High school sports roundup: Union Grove girls get act together for win

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team, at times this season, has had problems getting off to a good start.

It happened again on Tuesday night in their nonconference game at South Milwaukee. However, as has been the case more often than not, the Broncos solved their problem and took control.

Union Grove fell behind early and trailed at halftime, but came out strong in the second half and beat the Rockets 49-42.

The Broncos (10-2), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll, found themselves in trouble early. Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said his team started the game flat, and the result of that lack of energy was the Rockets (8-3) taking an 11-3 lead right out of the gate and 27-20 advantage at halftime.

Changes were needed — and changes were made. The Broncos adjusted their defense and started the second half with a 10-0 run.

“We switched up our defense to more of a trap,” Domagalski said. “We got our confidence back. It was a much better second half.”

The defense and offense clicked into place in the second half and Union Grove outscored South Milwaukee 29-15 in the half.

Senior forward Sydney Ludvigsen scored a team-high 14 points, senior Ali Torhorst had eight points, senior Payton Calouette had seven and two others scored at least six.

Junior forward Sophia Rampulla had just six points, but had another monster game on the boards, grabbing 16 rebounds and also contributing a team-high four assists and three steals. Rampulla, who has verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee, was coming off a 19-rebound performance against Prairie last Thursday and has had double-digit rebounds in four straight games (six games overall).

Calouette was all over on defense with 10 deflections and three steals, and Torhorst also had three steals.

Hailey Johnson led the Rockets with 16 points.

HORLICK 48, WAUKESHA NORTH 41: The Rebels won their first game of the season on Tuesday afternoon, starting strong and pulling away late at the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower.

Kambria Harrell scored 17 points, all in the second half, to lead Horlick (1-6), and she also grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds. Vantaya Johnson and Aziyah Scales each added 10 points for the Rebels.

“It felt really good to finish a game,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “The girls worked hard and fought through adversity.”

Kamya Mooney added nine points for the Rebels, including the first six points of the game. Horlick jumped out to a 10-7 lead and led 18-17 at the half. The Rebels pulled away early in the third, going up five eight minutes into the half thanks to six points apiece from Harrell and Johnson.

“Kambria Harrell was our motor tonight,” Sanders said. “Once she got going in the second half, everyone followed.”

Sophomore Bella Nowak of the Northstars (2-9) led all scorers with 20 points.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 84, MILWAUKEE NORTH 16: After tipping off 45 minutes late due to a busing issue, the Lady Toppers made quick work of the Blue Devils in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Catholic Central (7-3) never trailed, jumping out to a 16-0 lead and leading 45-11 at halftime. North (0-6) had only six of its 14 players available for the game because of injuries and illnesses.

“I think our second-half intensity was a lot better,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “In games like this, we really have to focus on execution.”

Maddy Von Rabenau led all scorers with 22 points and Julia Klein finished with 20. Ten of the 12 Lady Toppers that entered the game scored.

PJ Jackson was the only Blue Devils player to score, finishing with 16 points.

OCONOMOWOC 70, CASE 45: The Eagles were on the wrong end of a big second half performance in the Janesville Craig Optimist Tournament in Janesville.

The Eagles (7-4) trailed the Raccoons 27-21 after the first half. The Eagles were able to chip away to start the second half.

"The girls had their opportunities to take the lead early in the second half when the score was 34-30 at the 16 minute mark," Case assistant coach Christopher Hood said. "But we missed our shots and Oconomowoc made theirs and we’re able to pull away."

The Raccoons (5-4), led by Eve Gricius' game-high 23 points, outscored the Eagles 43-24 in the second half.

"We just need to understand just how good Case can be," Hood said. "Then we’ll be okay."

Sydni Hill led the Eagles with 13 points. Olivia Spaulding scored eight points and Brianna Bigelow, Rachaele Luter and Je'Quiasia Williams each scored six.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 54, RACINE LUTHERAN 48: Consistency was lacking for the Crusaders on Tuesday in the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Crusaders (5-5) had difficulties early with energy and overall execution. It allowed the Falcons (10-2) to take a 30-21 advantage after the first half.

"We had way too many inconsistencies today," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "We stay in these sequences where we lose battles and have to find ways to get to playing our game."

Shaffer said Lutheran managed to fight back and get the game within five points late. However, a missed shot that could have drawn the game back to a single possession forced the Crusaders into fouling until the finish. The Falcons were 5 of 9 on free throws against the Crusaders who shot 3 of 6.

"We need to get more aggressive on offense," Shaffer said. "We need to be on the line more than six times."

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner led the Crusaders with 15 points. Ellie Jaramillo added 12 points and Sarah Strande 11.

Boys basketball

CUBA CITY 61, PRAIRIE 56: The Hawks rallied late Tuesday, but just fell short of upsetting Cuba City, the No. 3 team in the WBCA/wissports.net Division 4 coaches poll, at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.

Asanjai Hunter led Prairie (4-4) with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ashe Oglesby had his fourth consecutive double-double, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

“We were definitely out-executed today and that’s on me,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We just have to figure out how to get over the hump against some of these ranked teams.”

The Hawks struggled with foul trouble in the first half, but trailed by just four at halftime. They pulled within three points with one minute remaining but were unable to get any closer.

Prairie shot 21 of 47 from the field and 3 of 19 from three-point range in the loss.

“If we shot just a little better, it’s a different outcome,” Atanasoff said.

Arjun Kumar had nine points and eight rebounds, and Ben Fiegel “gave us some nice minutes off the bench,” Atanasoff said.

Carter Olson had 22 points and Ian Hinderman added 18 for the Cubans (8-0), who are coached by all-time state victory leader Jerry Petitgoue (991 wins).

WAUKESHA SOUTH 63, HORLICK 46: The Rebels remained winless this season, dropping their seventh straight game Tuesday afternoon at Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower.

Jadin Dombrowski led Horlick (0-7) with 13 points, T.J. Williams finished with eight points and Reggie Hubbard and Darrien Long each scored seven.

The Rebels trailed 28-19 at the half and did not allow a 3-point basket. South (7-2) made one 3-pointer in the second half.

Tyran Cook led the Blackshirts with 17 points and Daniel Robinson had 15.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE: The Broncos had two wrestlers finish third and two finish fourth Tuesday on the final day of the two-day, 38-team Mid-States Classic at UW-Whitewater.

Senior Cooper Willis, at 160 pounds, suffered his first loss of the season in the semifinals, but wrestled back to finish third.

After rolling through the first day Monday, Willis (22-2), ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online coaches poll, lost his first match Tuesday on a 4-2 decision against Cash Stewart of Poynette (13-1), ranked second in Division 3.

Willis finished strong, shutting out his final two opponents. He won a 5-0 decision against Kasey Gish of West Bend East (15-5, honorable mention) in the consolation semifinals and then beat Billy Spassov of Hersey (Arlington Heights, Ill.) on a 9-0 major decision in the third-place match to finish 5-1 in the meet.

Freshman Cole Dummer, at 113, had the best tournament overall, going 6-1 to finish third. Dummer (21-4), ranked 12th in Division 1, lost 6-4 in the quarterfinals Monday to Jesse Burg of Cedar Grove-Belgium (16-1), ranked seventh in Division 3.

Dummer rolled through his four matches in the consolation bracket Tuesday, winning the first two on pins. After beating Zane Ely (17-4) of Morton (Ill.) 7-3 to reach the third-place match, Dummer won an 11-1 major decision against Alejandro Cordova of Round Lake (20-10) to finish third.

Junior Travis Moore (19-5 at 170) and senior Gianni Scacco (15-5 at 182) each finished fourth. Moore went 4-2 and Scacco was 5-2 in the tournament.

Moore, ranked 10th, won all three of his matches Monday, then lost to fifth-ranked Braeden Ott (19-2) of Glendale Nicolet 10-1 in the semifinals Tuesday. Moore got to the third-place match with a pin in 1:48 against Nick Bennett of Wauconda (Ill.), then lost 4-2 in overtime to AJ Mancilla of Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) in the third-place match. Moore beat Mancilla 3-2 in the quarterfinals Monday.

Scacco lost on a pin in the quarterfinals Monday against Cole Hanson of Delavan-Darien (23-0, ranked fourth in Division 2), then won his first three matches Tuesday on a 37-second pin and two decisions, then lost to Will Schuessler (21-6) 7-2 in the third-place match.

Broncos senior Caleb Cozad (8-6) went 5-2 and was seventh at 195, pinning Clayton Nehls of Poynette in 2:37.

Union Grove finished eighth in the 38-team field with 165.5 points, a half a point behind Oconomowoc (166) for seventh. McHenry (Ill.) won the tournament with 278, a half point ahead of runner-up Hersey (277.5) and four ahead of third-place Nicolet (274).

