High school sports roundup: Union Grove baseball team routs Brookfield East

The Union Grove High School baseball team got a little payback Friday.

Almost a year after the Broncos lost to Brookfield East during their state tournament run, they paid the Spartans back Friday by shutting them out 10-0 in a nonconference game on Milkmen Field at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The 10-5 loss on May 22 was one of just three regular-season losses last year for Union Grove (6-1), which finished 25-4 and reached the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Friday, the Broncos scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead, then added one run in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Sophomore Landon Dessart, the starting pitcher who later played at first base, was the big run producer. He had just one hit, a double, but he drove in three runs for Union Grove. Junior right fielder Ty Geschke also had one hit and walked twice, but drove in two.

Sophomore Beau Bloxdorf had a hit, a walk and reached base on an error, stole two bases and scored three runs, and senior shortstop Josh DeGroot had no hits, but walked twice and scored twice. Sophomore catcher Hayden Jamison and junior center fielder Nate Williams each hit a double and scored a run.

Dessart pitched the first four innings and held East (3-1) to two hits, walking three and striking out three. Sophomore Marshall Loch finished up with three hitless innings, striking out four and walking one.

Boys golf

UNION GROVE: The Broncos quartet of senior Simon Graham, juniors Jacob Brown and Nate Beutel and sophomore Will Klaus, survived cold, windy conditions and Graham had the ultimate golf highlight to help his team win the Greenfield Four-Person Scramble Friday at Hawk’s View Golf Course in Lake Geneva.

The Broncos, thanks to a hole-in-one by Graham, won the 10-team meet by combining for a 3-under-par 51 on the par-3 course. The host Hustlin’ Hawks shot 52 to finish second, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More was third (53) and Greendale was fourth (54).

Graham used a pitching wedge to make his ace on the 146-yard 10th hole. It was Graham’s first hole-in-one and Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said it was the key to the victory.

“The highlight of the day was Simon Graham's hole-in-one,” Swanson said. “It ended up being the difference for us as we won by one stroke.

“The conditions were very tough. It was extremely cold and the wind was brutal. I can't say that we played our best today, but with the cold and conditions. I was pretty pleased with our performance.”

Softball

HORLICK 22, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 5: The Rebels earned their first victory of the season Friday, making short work of Brookfield Academy in a three-inning nonconference game at Brookfield.

Horlick (1-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, then exploded for 13 runs in the second inning and added on six in the third. The game ended on the 15-run rule after the Blue Knights (0-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the third.

Third baseman Adriane Itzenhuiser had a nearly perfect day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a double, two triples, six RBIs and four runs scored. Winning pitcher Nevaeh Folk help her own cause by going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored.

Other top batters were first baseman Karla Guerrero (3 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), second baseman Maren DeSonia (3 for 3, walk, two runs), center fielder Paige Engevold (three runs) and right fielder Gabrial Malmstadt (two RBIs, three runs).

Folk allowed just two hits, walked six and struck out four.

Girls soccer

BROOKFIELD EAST 3, UNION GROVE 0: On Thursday, the Broncos (4-2-1) were shut out by the Spartans (3-0-1) in a nonconference match on a windy, cold night at Union Grove.

East is ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Union Grove starting goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz allowed just two goals and made six saves in 54 minutes. Natalie Schoening replaced her in goal and had two saves in the final 26 minutes.

