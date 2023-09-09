The Union Grove High School boys soccer team has been building a solid foundation in recent years.

The Broncos won 11 games and reached a WIAA regional final in 2021 and followed the next season with a record of 18-2-2 with a trip to the WIAA sectionals.

This season, it has been more of the same dominant play. That all coming on the back of graduating 11 seniors from last season's special run.

Yet, this year's Broncos can lay claim to something no other team in the program's history can state — they beat Prairie.

Saturday's state-ranked showdown at Wind Point was the first meeting between Union Grove and Prairie since 2006. The Broncos managed to cool the red-hot goalscoring of the Hawks and respond in kind with a 5-0 nonconference victory.

The Broncos (5-2-0), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, opened the scoring in the sixth minute with Niall Hagen provided a pass that put Ethan Barsch through for a goal.

Hagen went from provider to scorer in the 13th minute with a headed goal off a pass by Ryan Lee. Hagen added a second goal from a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. A pass by Owen Zikowski put Hagen in a race to goal and was fouled in the box. Hagen kept his cool from the spot to extend the Broncos lead to 3-0.

Peyton Hoard scored in the 32nd minute to give Union Grove a 4-0 halftime lead.

Hawks (3-1-1), ranked 10th in Division 2, had a difficult time getting out of their own side of the pitch throughout the first half. It was by design for Union Grove coach Sean Jung.

Prairie playing Saturday marked the team's third match in four days following 8-0 wins over Racine Lutheran and Milwaukee Lutheran at home. The team entered with 24 goals in their last three games played with senior forward Nick Peterson responsible for six goals and five assists in the stretch.

The key to the Broncos' success on Saturday: keep the ball away from Peterson.

"(Peterson) is a really big kid," Jung said. "So we wanted to keep play up in their pitch to keep the ball away from him."

The Hawks still broke out of the stifling gameplan by the Broncos to create their fair share of chances. But the ball never found the back of the net. Finn Jacobs, Union Grove's freshman keeper, made five saves to earn his first shutout.

“Tough game for our team," Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. "We struggled to possess and make combination plays to allow us to have an offensive threat.

"Union Grove is a strong team and we just did not rise up to the challenge. I'm excited to see how the boys react to this defeat and bounce back.”

Union Grove added one final goal when freshman forward Urijah Rosa scored in the 65th minute to close out a strong day for the Broncos and give a glimpse into a bright future for the program in the coming years.

"(Rosa) is tiny but he is very talented," Jung said. "He hasn't matured physically yet. He is still in his middle school body. But his soccer IQ is at such a high level that he trains with the varsity team every day."

The Broncos will look to carry their unbeaten run to start the season into Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference match at home against Waterford. For Prairie, a hectic schedule won't get any easier with a trip to face Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (5-1-2), ranked fifth in Division 3, up next on Wednesday.

CASE: The Eagles split a pair of matches at the Waupun quadrangular Saturday at Waupun.

The Eagles (3-5-1) defeated the host Warriors in the first match, winning 8-1.

Case controlled possession and scored early and often. Senior forward Corbin Bochinski scored a hat trick in the match and assisted on one of the two goals scored by Tomas Sanchez.

A foul on Gio Gonzalez in the box gave a penalty opportunity to the Eagles in the 15th minute. Tommy Fannin stepped up to take the penalty and scored with a shot into the right-side netting.

Laurencio Muhammad gave Case a 7-0 lead in the first half after running out of his defensive half to score off of a 21-yard strike. Muhammad added an assist in the second half with Cole Lutterman burying the Eagles' eighth goal of the match.

"Waupun was a young team and we played a very solid game," Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said. "This is the first match where we are nearly whole and we dominated from the first whistle."

Duties in net for Case were split in the two halves against Waupun. Griffin Meisterheim kept a clean sheet in the first half and sophomore Jaimie Waite finished with one save and a goal allowed.

Case finished the day with a 3-0 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame.

The Tritons, the top-ranked team in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored on a breakaway five minutes into the match. The Eagles were able to settle back in and keep the game at a 1-0 deficit through to halftime.

The second half saw the Tritons extend their lead in the 49th minute but gave the Eagles a lifeline by conceding a penalty in the 52nd minute. The penalty kick was missed and the Tritons would add a third tally in the 69th minute to cement the win.

“We played a solid match against a very good team that plays the same style as we do," Anderle said. "We won most of the 50/50 balls but Notre Dame was far better in their clinical finishing than we were."

VERONA AREA 2, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels were handed their first loss of the season by the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion in a nonconference match Saturday at Verona.

The Angels (3-1-1) held their own in a measuring stick contest. The match was scoreless through the first half with the Angels finding more success in the opening 40 minutes of play.

"We were right there, toe-to-toe with them," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "The first half we did exactly what we wanted. We had better rhythm. It could have been a 2-2 type of game."

Verona (4-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, found a breakthrough in the 60th minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats added a second goal in the 77th minute after a quick pass off a restart caught the Angels off-guard.

The end result was a shutout in which Angels goalkeeper Morgan Detterman made eight saves. The larger picture of the result was that the Angels were given a great look into how they have progressed and how to improve moving forward.

"Being able to deal with the adversity of playing with a good team, like Verona, and playing more physical. … We've matured quite a bit from last year," Lake said.

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON: The Demons went 2-1 in pool play, then lost to state-ranked Waukesha Fusion Saturday at the Waukesha North Invitational.

Burlington (6-9) won its first two matches, beating Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-19, 25-16 and Case 25-16, 22-25, 15-4, then lost to South Milwaukee United 25-14, 25-21.

In the quarterfinals, the Demons lost 25-17, 25-15 to the Fusion, which received votes in the Badger Region Volleyball Association state boys volleyball poll.

“We had an up-and-down day with some great all-around play, then struggled to keep the energy up down the stretch,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Our offense was good today and we continue to grow in confidence.”

Statistical leaders were senior outside hitter Karsen Skiles with 22 kills, senior setter Chris Naber with 27 assists, junior setter Mason Tomczyk with six aces, senior middle blocker Andrew Roanhouse with 4 blocks and senior libero Cameron Vetter with 26 digs.

Cross country

DRUCKREY INVITATIONAL: Horlick sophomore Landon Franke was the class of the field at the Druckrey Invitational Saturday at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

Franke won the boys meet with a time of 16:44.1, beating out Brookfield Central sophomore Owen England (16:45.7). Franke's time was one of three in the top-20 for the young, but talented, Rebels team. Junior Giovanni Maccanelli (17:40.3) and sophomore Morgan Hanson (18:01.7) placed 11th and 19th.

"Our core cross country team ran all summer together," Horlick boys coach Josh Slamka said. "It's paid off."

Senior Carson Buckli (17:25.1) led Case, finishing seventh. The Eagles also had senior Beckett Pawlak (17:44.4) finish 13th.

West Allis Nathan Hale won the boys team event with 52 points ahead of Brookfield Central (80). Horlick (136) was fifth and Case did not post a team score.

"We were by far the youngest team at the meet," Slamka said. "I think the next couple of years are going to be really exciting."

Case senior Abby Robson led all county runners in the girls meet. Robson finished 13th in 21:02.0. The next closest county runner came from the Eagles ranks with junior Grace Neumann (21:43.3) taking 23rd.

Horlick was led by two of its youngest runners as sophomore London Pugh (23:03.7) was 49th and freshman Rayany Clapier (23:23.4) was 53rd. Senior Mary Weisensel (23:57.6) was 62nd.

Wisconsin Lutheran, led by the top time in the meet by senior Eva Kuehn (19:09.7), won the girls team title with 41 points ahead of Brookfield Central (43). Case (153) was fourth and Horlick (265) 10th.