The Union Grove High School baseball team is in a groove right now and it shows no signs of slowing down as the WIAA playoffs approach.

The Broncos’ latest milestone came on Friday in a five-inning 12-1 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn at Union Grove.

Not only did they extend their overall winning streak to 13 games, they clinched at least a share of their fourth straight SLC title (not counting the 2020 season that was lost to the pandemic).

Union Grove (18-2, 12-1 SLC), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll and No. 1 overall in the Maxpreps.com Wisconsin poll, won the SLC title outright the last two seasons, going 12-2 last year and 14-0 in 2021. The Broncos were 12-2 in 2019 and tied Burlington for the title.

The Broncos have won 12 straight SLC games since a 5-4 loss to Waterford on April 6 and will play their season finale against the Wolverines on Wednesday at Union Grove, making up their game that was rained out on April 4.

Waterford (11-2 SLC), ranked 10th in the WBCA Division 1 poll and No. 8 in the Maxpreps.com poll, beat Wilmot 6-1 on Friday and can tie Union Grove atop the SLC standings with a victory. A Broncos’ victory results in their third straight outright title.

Friday, Union Grove scored more than 10 runs for the seventh time during their streak, starting with six runs in the second inning and adding two in the third and four in the fourth on just seven hits.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Leo Weist made the most of his three at-bats, driving in three runs on one hit and a sacrifice fly. Senior Owen Nowak went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs; junior No. 9 hitter Jackson Licht went 2 for 2 with two RBIs; junior Beau Bloxdorf went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI; sophomore Braxton Hinds went 1 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored; and junior Hayden Jamison walked three times.

Broncos junior starting pitcher Landon Dessart allowed just two hits to the Elks (6-15, 3-11), struck out eight and walked five.

WATERFORD 6, WILMOT 1: The Wolverines won for the 10th time in 11 games and senior Garrett Kay held the Panthers in check on the mound Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The victory allowed Waterford (16-2, 11-2 SLC), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll and No. 8 in the Maxpreps.com Wisconsin poll, to stay within one game of Union Grove (12-1 SLC) in the conference standings with one game left.

The two county rivals will play each other Wednesday at Union Grove in a make-up game from an April 4 rainout. A Wolverines’ victory would give them a share of the SLC title, their first since winning the conference title outright in 2015.

Friday, Waterford scored four runs against Wilmot (7-13, 5-9) over the first three innings, with two scoring in the second on two-out RBI singles by senior Tyler Lusic and Kay.

After two scoreless innings, the Wolverines scored two in the sixth inning on an error by the Panthers’ second baseman, again on a ball hit by Kay.

Senior Max Northrop (groundout) and senior Calvin Hancock (single) had the other RBIs for Waterford. Hancock and Lusic each had two hits.

Kay pitched the first six innings, allowing six hits and striking out nine, and Hancock pitched a scoreless seventh.

“Our attitude, effort and energy were really good tonight, and that’s what we expect out of each other every game,” Wolverines coach Matt Read said. “It showed on the field — Garrett and Cal did a really good job being in attack mode from the first pitch to the last.”

BURLINGTON 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3: The Demons broke a two-game losing streak Friday by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Comets at Beaumont Field.

Burlington (16-8, 10-4 SLC) lost 11-6 to last-place Delavan-Darien (11-2, 2-12) on Tuesday and got some payback Friday with a rally after the Comets scored one run in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.

Senior leadoff hitter Kaleb Zabielski won it for the Demons, hitting a two-run double to center field after senior Drew Weis reached base on a fielder’s choice with one out and No. 9 hitter Donovan Appleby walked with two outs.

Zabielski finished with three RBIs and senior Murphy Diggins went 2 for 3 with the other RBI. Weis went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, and senior Ethan Daubner went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Junior Aben Beinlich struck out 10, allowed three hits and walked two over the first six innings. Weis pitched the seventh and got the victory.

CASE 3, HORLICK 2: The Eagles came up big in the seventh inning, coming from behind to win a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case and avoid a three-game sweep by the Rebels.

Horlick (6-17, 4-14 SEC), which won 7-2 Tuesday and 7-6 Thursday, scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning.

Neither team scored in the third or fourth innings, then the Eagles (7-14, 5-13), who had just five hits, tied the score in the bottom of the fifth.

Horlick regained the lead with one run in the top of the seventh inning, but Eagles junior right fielder Cameron Calverley hit a walk-off, two-out single in the Eagles’ final at-bat to win the game.

Calverley went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, senior first baseman Austin Sigrist had a double and junior Tyler Mielcarek and senior Evan Sommer each had a hit for Case.

Senior pitcher Carlos Cervantes went six innings on the mound for Case with four strikeouts, four hits and five walks.

Eagles coach Frankie Jaramillo said that Cervantes “did an exceptional job” and mixed his pitches well to keep the Horlick batters off-balance.

Horlick coach Tyler Funk said his team “just came out flat tonight” and wasn’t able to complete a three-game sweep.

“We left too many guys on base to win a ball game,” Funk said. “I give props to Case — they made the plays they needed to win the game. (Anthony) Bull at third was amazing and saved a few runs for them.

“Kaleb (Steinmetz) did a nice job keeping us in it on the mound, but we ultimately can’t leave 10 on base.”

Steinmetz, a senior, pitched six innings and struck out 10 while allowing only three hits. Senior Parker Jensen went 2 for 3 at the plate and sophomore Gavin Gain went 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Senior Caden Burbey had a stolen base and sophomore Colin Repa had a hit and scored a run.

OAK CREEK 11, PARK 0: The Panthers finished up a tough week Friday with their third straight double-digit Southeast Conference loss to the Knights at Horlick Field.

Park (1-23, 0-18 SEC) was outscored 59-0 in three games last week and had just three baserunners against Oak Creek (17-5, 15-3) Friday — senior Kai Jensen and junior Carter Eschmann each had a single and freshman Dominic Fuentes walked.

The Panthers finish their SEC schedule this coming week with three games against Horlick (6-17, 4-14 SEC).

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 15, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs were competitive early, but fell behind in the fourth inning of their five-inning Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (8-13, 5-8 MCC) scored its two runs in the bottom of the second to tie St. Joseph (16-5, 11-2), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

The Lancers added two more runs in the top of the third, then pulled away for good with seven hits and six runs in the fourth.

Junior infielder Easton Charpentier went 1 for 2 with a double and a RBI to lead the LPs. Senior Logan Beaudet went 1 for 2 with a run and junior outfielder Matthew Conlon and freshman outfielder Eli Gasau each added a single.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 3, PARK 0: The state-ranked Hawks recovered from a slow start to win a nonconference match Friday at Pritchard Park.

“In a week that included seniors finishing, prom, three games and three starters missing, we just looked really disconnected and out of rhythm,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “Park started the game controlling the midfield in the opening minutes, but no one was really able to string any meaningful or sustained possession.”

Prairie (10-4-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got all three of its goals and both of its assists from seniors, led by Sarah Koker.

The Hawks scored their first goal in the 15th minute when Koker sent what Manley called a “brilliant pass” to Fiona Anton, who completed the goal. Koker scored on a free kick in the 60th minute and later assisted on the Hawks’ third goal, scored by Amelia Ropiak.

“Today was just one of those off-rhythm performances where you are happy with the result, but not really satisfied with much else,” Manley said. “We know we can perform better no matter who is or is not playing and expect more.”

Manley highlighted the performance of his center-backs, stating that they “continue to gain in confidence and their reading of the game.” Hawks freshman Elle Jaramillo also drew praise from Manley, who said that she “brought energy and dynamism to a game that was largely lacking it.”

The Panthers (9-8-0) put some pressure on Prairie’s net early, but couldn’t find the net for the second straight match and fifth match this season.

“We started the game with a lot of momentum, putting pressure on their defense,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “We had some good opportunities to score throughout the game, but again struggled to find the back of the net.

“I commend the play of our defense — Marissa Espinoza, Jenna Quirk and Shelby Jennings.”

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made five saves for Park.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Wolverines won three of the four singles matches and a three-set win at No. 3 doubles gave them a nonconference victory Friday at Prairie.

Andrew Vescio started the near-sweep in singles by beating Taej Desai 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 flight. Isaac Wong beat Mark Mamalakis 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 and Jack Canright beat Saitej Avula 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 for Waterford.

In doubles, the Wolverines’ No. 3 team of Josh Storm and Josh Reichert split the first two sets against Prairie’s Nick Peterson and Sonny Wilton, then won the third-set supertiebreaker for a 6-1, 1-6, 10-6 victory.

The Hawks won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles as Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew beat Sawyer Kastenson and Gavin Obermeyer 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.

Prairie’s Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth dominated Waterford’s Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Prairie’s Mauricio Garduno beat Noah Leshok 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.