High school sports roundup: Union Grove beats Prairie in soccer matchup of ranked teams

In a matchup between the only two girls soccer teams from Racine County that are ranked, one made an impressive statement Monday night.

Union Grove, ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, controlled the tempo and possession throughout against Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 4, and won a nonconference match 2-0 at Wind Point.

The Broncos (15-2-1) took the lead in the 27th minute when Julia James scored unassisted from outside the box. Prairie (8-5-2) was able to keep the game within one until the second half, when Lexi Pettit connected on a shot to the back post off a pass from Paige Cotton.

“I feel like they dominated us in terms of possession,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “They’re a team that’s really set to hit you on the counter and we played right into their hands that way.”

Union Grove has won 11 consecutive matches and the Broncos have shut out 12 opponents this season.

The loss snapped a two-match winning streak for the Hawks, whose five losses have all come to currently or previously ranked teams, four of them in higher divisions — Green Bay Notre Dame (Div. 3), Waterford (Div. 2), Mequon Homestead (Div. 1), Union Grove (Div. 2). The fifth loss is to Kenosha St. Joseph (Div. 4), a fellow MCC team.

Prairie goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst finished with four saves.

“We just couldn’t get off the mark today,” Manley said.

Both teams close out their regular seasons Wednesday. Union Grove will play Southeast Conference leader Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (10-2-4) and Prairie will face Metro Classic Conference foe Racine Lutheran (6-6-0) at Prairie.

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, OAK CREEK 2: The Angels won their second consecutive nonconference match in dramatic fashion Monday night at Oak Creek.

With the game tied at 2-2 and less than 10 minutes remaining, junior Arianna Jones scored a goal off of a throw-in, capping a spectacular game.

St. Catherine’s (6-9-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jones drew a foul inside the box and Mirabel Sanchez converted the penalty kick. After Oak Creek (4-7-0) tied the match shortly after, Jones scored in the 35th minute to give the Angels the lead again.

The second lead was short-lived, as the Knights tied the game at 2-2 shortly before the half.

In the second half, goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon kept the match tied thanks to several challenging saves. The junior finished with six saves, including one in a one-on-one situation. Along with her goal, Sanchez had two assists for St. Catherine’s.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, WILMOT 0: The Crusaders shut out the Panthers in a nonconference match Monday at Pritchard Park.

Lutheran (6-6-0) outshot Wilmot (0-11-0) 32-3 overall and Nylah Kraus put the team on the board in the first half with her first varsity goal, assisted by Sarah Strande.

Bella Jaramillo scored the Crusaders’ second goal, unassisted, in the second half.

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said his team had plenty of chances to score, but couldn’t find the net.

“We had shots right at the ’keeper, over the crossbar, just wide — you name it,” LaBoda said. “We created the chances but we just lost that combination in the final third to finish it off. We even had two balls spin across an empty net before they were cleared out by a defender.”

Goalkeeper Isa Matson made three saves for the Crusaders.

Softball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 11, CASE 1: The Eagles saw their season end Monday with a loss to the Falcons in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Paddock Lake.

Case (8-11) scored its run in the sixth inning, but Westosha (13-11) scored seven runs in the second inning, which all but decided the Eagles’ fate.

Case pitcher Kendal Walek went 2 for 3 at the plate and pitched a complete game with eight hits, four strikeouts and three earned runs. Paige Thomas went 1 for 3 and drove in the team’s run.

“Kendal pitched a good game, but you can’t give a good team eight unearned runs,” Eagles coach Daniel Ayala said. “We had way too many mental errors. We just have to clean up a few things.

“Overall, this team had a great season and we will build for next season.”

UNION GROVE 4, WAUKESHA NORTH 3: The short-handed Broncos held on for a nonconference victory Monday at Waukesha to close out the regular season.

Missing three starters, Union Grove (14-9) was able to pull out the win over the Northstars, thanks to 10 hits and a complete game in the circle from Avery Nelson.

Nelson allowed 12 hits, but limited North (10-14) to three earned runs. Maddie Goode and McKayla Boyle each had two hits to lead the Broncos.

Union Grove will begin postseason play Tuesday when it hosts Greendale (9-14) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 9, WATERFORD 2: The Broncos had two four-run innings in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Wolverines Monday at Waterford.

Union Grove (17-5, 11-2 SLC) is one victory away from an outright SLC title. The Broncos are a game ahead of Westosha Central (10-3 SLC) in the standings and the teams play each other Tuesday night at Union Grove. The teams would tie for the title if the Falcons win.

The Broncos scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings and then added its final run in the fifth inning. Waterford (9-11, 7-7 SLC) split its two runs between the fourth and sixth innings.

Owen Nowak went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base to lead the Broncos offensively, and Nathan Williams, who had two stolen bases, finished with two RBIs.

First baseman Landon Dessart hit a double and scored two runs, and third baseman Ethan Horon had one hit with two RBIs.

AJ Hansche pitched a complete game for Union Grove with four hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

Dylan Questad pitched three innings for Waterford with five strikeouts, four walks and four earned runs and Ricky Maerzke had three strikeouts, three walks and four earned runs in two innings.

Jack Puetz, Garret Kay, Calvin Hancock and Dean Buse each had a hit for the Wolverines and Questad drove in one run.

BURLINGTON 3, GREENDALE 1: The Demons led throughout their nonconference game against the Panthers Monday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Burlington (13-10) scored two runs in the first inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth after Greendale (17-8) scored its run in the top of the inning.

The Demons outhit the Panthers 8-6 and were led offensively by shortstop Gage Taylor, who went 3 for 3 with a double and a run. First baseman Connor O’Reilly went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Zayne Koehnke hit a double with an RBI and Mason Vos and Kaleb Zabielski had one hit each.

Gage Peterson pitched six innings for Burlington with all six of Greendale’s hits along with four strikeouts and three walks. Wren Dietz pitched the final inning and earned the save with one strikeout and a walk.

CASE 9, PARK 6: The Eagles’ consistent scoring led to a Southeast Conference victory Monday at Case and a season sweep of the Panthers.

Case (4-17, 3-15 SEC), which got its only SEC victories against Park (2-19, 0-18 SEC) this season, led 6-0 after the first four innings and added three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Eagles needed those extra runs as the Panthers pushed back with five runs in the seventh inning before the rally fell short.

Tyler Mielcarek went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Eagles, and Mateo Fuentes also went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in one run.

Evan Sommer had two hits and two RBIs and Anthony Bull and Joe Bline each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Austin Sigrist pitched five innings for Case with three hits, seven strikeouts and one walk, Evan Sommer pitched 1⅔ innings with one strikeout and three walks, and Fuentes came in to get the final out.

Jacob Pederson went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Panthers.

LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5, ST. FRANCIS 4: Despite being held to four hits, the LPs were able to come from behind and win their nonconference game on Senior Day Monday at Horlick Field.

St. Francis (9-9) took one-run leads in the first, third and fourth innings, but Lutheran-Prairie (11-9) responded each time to tie or retake the lead. With the game tied at 4-4 in the fifth inning, Ben Tietyen singled, moved to second base on a groundout, stole third and scored on an error to give the LPs the lead.

Jason Schmierer pitched three scoreless innings of relief to finish the game. Tietyen went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead the offense, Kaden Crawford added two RBIs and Camdin Jansen had a sacrifice fly and a stolen base.

Prior to the game, Lutheran-Prairie honored its seven seniors.

“All seven of our seniors started and played the whole game, so it was a great team win for them and a nice tune-up for us as we get ready for the playoffs," LPs coach Jeff Wilson said.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: The Hilltoppers (7-8) kept the score close through the first three innings, but the Cavaliers scored runs late for a Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

No further details were available Monday night.

Boys golf

BROWNS LAKE RYDER CUP: Saturday, Union Grove had the best two-man teams among Racine County teams, but Burlington and Waterford had the best team finishes at the Browns Lake Ryder Cup tournament at Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington.

The Broncos’ teams of Jacob Brown-Simon Graham and Nathan Beutel-Will Klaus tied for third with even-par 72s, and Beutel-Klaus, who shot a tournament-best 34 on the back nine, took third after the first WIAA tiebreaker was applied (back-nine score).

The two teams finished one shot behind Oak Creek’s Luka Stojadinovic-Kyle Peck and Jozef Warpechowski-Brayden Bode, who both shot 71s. Warpechowski-Bode, who also shot 34 on the back nine, won the tiebreaker and the Knights won the team title with 220.

Westosha Central was second at 330, Burlington and Waterford tied for third at 235 and Union Grove was fifth at 237.

The Demons were led by Oliver Traxinger-Ryan Gonzalez, who shot 74 and tied for sixth, and Ben Graham-Reid Rainer, who shot 78.

Waterford’s two top teams, Robbie Meyers-Jackson Heath and Mason Roanhouse-Matt Catapano, both shot 76s to tie for eighth.

