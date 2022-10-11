High school sports roundup: Union Grove boys soccer wins first SLC title

On a rainy mid-October night in Union Grove, a goal 12 years in the making came to fruition for Sean Jung and the Union Grove High School boys soccer team.

The Broncos won at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship for the first time in school history Tuesday night, and all they had to do was beat an Elkhorn team that hadn’t lost an SLC match since 2016.

Thanks to some heroics from its seniors, Union Grove (16-2-0, 6-1-0 SLC) rallied in the second half for a 3-2 victory over the Elks (10-4-1, 6-1-0). It is Union Grove’s first-ever win over Elkhorn.

“It was a really fun environment,” Jung said. “I’m really happy for our seniors who invested so much in this team and I’m really proud.”

Twelve years ago, it would have been considered progress simply for the Broncos to score a goal against the Elks. In fact, it took until Jung’s third season for Union Grove to do so and by then they had been outscored 28-1 in three matches between the two.

As Jung continued to build, the matches got closer. The Broncos climbed the ladder towards the upper half of the SLC and broke through with an appearance in the WIAA sectionals in 2018.

Now, it is Union Grove (sixth) with the higher ranking in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll and expectations of winning against the 10th-ranked Elks.

Through the first 30 minutes, the teams stayed even with no score. But in the 30th minute, senior forward Jackson Barber put the Broncos in front by burying a shot into the top corner of the net after receiving a deflection off an Elkhorn player.

The Elks responded five minutes later, converting on a penalty kick. It appeared that the two teams would head into halftime tied at 1-1, but Elkhorn shocked Union Grove with a goal off of a deflected header just seconds before the break to take a 2-1 lead.

“It was a little bit deflating,” Jung said. “Maybe it was good timing for us though. Had it been any earlier in the half it probably would have affected us more and maybe we would have given up a third goal.”

After the break, it was Barber who once again steadied the Broncos. The Elks tried to deflect a serve out, but it went directly to Barber instead. Barber took one shot and found the bottom corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2. It was Barber’s 20th goal of the season.

“Jackson was incredible,” Jung said. “Tonight he played a really inspired effort. He’s had some massive games against really good teams this season and tends to show up in the biggest moments.”

In the 67th minute, sophomore Tyler Hagen won a battle for a loose ball and headed it towards Barber. Barber then redirected the pass to junior Owen Zikowski, who was surrounded by two defenders. Despite the disadvantage, Zikowski managed to get a shot off from eight yards and pushed it just left of the goalkeeper for the go-ahead goal.

The Elks had one final chance in the 75th minute with a header, but it went wide of the net.

The final whistle set off a wild celebration, with Jung getting an ice bucket dumped on him by his players.

One decade ago, the Broncos nearly went three seasons without a conference win. An ice bath in October might be uncomfortable, but it sure beats what Jung and Union Grove went through to get to this point.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Jung said. “The kids are all celebrating, but for me there’s a 14-year journey. And I invested a lot, my whole heart and soul, to build up a soccer program. This night was just very special.”

After Senior Night against Mukwonago on Thursday, the Broncos will open up play in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs against Burlington (4-10-1) next Tuesday.

BURLINGTON 4, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines started fast with two early goals, but the Demons responded to tie the game at the half and score two second-half goals for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Ayden Krumnow scored in the fourth minute and Owen Lewandowski (Colin Lepisto assist) scored in the 25th minute to give Waterford (4-13-1, 1-6-0 SLC) a 2-0 lead.

Devin Melchiorre cut the deficit in half for Burlington (4-11-1, 2-5-0) in the 32nd minute, then Benjamin Graham tied the match with a penalty kick in the 35th minute.

In the second half, the Demons turned up their attack and controlled play, coach Jake Cacciotti said. They finally broke the tie in the 63rd minute when Jon Cowan hit a blast from 20 yards that hit the underside of the crossbar and carried into the net.

Melchiorre added to the lead in the 70th minute, taking a corner kick from Graham and putting it inside the far post to make it 4-2.

“We were definitely the better team in the second half,” Cacciotti said. “We kept the pressure on and got the attack going."

Demons goalkeeper Caden Vargo made six saves.

PRAIRIE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Hawks earned a big Metro Classic Conference victory over the Pacers Tuesday on Senior Night at Prairie.

Prairie (5-6-3, 3-2-2 MCC) became one of just two teams to defeat Shoreland in MCC play this season, and is in a tie for fourth place in the conference with Kenosha St. Joseph.

Shoreland (9-8-0, 5-2-0 MCC) found the net first on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. The Hawks’ leading scorer, junior forward Nick Peterson, was then able to score the equalizer off of an assist from Caden Roehl-Landrum in the 27th minute.

Parker Kohl scored a go-ahead goal on a free kick with just seconds remaining in the first half, but the Hawks’ 2-1 lead wouldn’t last for too long after halftime.

The Pacers tied the score once more at 2-2 in the 45th minute on a direct corner kick that went right through senior goalkeeper Liam York’s hands, Prairie coach Modesti said.

Peterson found another scoring opportunity in the 48th minute, and scored the game-winning goal then, assisted by Giuliano Ferrentino.

“(Peterson) has been very on-and-off this season, but when he’s on, he’s on,” Modesti said. “Tonight, he was hungry to score and played like a beast out there. He was a problem for Shoreland’s defense today.”

The Hawks’ defense held steady throughout the final minutes of the match to come out on top.

Prairie’s seniors honored were Nathan Breiwick, Mark Mamalakis, Owen Oakland, Calvin Sharpe, Charley Shaw, Alex Waite and York.

“All of the guys were pumped up to get this win tonight — we had a lot to prove,” Modesti said. “It was a really huge victory for us. Shoreland is one of the best teams we’ve seen all year, and everybody produced and played hard. I’m really, really proud of the guys.”

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Broncos had to overcome not only the Demons, but their fans, for a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Union Grove (19-6, 7-1 SLC) swept Burlington (16-15, 5-3) in three games on Sept. 15 in their first meeting (25-19, 26-24, 25-16), but this one was much closer.

The Broncos had a milestone in the match when outside hitter Ty Geschke broke the school’s single-season kills record. He finished with 14 kills.

The star at the net Tuesday was Hudson Dresen, who finished with 21 kills; Zac Montgomery added eight kills. Setter Domenic McDougal directed traffic efficiently and had 61 assists.

“We needed every one of (Geschke’s) kills tonight,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “A special shout-out goes to Hudson Dresen, who was on fire for us all night and really carried the load for us offensively.”

Geschke helped the defense as well with 16 digs, second to James May’s 25. Will Marshall had 14 digs, Dresen added 10 digs and Jack Waters was strong at the net with three blocks.

“I was so impressed with our team and their composure,” Anderson said. “Burlington played with a lot of fire and home crowd was rocking. We had to dig deep and battle hard for the win.”

For Burlington, coach Mike Jones was pleased his defense was able to keep Geschke in check, although a “couple of key errors shifted the momentum,” Jones said. “We served great and slowed down their leading attacker, but they still got the best of us tonight.”

Wren Dietz led the offense with 17 kills, Mason Tomczyk had three aces and Chris Naber had 22 assists. Defensively, Jackson Phillips had 32 digs and Brett Foulke had 4 blocks.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 by the Falcons in their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

Drew Schoneman led St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-14, 1-7 SLC) with six kills. Caleb Scott added five digs and Lucas Adams finished with eight assists and four digs. Dylan Schmidkonz had four digs and Tristan Ropiak had four blocks against Westosha (14-11, 4-4 SLC).

“I thought the boys played well tonight,” St. Catherine’s Co-op coach Reid Koenen said. “Even though we didn't get the win, there was definitely improvement from the first set to the third. Hopefully this will help us get ready for the playoffs coming up next week.”

CASE 3, MUSKEGO 1: The Eagles defeated the Warriors 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 in a nonconference match Tuesday at Case.

Case (12-6) is tied for second with Franklin in the Southeast Conference at 5-1. The Eagles will have a chance to earn a share of the Southeast Conference title if they defeat Indian Trail (6-0 SEC) in their final regular-season match of the season Wednesday at Kenosha.

Connor Sandkuhler and Cameron Werner each led the offense with 13 kills, and Deonte Cunningham had 34 assists. Defensively, Caleb Dahnert led the team with 14 digs and Jayden Haigh finished with three blocks against Muskego (4-19).

Girls volleyball

CASE 3, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Eagles battled back from a first-set loss to defeat the Hawks 12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

“We came into this match with a bit of a chip on our shoulder, and after weathering the crowd in the first set, we settled down and played some very good defense,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “I’ve been very happy with the progression of our defense this year, and this match was a great example of it.”

Lauren Korth and Elise Webster, who each finished with a season-high 19 digs, led the way for Case (13-8, 4-2 SEC) in its most dominant defensive performance this year, Moe said.

Natalie Harris contributed 12 digs, and led the offense with 14 kills against Indian Trail (13-8, 4-3). Kate Korth, who Moe said played “fantastic defense” and was consistent in serve receive, finished out the match with 12 digs.

“Our middle hitters and setters are also really starting to find a connection that has helped us begin to be a bit more effective offensively,” Moe said. “Now, we hope to carry this momentum into the Southeast Conference tournament this weekend.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Crusaders closed out Metro Classic Conference play Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 victory over the Angels on Senior Night at Lutheran.

“We came to play tonight in all aspects of the game,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “The defense came on in all areas and we had some strong offense from all of our hitters. We had a nice recovery after a tough loss last week.”

Sophomore Julia Kellner led the Crusaders (18-6, 5-3 MCC) with 15 kills and six blocks. Ally Rosborough added 11 digs and four aces, and Abbey Agerholm finished with six kills and six aces.

Kaitlyn Zurawski had four kills, six digs and six aces, Riley LaBoda finished with 27 assists, six digs and three blocks, and senior Ellie Jaramillo had six digs.

No statistics were available Tuesday night for St. Catherine’s (3-17, 1-7 MCC), which has also completed MCC play.

DOMINICAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers were swept in their Metro Classic Conference match 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 Tuesday night in Burlington.

“The scores do not reflect how well we played,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “We competed really well, but Dominican was the better team tonight. We were flying all over the court making tough plays.”

Kayla Loos led the Lady Toppers (17-18, 3-4 MCC) with eight kills. Myah Ramsey finished with five kills and three aces, and Jayden Garratt had 20 digs and 16 assists. Paige Kerkhoff had three aces for Catholic Central, which had 10 service errors against the Knights (18-10, 5-3 MCC).

PRAIRIE 3, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0: Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks in their 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lancers Tuesday at Kenosha.

“We leaned on our four-year starter (Ropiak) tonight, and she delivered,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “She was consistent, reliable for defense and put balls away when we needed to score points.”

Ropiak finished the match with 17 kills, 11 digs and two aces, and Cate Yunker had 30 assists for Prairie (16-14, 5-3 MCC). Anna Johnson led the defense with 17 digs against St. Joseph (4-15, 2-6).

Girls swimming

UNIFIED CO-OP 100, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 86: The Racine Unified Co-op team closed out its Southeast Conference dual meet season with a victory over the Hawks Tuesday night at the Unified Aquatic Center.

With the win, Unified finishes 4-1 in the SEC in its first season as a co-op. In Tuesday’s meet, it won seven of the 12 events.

Leading the way was senior Sofia Badillo, who was the only swimmer to win two individual events. Badillo won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.80 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.81. Fellow senior Grace Gross won the 50 freestyle in 27.38 and Layla Genevich scored 219.20 points to win the diving.

Gross and Badillo were also part of two relay teams as Racine Unified swept the three relays.

The two, along with Alice Stratman and Jordyn Tran, won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.15 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.05. The 200 freestyle relay of Nicolette Jansen, Sophia Marini, Ana Carrillo and Tran won in 1:55.98.

Racine Unified also had five second places.

BURLINGTON CO-OP TRIPLE DUAL: The Burlington Co-op won eight of the 11 events in their Southern Lakes Conference triple dual Tuesday against Prairie/St. Catherine’s and Edgerton/Evansville at the Burlington Wellness Center.

Junior Averi Larsen won two individual events to lead the Demons. Larsen won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.96 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.42. Claire Keeker finished second (1:06.81) and Rylie Bergemann finished third (1:14.05) to complete a sweep of the top three spots in the 100 butterfly.

Keeker won the 50 freestyle in 26.55 seconds and Emilia Dahms (27.14) and Molly Warren (28.37) finished off another 1-2-3 sweep for Burlington Co-op. Maya Schaefer won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.52, with Callie Klepp (1:02.55) and Kylee Ehlen 1:03.14) finishing second and third for the Co-op's third sweep.

Natalie Oldenburg won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.69.

The Demons won all three relay events. Larsen, Klepp, Keeker and Dahms combined to win the 200 medley relay (season-best 1:58.29); Oldenburg swapped in for Klepp on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:00.18); and Klepp, Ehlen, Warren and Oldenburg won the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.23).

PSC Aquatics was led by two fourth-place finishes, by Riley Saenim in the 100 freestyle (lifetime-best 1:05.21) and by Saenim, Kayla Craft, Brie Luchun Ledvina and CC Berkey in the 200 freestyle relay (2:08.43).