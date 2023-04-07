The sun was out for the Union Grove High School baseball team on Friday afternoon.

It was shining as brightly as the collective team effort produced.

The Broncos won 7-1 in a nonconference game against Mukwonago at Union Grove.

"Today was much better," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "We were executing better and being more consistent with our defense."

The Broncos (3-1) entered Friday's game after a 5-4 loss to Southern Lakes Conference foe Waterford. Union Grove outhit the Wolverines 8-5, but struggled connecting with runners on base.

Friday's outing was a different story in multiple ways. The Broncos scored a run in the top of the first inning and then pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead.

It wasn't a matter of stringing hits together in the second inning for the Broncos. The team stayed patient in its approach at the plate and walked four times in the inning. The Broncos drew eight walks in the game and finished with five hits.

The first five in the batting order accounted for all five of the Broncos' RBIs produced in the game.

Second baseman Leo Weist hit lead-off and went 1 for 3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored. Right fielder Braxton Hinds went 0 for 2 but walked twice and delivered one RBI in the process. Senior Owen Nowak hit third in the order and went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Junior Landon Dessart batted in the clean-up spot and went 0 for 2 with two walks and an RBI. Junior Beau Bloxdorf followed and went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

"(Nowak) is so consistent," Meyer said. "Every day he brings 100%. He is such a gamer and a great kid. He's one of our glue guys on the team."

If the calm approach at the plate wasn't enough, the Broncos' pitching silenced the Indians (1-1). Dessart started the game and pitched the first three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Mukwonago was subsequently locked down by the Union Grove bullpen for the rest of the game.

Jack Wolf pitched one inning in relief allowing no hits, two walks and striking out one. Nowak pitched two innings in relief and stuck out four without allowing a hit or a walk. Bloxdorf finished the game with one inning in relief, striking out one.

"Our pitching was nice today," Meyer said. "We have 13 guys on our team and about 11 of them can pitch. When someone doesn't have their best? We have a lot of kids that can step up for us."

The Indians produced their lone run in the third inning.

Boys tennis

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 4, UNION GROVE 3: Nolan Shaub picked up where he left off for the Broncos in a nonconference dual meet Friday at Kenosha.

Shaub, who last year was the Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County Player of the Year as a freshman, won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Colin McGee.

"(Shaub) has been putting in the work this off-season," Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said. "We were missing a few key players today due to spring break, but we managed to still get significant wins."

Union Grove's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson battled back in a grueling contest. The duo won 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 over Jacob Sweeting-Alberto Camarena-Gonzalez.

The Broncos also had a bright spot at No. 4 singles. Sophomore Quinn Mork won 6-7, 6-3, 10-7 over Jackson Van Pay.

"(Mork) had a great day," Albrecht said. "He has only played tennis for a few weeks and came out strong and confident today.

"He is very coachable. I would tell him what to do and then he did it. That’s all you can ask for with a student-athlete. He has a great future with Broncos' tennis."

Softball

BURLINGTON 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Demons paid the Falcons back for a loss earlier in the week with a sixth-inning rally Thursday to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Burlington (2-1, 1-1 SLC) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by junior center fielder Kayla Warner, then Westosha (1-1, 1-1) tied the game in the fifth inning and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Demons used their speed to score three runs off Falcons ace Meghan Lampos.

Sophomore outfielder Kati Berezowitz battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a leadoff walk, then freshman third baseman Emersyn Biedrzycki and sophomore second baseman Kasey Lois hit back-to-back singles to drive in Berezowitz with the tying run.

After two strikeouts, Warner, who struck out four times against Lampos earlier in the week, hit an infield ground ball that got past Westosha’s first baseman and allowed Biedrzycki to score. Warner took off for second and drew a throw that allowed Lois to score.

“It was just an exciting play,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. “Team speed is one of our strengths.”

The Demons had just five hits against Lampos, who struck out 15 earlier in the week, but made them count.

Burlington starting pitcher Kendall Kafar got the victory, allowing eight hits and just two earned runs while striking out one and walking one. Kafar was playing with a couple of bruises from getting hit by line drives on the wrist earlier in the week and on the shin Tuesday.

Behnke commended the play of senior Natasha Burinda, who made her first-ever start at catcher and handled herself well behind the plate, She also contributed a hit and a walk.

“She was pressed into action due to injuries and she had an incredible game,” Behnke said. “I was amazed at how calm and collected Tasha was — she was so solid.”