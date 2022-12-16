High school sports roundup: Union Grove boys basketball team weathers the storm, beats Badger

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team continued to play shorthanded Friday because of injuries and illnesses, but the Broncos did just fine with a few junior varsity players added to the mix.

With three starters out and just seven healthy varsity players available, Union Grove coach Dave Pettit filled out his bench with five JV players and one of them was a strong contributor in the Broncos’ 62-48 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

Sophomore Jayden West played just over 10 minutes, but he made an impact for Union Grove (4-2, 2-1 SLC) by making all three of his attempts from the field and adding a free throw to complete a three-point play in the second half.

“West gave us some nice minutes,” Pettit said.

Another solid contributor was junior forward Erling Berg, who came off the bench and played well for the third straight game by scoring eight points and grabbing a couple rebounds.

“He played a heck of a game,” Pettit said. “He made some big rebounds in the first half.”

The Broncos took the lead for good with 10:06 left in the first half on a 3-point basket by senior guard Jack Lee. That started a 22-6 run that put Union Grove ahead 32-18 at halftime.

Union Grove opened the second half with a 10-1 run and extended the lead to 42-19 before the Badgers (4-4, 1-2) rallied a bit as the Broncos got tired.

“The kids had a great effort, but they were fatigued,” Pettit said.

Lee led Union Grove with 17 points and senior Zac Montgomery had 15. The Broncos had their best 3-point shooting game of the season, going 7 of 14. Lee (2 of 3), sophomore forward Luke Barber (2 of 4) and Berg (2 of 2) combined to go 6 of 9.

Badger’s Dylan Cataldo made four of his five 3-pointers and had 13 of his 16 points in the second half, including a couple from well beyond the arc, Pettit said, but the Badgers never got closer than 11 points.

WATERFORD 69, ELKHORN 41: Owen Martinson led a high-powered Wolverines shooting night in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

"The boys really came to play tonight," Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. "I don't even know what to say. The guys were dialed in, moved the ball really well, did a good job defending and just executed our game plan really well."

Wolverines (5-3, 3-0 SLC) connected for six 3-pointers in the first half to nearly double up the Elks (1-6, 0-3) by halftime, leading 30-16.

"We tried to really limit (Reid Paddock) and (Payton Moore) because they really get (Elkhorn) going," Roeglin said.

Paddock still managed to lead the Elks with 15 points but was locked down by Martinson. The senior's defensive efforts were matched by a game-high 18 points on the strength of a game-high four 3-pointers.

"(Martinson) is a competitor," Roeglin said. "The game has really slowed down for him."

The Wolverines also saw Adam Chart and Brogan Finnegan hit double figures, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. Jamison Beesley added nine points (three 3-pointers).

The win for Waterford was their fourth straight — the first such since last season from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8 — and the Wolverines and Burlington are the last remaining teams unbeaten in the SLC.

"The boys have done a lot of work to get on a run of four games," Roeglin said. "You have to enjoy every win that you can get when playing against so many solid teams."

BURLINGTON 81, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 61: The Demons continued on an upward track Friday, getting a career high in points from Drew Lang and typical games from JR Lukenbill and Connor Roffers, for a victory over the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Burlington (5-0, 3-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, jumped to a comfortable first-half lead and held off a comeback early in the second half by Westosha (4-1, 2-1), the two-time defending SLC champion.

The Demons were led by JR Lukenbill with 23 points and Connor Roffers with 19, but Lang spearheaded a strong outside shooting performance by scoring a career-high 22 points, including four from beyond the arc and 16 points in the second half.

Burlington made 13 3-pointers.

The Falcons had four players score in double figures, led by Elijah Griffin with 15 points.

“It was a game of runs tonight," Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We've had great battles with them. They play really hard. In the second half, we kind of kept them at bay at 10 points for a long stretch of time.

“I'm most proud of the fact that we were always able to make another run.”

Burlington sits atop the SLC with Waterford after the Wolverines' 69-41 victory over Elkhorn Friday.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 61, RACINE LUTHERAN 53, OT: The Crusaders struggled in overtime and lost to the Lancers Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.

Lutheran (2-4, 1-2 MCC), which hadn’t played for eight days, kept the game close with St. Joseph (5-1, 2-1), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, trailing 25-24 at halftime and tying the game at 48-48 after regulation.

The Lancers outscored the Crusaders 13-5 in the extra period.

Freshman Sam Pitrof led Lutheran with 14 points, going 7 of 9 from 2-point range, and senior Eric Ibarra had 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Sophomore Justin Jones and senior Akari Redmond each added nine points and six rebounds, and Pitrof also had six rebounds.

Eric Kenesie led St. Joseph with 26 points and eight assists, and Dominic Santarelli and Peter Stapleton each adding 12 points.

Both teams had a rough night from 3-point range, with the Lancers going 1 of 11 and the Crusaders going 2 of 19, a combined 10%.

Girls basketball

WATERFORD 47, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 42: Tatijana Ninkovic's double-double led the Wolverines to victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Paddock Lake.

Waterford (3-6, 1-4 SLC) led by as many as 10 points over the Falcons (2-7, 1-4 SLC) and held a 25-20 lead after the first half.

"We were in control the entire game," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "But we would build a lead, let it get away, build a lead and let it get away.

"We would give up an easy bucket or a fould and let them speed up the game."

Ninkovic scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the second half and hauled in 13 rebounds — seven of which were offensive rebounds.

"(Ninkovic) is a crafty kid around the net," Brechtl said. "She is about 5-7 on a good day, but plays and rebounds like a big kid."

Senior Megan Cornell scored 10 points and contributed four steals for Waterford. Payton Snifka joined Ninkovic and Cornell in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Reese Rynberg scored a game-high 22 points for the Falcons.

PRAIRIE 80, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: The Hawks won their four straight game since losing to Whitefish Bay Dominican on Dec. 2 and easily won a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Somers.

For the second consecutive game, Prairie (5-2, 4-1 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the latest wissports.net state coaches poll, had four players score in double digits.

Junior wing Reese Jaramillo, head coach Abby Jaramillo’s daughter, scored 20 points and had five rebounds to lead the team. Reese Jaramillo is emerging as an offensive threat for Prairie, scoring at least 20 points in each of her last three games.

“Once again, our defense helped us win this game,” Abby Jaramillo said. “We had scoring contributions from various players throughout the course of the game.”

Sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes, Prairie’s leading scorer, was called for her second foul five minutes into the game and was taken out of the game after scoring five points. She came back in for the second half and finished with 18 points.

Stepping up in Glass-Barnes’ absence were Jaramillo and junior guard Ava Collier-White, who scored 15 points and had five assists and five rebounds.

“Our team stayed composed and handled business while she was out,” coach Jaramillo said. “Reese and Ava stepped up and made some key baskets to keep the momentum on our side.”

Sophomore guard Meg Decker had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds for Prairie and freshman guard Amiyah Galica had six assists and seven rebounds.

“(Decker) continues to be a floor leader for us led by her tenacity on defense and ability to find open players on offense while capitalizing on scoring opportunities for herself,” coach Jaramillo said.

Leading Shoreland Lutheran (4-5, 1-3 MCC) was Amanda Heusterberg with 22 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 56, ST. JOSEPH 48: The Crusaders were outscored 44-27 from the field, but a huge free-throw difference helped Lutheran win a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

Lutheran (4-5, 3-1 MCC) was the recipient of 51 free-throw attempts on 32 fouls by the Lancers (6-2, 2-2), who lost their second straight game.

“There were a lot of fouls (three players fouled out),” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said.

Free throws notwithstanding, Lutheran had some solid performances.

Sarah Strande finished with 25 points (9 of 14 free throws, all in the second half), Julia Kellner had 13 points (9 of 12 free throws) and Ellie Jaramillo had 12 points (9 of 16 free throws).

“Sarah had a really good first half,” Shaffer said. “In the first half, she dictated the tempo of the game and was aggressive in beating them off the dribble."

“Julia was a force inside.”

Shaffer also cited the solid play of Kennedy Kolstedt, Sofie Kading and Salma Ibarra.

“We had one starter out and Kennedy started, and we didn’t miss a beat,” Shaffer said. “Sofie made some great plays on the defensive end, rebounding and making the hustle plays. Salma guarded (Lancers freshman Frankie) McLain and has been taking on that role (of guarding the other team’s go-to player)."

“Everywhere you looked, somebody was doing something positive.”

McLain finished with 11 points. Na’Zyia Bobo and Ava Rizzitano each had 12 points to lead St. Joseph, which was 4 of 12 from the line.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 52, BURLINGTON 48: The Demons lost a close Southern Lakes Conference game to the Comets Friday at Delavan.

Burlington (8-2, 3-2 SLC) was behind by two points (25-23) at halftime, but had trouble containing Delavan-Darien senior guard Rylee Crull, who scored 16 of the Comets’ first-half points. Crull had 11 points in the second half as Delavan-Darien (5-4, 3-2) outscored the Demons 27-25.

“It was a tough one for us tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “The SLC is so balanced that every game is tough. If the shots don’t fall or you have a few defensive breakdowns, it can cost you a win every night.”

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp, the Demons’ leading scorer, had a productive night on offense, making four 3-point baskets in the first half and leading Burlington with 16 points.

Senior forward Brooke Wright added 10 points, all in the second half, and Jenna Weis and Ella Clapp scored six points each for Burlington.

“One thing I love about our girls is that they never quit,” Foulke said. “We battle so hard and play until the end, so it is even more painful when we lose. We will continue to work and continue to improve.”

Sophomore Addison Stallings had all of her seven points in the second half for the Comets, going 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 57, MESSMER 8: The Lady Toppers allowed just four points in each half Friday and won a nonconference game at Milwaukee.

Catholic Central (3-5) led 37-4 at halftime, with Kayla Loos scoring all 13 of her points in the first half and Jayden Garratt and Olivia Ricci scoring eight each.

Garratt led the Lady Toppers with 18 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 44, ST. CATHERINE’S 43: The Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game against the Cavaliers in heartbreaking fashion Friday at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (4-4, 1-4 MCC) held a seven-point lead going into the second half, but struggled to score and maintain possession of the ball down the stretch.

Second-half struggles are unfortunately not unfamiliar to the Angels, who have lost three games this season where they held a lead of 15 or more points in a game.

“Thomas More outworked us and they earned that win,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “We didn’t score in the last 10 minutes and we had 20-plus turnovers, the majority coming in the second half. You can’t win if you play like that.”

Freshman guard Laila Collier-White led the Angels with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Aniyah Price had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Hanna Bultman, a freshman forward, led the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-4 MCC) with 15 points.

Gymnastics

ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay Co-op's Leeza Patterson won the all-around at Friday's Elkhorn Invitational at Elkhorn.

Patterson won all-around with a score of 35.575. The senior tied for second in the floor exercise (9.2), placed first on the balance beam (9.3), 14th in vault (8.075) and second on the uneven bars (9.0).

Burlington/Badger senior Addie Welch placed third in all-around (34.475) and won the vault (8.675). Waterford senior Sydney Forbes placed 12th in all-around (30.325).

Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay finished second at the meet (131.925) points behind Elkhorn (134.2). Burlington/Badger finished third (127.95) and Waterford sixth (115.475).

Wrestling

WATERFORD 36, ELKHORN 27: The Wolverines earned a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory Thursday at Waterford.

Hudson Halter (126 pounds), Ramon Smikowski (152) and Bryce Konwent (160) all won on pins for Waterford. Halter made the quickest work of the three pins, beating Dylan Jensen in 1:35.