Lexi Manteufel had a 91 and senior Larah Hood-Brennan had a 102.

The Broncos return to University Ridge in Verona for next week’s state tournament, a course that’s easy compared to Janesville Country Club. It’s their third trip to state as a team in the last four years and fifth overall.

Last year, Union Grove finished sixth and Roberts tied for second.

“The goal was to get back (to state) and that’s what we did,” Swanson said. “I’m happy with that. We’re playing on a course we know and like and we’ve played well there. It will feel good to be at a place we know.”

Burlington tied Kettle Moraine for sixth at 415. Senior Abigail Weiler had a 98, junior Kendall Kafar had a 103, sophomore Macie Plitzuweit had a 105 and junior Kayla Warner had a 109.

Hannah Dunk of Milton, who has been a member of Janesville Country Club most of her life, Swanson said, was the medalist with a 73.

Girls tennis

WIAA DIVISION 2 BROOKFIELD ACADEMY SECTIONAL: Prairie junior Lily Jorgenson won her first match at No. 1 singles at the Brookfield Academy Sectional Tuesday and automatically qualified for the WIAA State Individual Tournament.

Jorgenson (17-11) beat Ashna Dagam of Brookfield Academy 6-2, 6-1 in the first round to lock up her place at state. Jorgenson lost her semifinal match 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 to Lauren Lindow of East Troy and was playing for third place Tuesday afternoon.

Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Jaclyn Palmen and junior Salisia Servantez (16-11) lost its first match Tuesday 6-1, 6-0 to Isabel Werner and Mia Darr of University School of Milwaukee. Palmen and Servantez could get to state as a special qualifier.

Prairie sophomore Alaina Alexander (7-6), at No. 2 singles, lost her first match at the sectional, as did the No. 2 doubles team of senior Arenie Vartanian and junior Shritha Reddy (15-10).

• Monday, at the Division 2 Prairie Subsectional, Jorgenson beat Keileen Weberpal of Walworth Big Foot 6-0, 6-0 in her only match to advance to the sectional.

At No. 2 singles, Alexander won both of her matches to advance to the sectional, beating freshman Elinor Proctor of Catholic Central 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and Lauren Palmieri of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-0, 6-4 in the final.

At No. 1 doubles, Palmen and Servantez beat Grace Boyd and Olivia Vackovich of St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0 to reach the sectional.

At No. 2 doubles, Vartanian and Reddy beat Jena Jucius and Joi Langston of St. Joseph 6-0, 6-1, then beat Megan Biallis and Abby Motz of New Berlin Eisenhower 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

At No. 3 singles, Lancers senior Casey Mayew (19-3) lost her first match Tuesday 6-3, 6-3 to Rachel Borg of Waukesha Catholic Memorial to end her season.

WIAA DIVISION 1 MUSKEGO SUBSECTIONAL: Monday, Burlington had three singles players and Waterford had two doubles teams advance from the Muskego Subsectional to Wednesday’s Mukwonago Sectional.

Demons senior Adalie Rauch (12-9) beat Caroline Gerovac of New Berlin West 6-3, 6-2 in her only match at No. 1 singles to advance.

At No. 3 singles, sophomore Holly Adamek (18-8) won two matches, 6-1, 6-2 over Jigyasa Raizada of Waukesha South and 7-5, 6-4 over Ella Alcalde of Westosha Central in the final.

At No. 4 singles, sophomore Sydney Ewald of Burlington (12-5) won 6-0, 6-0 over Reagan Bucholtz of Muskego and 7-5, 6-1 over Annie McEneany of Lake Geneva Badger to advance.

In doubles, Waterford’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Katie Benavides and Madison Krueger (21-3) beat Hailey Petrie and Amanda Roche of Whitnall 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and Ani Minic and Mary Kinzler of Westosha 7-5, 6-2 in the final.

At No. 3 doubles, Wolverines’ seniors Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber (18-4) beat Annabelle Carmichael and Hannah Pecha of Wilmot 6-3, 6-1 and Teagan Hale and Sabrina Strasser of Badger 6-2, 6-2.

Badger had 18 team points in the subsectional, Westosha was second with 16, Burlington was third with 12 and Waterford was fourth with 10. All team points carry over to the sectional.

Boys soccer

PRAIRIE 5, MARTIN LUTHER 4: The Hawks just might have gotten their groove back. After losing five straight matches and tying Kenosha St. Joseph Friday, beat the Spartans Monday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Greendale.

Martin Luther scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute, but junior Caden Roehl-Landrum equalized for the Hawks (4-6-2, 3-2-1 MCC) in the 12th minute, assisted by Gabi Kuvshinikov. Just one minute later, Sonny Wilton scored the second goal for Prairie, assisted by Parker Kohl.

Nick Peterson scored a goal in the 19th minute, assisted by Roehl-Landrum, and then scored again in the 35th minute, assisted by Wilton. But Martin Luther (2-9-0, 0-5-0) picked up the pace and added two goals before the half to get within 4-3 at the half.

In the second half, the Spartans scored in the first minute to tie the match.

It remained 4-4 until the 70th minute, when Kohl converted on a penalty kick to give Prairie the lead for good.

“It feels really good to break the losing streak,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “The boys and myself are feeling real confident about what’s to come, getting our groove back and getting back some injured players. Hopefully, it will be a full roster soon with everybody healthy.”

The Hawks were without a few key pieces on defense. The team’s starting center back was out with an illness, and starting outside back Zach Behrends was serving a suspension for a red card received in Friday’s match against St. Joseph.

“We had a lot of defensive misunderstandings and we were a bit shaky tonight on defense because we didn’t have our starting lineup back there,” Modesti said. “The other guys that went in there tonight played hard and I’m proud of them. They got the job done today.”

Prairie senior goalkeeper Liam York made six saves.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had a rough time in their Metro Classic Conference match Monday at Milwaukee.

“We were very flat throughout the game,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “I think we might have had a total of 15 minutes where we were really bringing it and we were sharp.”

Coming off of Friday’s 2-1 upset victory over University School of Milwaukee, the Angels (3-6-2, 1-3-0 MCC) had hoped for a better outcome against the MCC-leading Knights (9-4-3, 5-0-0). Lake said that the team lacked hard play and energy, and played in a way that was reminiscent of a 3-2 loss Sept. 7 to Shoreland Lutheran.

“The energy we had against USM was just totally different,” Lake said. “There was no change with our formation, and our personnel was the same. I just couldn’t believe it.”

St. Catherine’s will play Prairie in a MCC match Wednesday at SCORe in Caledonia. The team will begin its Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Lake and the team hope to educate fans on early symptoms of the disease and will be handing out further information.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders showed promise, but could not slow down the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match Monday at Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (2-8-2, 0-4-0 MCC) had an offensive attack against Dominican (6-5-4, 4-1-0) and made seven shots on goal in the first half of the match. The team was able to create several scoring opportunities in the second half as well, but could not put the ball in the net.

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said sophomore forward Juan Morales and junior forward Logan Rasch both helped the team offensively.

“We had some great buildup through Morales and Rasch,” LaBoda said. “They both played well.”

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Demons defeated the Badgers 25-13, 25-5, 25-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Monday at Burlington.

“It was another great conference win for us,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I was very happy with our ability to slow down their outside-hitters, and put pressure from the service line. Strong passing allowed our offense to find a good rhythm.”

Burlington (26-4, 6-0 SLC) has not lost a match in the SLC this season and a victory over Waterford (4-1 SLC) next Monday would clinch another unbeaten SLC season for the Demons.

Abby Alan led the Demons with 11 kills, four digs and two aces and Ella Safar had 26 assists and eight digs. Defensively, Molly Berezowitz led the team with 11 digs and Kenna Kornely had 10 digs, six kills and two aces.

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Demons earned a 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Falcons in Southern Lakes Conference match Monday at Paddock Lake.

Burlington (15-14, 4-2 SLC) is third in the SLC behind Union Grove (5-0) and Wilmot (4-1).

Wren Dietz led the Demons’ offense with 15 kills, Jackson Phillips and Mason Tomczyk each contributed four aces and Chris Naber had 17 assists. Phillips was an all-around threat and led the team on defense with 15 digs.

“We struggled when our ball control was off, but when the ball control was on, we played at a much higher level,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We also served really well on the night. We still need to work on our blocking, but overall, things are improving as the season is winding down which is where we want to be.”