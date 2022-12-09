High school sports roundup: Union Grove boys basketball team overcome injuries to beat Elkhorn

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team faced a bit of adversity Friday.

The Broncos lost two players to injury in the first 8½ minutes of their Southern Lakes Conference season opener against Elkhorn, leaving them with eight healthy players for much of the game.

But a 12-0 run to end the first half for a three-point lead made things easier for Union Grove and gave it the momentum it needed to stay ahead of the Elks in a 64-44 victory at Elkhorn.

The Broncos (3-1 overall) snapped a seven-game losing streak against Elkhorn (1-4).

The game was close early and Union Grove trailed 6-4 when senior center Jack Waters knocked heads with another player and had to leave the game just 2½ minutes in.

With 9:19 left in the first half, with the score tied 12-12, Broncos junior forward Landon Dessart sprained his ankle and did not return.

“We went from 10 to eight real quickly,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

After Dessart went out, the Elks (1-4) went on a 13-4 run, capped by back-to-back 3-point baskets, to take a 25-16 lead with 4:31 left.

But that’s when the tables turned. The Broncos' 12-0 streak began with a basket by senior guard Tobin Van De Water with 3:53 left and ended on senior forward Owen Nowak’s basket with 23 seconds left in the half that gave the Broncos a 28-25 lead.

In the second half, Elkhorn got within 30-29 early, but Union Grove went on a 13-4 run of its own to break the game open and end another streak. The run was capped by back-to-back 3-point baskets by Nowak and Van De Water, breaking an 0 for 27 string this week from beyond the arc by the Broncos.

Senior forward Zac Montgomery had a big night for Union Grove with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds. Nowak, who was sick and didn’t play Tuesday in Union Grove’s 51-46 loss to state-ranked Stoughton, matched Montgomery’s point total and also had six of the Broncos’ 15 steals.

Van De Water had nine points and nine rebounds and senior guard Jackson Barber had seven points, five steals and four assists. Union Grove outrebounded the Elks 43-23 and shot 29 of 62 (46.8%) from the field.

Pettit commended the play of junior forward Erling Berg, who came off the bench after Waters got hurt to contribute 13 quality minutes. Waters returned to the game in the second half, but did not score.

BURLINGTON 73, BADGER 48: The Demons overcame a slow start with a strong 20-minute run to roll past the Badgers Friday at Lake Geneva in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

After struggling to get in rhythm, Burlington (3-0 overall), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, found its groove and took a 32-21 lead at halftime and expanded it midway through the second half.

“We made a nice run with about 10 minutes left in the first half through 10 minutes into the second half,” Demons coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We were able to use our defense to get into transition and our defensive intensity was good.”

Senior guard JR Lukenbill had another strong game with 20 points and 11 rebounds and junior guard Connor Roffers had 18 points. Berezowitz was also pleased with the play of junior Tommy Teberg, who added 13 points.

“JR and Connor played great and Tommy made some nice shots,” Berezowitz said. “We got in early foul trouble and our players off the bench played their roles well; we got some good minutes from Drew Lang, Evan Deals and Morgan Crist.”

Junior forward Karsen Skiles added eight rebounds for the Demons.

WATERFORD 59, DELAVAN-DARIEN 31: The Wolverines put together a complete performance in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Delavan.

The Wolverines (3-3, 1-0 SLC) played solid defensively and limited the Comets (0-3, 0-1 SLC) to 12 points in the first half. Waterford also distributed the wealth offensively, with five players scoring six or more points.

“The boys played really hard on defense,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We locked in and made life difficult for Delavan and that helped us out on offense. We want to play fast and be fundamentally sound.”

Adam Chart led the Wolverines with 13 points to go with eight rebounds, four steals and an assist. Owen Martinson scored nine points and was commended for his work on defense.

“Owen held (Delavan-Darien's Cameron Lumkes) to two points when he was on him,” Roeglin said. “When you have a guy working that hard defensively it makes everyone want to work that hard.”

ST. CATHERINE'S 77, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 48: Evan Moherek scored 21 points to lead the Angels to a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at St. Catherine’s.

The senior guard made three of his game-high four 3-pointers in the first half. The Angels (2-0 overall and MCC) led 26-22 at halftime, but erupted for 51 points in the second half.

Moherek scored 10 of his 21 points in the second half against the Spartans (1-3, 0-2 MCC). The Angels also saw double-digit scoring from Davion Thomas and Terrion Barnes, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.

“We shared the ball and defended well as a team,” St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. “We still have a great deal to work on and get better at, but it has been a very promising start to our season.”

FRANKLIN 66, PARK 63, 2 OT: The Panthers lost their Southeast Conference game in heartbreaking fashion Friday night at Park.

Franklin (4-2, 2-0 SEC) made a 3-point basket with 30 seconds left in the second overtime to break a 63-63 tie. Park (0-5, 0-2 SEC) had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer and send it to a third overtime, but the shot bounced off the rim.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” Panthers coach Casey Robbins said. “We just had too many mistakes at the end of regulation and in overtime that cost us the game.”

The Sabers opened the game with an 18-2 run. The Panthers immediately responded with a 21-4 run to take the lead momentarily before going into halftime tied at 31-31.

Park opened a seven-point lead in the second half, but Franklin was able to rally and tie the game. The Sabers had chances at both the end of regulation and the first overtime to win the game, but missed both shots.

In the second overtime, it was Will Gardner who put Franklin ahead with a late 3-pointer. The Panthers missed a 3-point attempt and had to foul with four seconds left, but the Sabers missed both free throws to give them one last chance. That last chance fell just short though, and Park is 0-5 for the second time in the past three seasons.

“Even though we lost, we have a lot to build off of this game,” Robbins said. “We gained a lot of respect.”

Senior Daeyzjuan Williams led Park with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kmareon Mayweather added 17 points and nine rebounds and Dontreyvious Lynch finished with eight points.

Gardner led Franklin with 27 points.

OAK CREEK 71, HORLICK 53: The Rebels did everything they could defensively against Deuce Burkes, but the Knights’ freshman sensation lit up Horlick for 10 3-point baskets and 33 points in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

Burkes, a 6-foot-2 guard who has already started receiving NCAA Division I offers, was held to just seven points Wednesday in Oak Creek’s 47-36 loss to Waterford, but he went back to his high-scoring ways (he scored 45 points in his first two games) against Horlick (1-4, 1-1 SEC).

“We gave him a lot of tough looks, but he was making them from four to five feet behind the (3-point) line,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He was feeling it and he was knocking them down.”

Burkes went 10 of 16 from deep and attempted just one 2-point shot, scoring 18 points in the first half.

Despite that, Horlick led for a time in the first half before the Knights made a run to take a 30-25 halftime lead.

Izaac Neal, Oak Creek’s 6-8 center, scored 11 points in the second half and finished with 15, and the Knights started pulling away.

Rebels’ senior guard Jayden Wendt nearly matched Burkes by scoring 14 of his 17 points in the second half and senior center Cam McIntosh had nine of his team-high 19 points in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“We left some points out there,” Treutelaar said. “We played hard, but couldn’t find ways to get balls to fall and we were playing chase on the scoreboard in the second half.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 86, PRAIRIE 53: The Hawks fell to the reigning Metro Classic Conference champion Cavaliers Friday in an MCC game at Milwaukee.

Thomas More (3-1, 2-0 MCC) performed well defensively and offensively, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, making 12 3-point baskets and holding Prairie (3-3, 0-2 MCC) to just three 3s.

“We struggled with their length on the boards, and to their credit, Thomas More shot the 3-ball well,” Atanasoff said.

Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Prairie. Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg added 15 points and was the only other scorer to reach double figures against the Cavaliers, ranked ninth in Division 3 in the latest wissports.net state coaches poll.

“We played two state-ranked teams this week and we have to learn from our mistakes and improve, which I think we will do,” Atanasoff said. “We showed flashes of improvement tonight, but we are struggling with consistency. We’ll get there.”

Amari McCottry led Thomas More with 24 points.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 72, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Hilltoppers struggled to maintain possession of the ball in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (1-2, 0-2 MCC) started well, Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said, but the Lancers turned up the defensive pressure and took a 32-15 lead at halftime. The Hilltoppers finished with 25 turnovers in the game.

Senior guard Evan Krien led Catholic Central with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Fellow seniors Danny Von Rabenau and Riley Sullivan added six points each, with Von Rabenau going 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.

St. Joseph (4-0, 1-0 MCC) was led by junior guard Eric Kenesie with 23 points and junior forward Jimere Davis with 10.

Girls basketball

BURLINGTON 51, JANESVILLE PARKER 33: One day after suffering their first loss of the season, the Demons won a nonconference game Friday at Burlington to surpass their season win total from a year ago.

Burlington (7-1) led by just one point at the half but held Parker (0-7) to nine second-half points to pull away.

“Our legs were dead, but we found a way,” said Demons coach Kyle Foulke, who was still missing four players who are on a senior trip overseas. “When we have energy on defense, we are really good.”

After the first half, the Demons led 25-24. The Vikings actually scored the first five points of the second half to take a four-point lead, but the Demons held them to four points in the rest of the game.

Aleah Reesman led Burlington with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Jenna Weis added nine points and Jenna Bebow had eight points.

At 7-1, the Demons have their most wins in a season since the 2017-18 season. It is also their best start in over 20 years.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 81, CASE 22: The Eagles faced offensive struggles and lost to the Red Devils Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

The Eagles (0-7, 0-2 SEC) were held to 11 points in each half of the game, resulting in their lowest point total of the season.

Sophomore guard Je’Quiasia Williams led the Eagles with seven points and freshmen Taccarrii Hicks and Ellie Khreish each contributed six points.

Bradford (4-2, 1-1) had four players score in double figures, led by standout senior Nevaeh Thomas with 32 points.

OAK CREEK 92, HORLICK 20: The Rebels struggled from the start against the Southeast Conference-leading Knights Friday in an SEC game at Horlick.

Oak Creek (4-2, 2-0 SEC), which had four players score in double figures, opened the game on an 11-0 run and extended its SEC winning streak to 134 games.

“It was a rough game,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They are a strong, disciplined program. We missed some open shots and struggled to get in a groove.”

Leylanna Cruz led the Rebels (1-8, 0-2 SEC) with eight points and Ameri Lawson had four rebounds.

FRANKLIN 79, PARK 16: The Panthers had just three players score in their Southeast Conference loss Friday at Franklin.

Park (2-4, 1-1 SEC), which was missing three starters because of the flu, had to bring up three players from the junior varsity to fill the roster. The Sabers (7-1, 2-0 SEC) led 48-10 at halftime.

Senior Grace Betker had nine points to lead the Panthers.

Franklin had five players score in double figures, led by Natalie Meaux with 19 points.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: The Lady Toppers were unable to overcome offensive struggles in their Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The Lancers (6-0, 2-0 MCC) jumped out to a 35-8 halftime lead.

Kayla Loos led the Lady Toppers (2-4, 0-3 MCC) with 15 points. Her sister, Tenley Loos, added six points and Jayden Garratt finished with five points.

Wrestling

ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN/CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Elijah LaFountain continued his strong start to the season by finishing second in his weight class at the Lancer Invitational Friday at the St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield.

LaFountain went 4-1 at 195 pounds with four pins on his way to the first-place match. He was pinned by Chuy Medina of Watertown Luther Prep in 1:46 to place second.

The Angels finished with 46 points to finish 10th at the 13-team meet. Watertown Luther Prep (164) won and Kenosha St. Joseph (152) was second.