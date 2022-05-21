High school sports roundup: Union Grove baseball takes SLC lead with win over Elkhorn

The Union Grove High School baseball team took care of business in its Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday afternoon and as a result, plenty of opportunity awaits in the following week.

The Broncos finished off a 14-4 victory at Elkhorn and got a bonus as state-ranked Westosha Central lost 10-6 Friday at Lake Geneva Badger.

With the win and the Falcons' loss, Union Grove (16-5, 10-2 SLC) slipped past them into first place in the SLC heading into the final week and can win the conference title outright with a pair of wins over Waterford and Westosha (18-3, 10-3 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

The Broncos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but the Elks (11-13, 6-8) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. In the top of the third, Union Grove scored five runs to take control of the game. The Broncos added another five runs in the fifth then scored once in the sixth to push the lead to 10 and end the game one inning early.

Bobby Barrera and Owen Nowak combined to allow just two hits across six innings, with each striking out three batters. Nowak also led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Landon Dessart went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Josh DeGroot had a double and an RBI.

Union Grove has won four consecutive games and will face Waterford (9-8, 7-5 SLC) Monday and Westosha Wednesday to close out the regular season. The Falcons defeated the Broncos 15-14 in their first meeting on May 11.

BURLINGTON 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons held the Comets to one hit in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

Gage Peterson pitched all five innings for Burlington (11-10, 9-5 SLC), striking out 10 and allowing only one Delavan-Darien batter to reach base.

The Demons took the lead with one run in the first, then added four in the second. They scored in every inning before the game ended after the fifth on the 10-run rule.

Ty Sagedal had two hits and three RBIs to lead Burlington. Kaleb Zabielski added two hits, a triple and an RBI, and Gage Taylor finished with two hits and two RBIs. Murphy Diggins also had two hits for the Demons.

The Comets are 5-11 and 3-10 in the SLC.

HORLICK 5, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 2: The offense clicked for the Rebels behind another strong start by Adan Martinez-Ponce in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

Martinez-Ponce pitched six innings for the Rebels (11-10, 11-7 SEC), scattering eight hits and allowing only two earned runs against the Hawks (4-17, 3-15 SEC).

"Adan continues to have an amazing year," Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. "He is in control of all his pitches and keeping hitters off balance."

Tanner Isaacson led the Rebels at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored. Caden Burbey went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and TJ Williams went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

"Tanner, Caden and TJ were big for us again tonight," Funk said. "Marcel (Bernal) was huge defensively for us tonight and made an amazing play to double a guy off in a crucial spot in the game.”

Blake Fletcher entered in the seventh inning and earned the save, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout. Horlick have won nine of their last 11 games.

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 5: The LPs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete a comeback in their nonconference victory Friday at Jackson.

Lutheran-Prairie (10-9) struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Living Word (7-10) responded with four runs in the bottom of the first. The LPs scored runs in the second, third and sixth innings to tie the game, but the Timberwolves retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

To lead off the seventh, Jayden Jaramillo drew a walk. After the next two batters recorded outs, the LPs drew three consecutive walks to drive in Jaramillo and tie the game. In the next at-bat, Ben Tietyen doubled down the third-base line to drive in two runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Living Word loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore reliever Riley Gavigan escaped the jam, ending the game with a strikeout and a groundout.

“Riley threw a great game and our team play was very good,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “We had good defense, smart base running and good at-bats through the whole lineup.”

Matthew Hoeft went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the LPs. Camdin Jansen went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Charlie May and Seth Hultman also drove runs.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 5, PARK 0: The Panthers were unable to overcome a challenging fifth inning in their Southeast Conference game Friday afternoon in Kenosha.

Park (2-17, 0-16 SEC) trailed Kenosha Bradford (8-13, 8-9 SEC) 2-0 through the first four innings, but gave up three runs in the fifth. Elliot Bednar threw a complete game for the Panthers, allowing four earned runs and walking no batters.

“We couldn’t get the big hit tonight with runners in scoring position,” Panthers coach Timothy Glidden said.

Leadoff hitter Braden Roushia led Park with two hits.

OAK CREEK 20, CASE 3: The Eagles were swept in a three-game Southeast Conference series that concluded Friday at Case.

Case (3-17, 2-15 SEC) lost to the Knights (17-4, 15-3 SEC) on Tuesday at home 5-0 and on Wednesday at Oak Creek 12-3. The series finale ended after five innings with the Eagles allowing 16 hits while committing seven errors that contributed to four unearned runs.

Tyler Mielcarek led Case going 1 for 1 with a solo home run and a walk. Austin Sigrist went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Softball

WATERFORD 16, WILMOT 15: In a back-and-forth affair, the Wolverines were able to withstand a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to win their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Wilmot.

After Waterford (8-11, 6-8 SLC) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, Wilmot (13-10, 7-7) responded with five runs in the second inning. The Wolverines retook the lead with a four-run fourth, but the Panthers tied the game back up with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Waterford took control of the game with three runs in the fifth and five runs in the seventh and led 16-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Wilmot scored six runs before Shawna Kiser closed the game out.

“This was a crazy stat line and both teams hit well,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “We have to tighten up our defense now that our bats have come to life.”

Raelynn Barwick went 4 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Wolverines. Sam Tallevera entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Annika Ottoson also hit a home run for the Wolverines, a shot Krueger said "was hit farther than I have ever seen anyone hit a home run since I started coaching fastpitch." Ottoson also pitched the first two innings, allowing five unearned runs off of two hits. Kiser pitched the final five innings, striking out three.

Girls soccer

CASE 4, MILWAUKEE HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: The Eagles soared on Senior Night in a nonconference match at Racine on Friday.

The Eagles (6-3-2) opened the scoring in the third minute, when Cianna Toscano scored off a corner kick that was earned following a run from Santina Garcia.

The Patriots (4-8-1) were then pelted with a run of three goals from the Eagles in an eight-minute span. Garcia scored a goal in the 23rd minute, Makenna Mohs struck three minutes later with a shot off the underside of the crossbar and Victoria Obernberger capped off the scoring run for the Eagles in the 31st minute.

"We were really driving and connecting," Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. "Unfortunately, we couldn't get anymore in the second half."

Olivia Spaulding made seven saves in goal for Case. The senior was rotated with Leah Hansen in the second half. It was a move that allowed Spaulding to play center defensive midfield — a position she played earlier in her time with the program.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: Julia Klein scored three goals as the Lady Toppers won a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (5-5-1, 3-4-0 MCC) scored four goals against the Knights (3-7-0, 1-5-0) in the first half. Maddy Von Rabenau scored unassisted for the opening goal and was followed by Klein's hat trick. Klein was assisted by Morgan Ramsey for her first and third goals, and Elsie Kmecak provided the assist on her second goal.

Klein later repaid the favor for Kmecak, with Klein assisting her on the only goal of the second half.

It was the fifth time this season the Lady Toppers held their opponent scoreless and the fourth shutout win.

PRAIRIE 5, PARK 0: The Hawks struck four times in the first half on Senior Night in a nonconference match at Wind Point on Friday.

Rihanna Kern scored off of an assist from Norah Boerner to give the Hawks (8-4-2) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Sarah Koker scored unassisted in the 18th minute. Amelia Ropiak scored in the 26th minute assisted by Fiona Anton. The Panthers (6-9-3) then conceded a fourth first half goal to Meg Decker after an assist by Boerner.

"Things were pretty straight forward for us in the first half," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "So we encouraged them to get away from that. We want to keep building expectations and mixing up our runs."

Park pushed numbers back in the second half and left a forward over the top in the event of any counter attacks. Yet, those struggled to materialize and Prairie broke through for a fifth and final goal scored by Addy LaLonde in the 76th minute.

"We had a lot of our girls playing in different positions tonight, as couple of our starters were out ill," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "Prairie has a lot of girls with speed that we could just not keep up with. This was a good game to prepare us for the post season."

Boys tennis

MUKWONAGO 6, WATERFORD 1: Andrew Vescio rallied to provide the Wolverines its lone win during Friday's Mukwonago Invitational at Mukwonago.

Vescio, competing at No. 1 singles for Waterford, lost a close opening set to Kallin Davies. The two pushed one another in a very even match that ended with Vescio winning the endurance 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-8.

Gus Frost, at No. 3 singles for Waterford, also battled through three sets but was defeated by Austin Stevens 5-7, 7-5, 10-3.

